Thailand video news | Thailand forces closure of over 1,000 cannabis shops in major sweep, Alcohol-Free movement picks up among Thai teens

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video5 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025
501 3 minutes read
Thailand video news | Thailand forces closure of over 1,000 cannabis shops in major sweep, Alcohol-Free movement picks up among Thai teens | Thaiger

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand. The stories include Thailand faces sweeping changes this week, from a nationwide cannabis crackdown and tightened retiree visa rules to border tensions with Cambodia and a senator’s corruption probe. Other headlines include a fake “White House journalist” scandal in Cambodia, a stranded Australian pensioner in Udon Thani, a Pattaya motorbike crash injuring five, and a growing alcohol-free movement among Thai youth.

Thailand Forces Closure of Over 1,000 Cannabis Shops in Major Sweep

Thailand’s Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine launched a nationwide sweep from June 16 to August 13, targeting 5,218 cannabis businesses. Authorities suspended 724 licences, revoked 129, prosecuted 180 unlicensed operators, and shut down 1,079 shops. Police seized nearly 981 kg of cannabis, carried out 116 raids, and arrested 33 people attempting to smuggle drugs through Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports.

Thai Army Keeps Border Posts with Cambodia Shut Amid Tensions

Thai troops continue to hold 11 key checkpoints along the Cambodian border—including Phu Makua, Ta Muen Thom temple, and Preah Vihear—after clashes between July 24–28. Lt. Gen. Boonsin Padklang said Thailand has protested to the UN, accusing Cambodia of planting anti-personnel landmines in violation of the Ottawa Convention. Preliminary landmine talks will take place in Malaysia before a regional meeting. Boonsin, set to retire in September, expressed confidence that his successor will maintain a strong defence.

“White House Journalist” in Cambodia Exposed as Private Lobbyist

A Cambodian outlet falsely portrayed lobbyist Michael Alfaro as a “White House journalist and intelligence expert.” In reality, Alfaro runs a lobbying firm, Capitol Hill & Friends, and previously worked as a campaign fundraiser, not as U.S. staff. The Thai Facebook page Drama-addict exposed the false claims, showing how his Trump photos were linked to fundraising events. Analysts warn that the fake report was meant to sway public opinion in border disputes, underscoring the risks of unchecked media manipulation.

Visa Overhaul May End Thailand’s Retiree-Friendly Image

Thailand’s new visa policies are pricing out middle-class retirees. The Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa now requires US $80,000 annual income and US $1 million in assets, far beyond the reach of most pensioners. Stricter health insurance rules add to the burden. In contrast, countries like the Philippines and Cambodia offer low-cost retiree visas, luring expats away. Analysts warn that Thailand’s pivot to wealthy foreigners may erode its reputation as a retiree-friendly destination.

Australian Ex-Millionaire Pensioner Stranded in Thailand Pleads for Help

In Udon Thani, 75-year-old Australian pensioner Marcus Own has just 1,520 baht left after his Thai wife’s drug addiction drained his fortune. A leg amputation worsened his struggles, leaving him reliant on villagers for food. Authorities plan to bring him to the Australian consulate in hopes of repatriation. His case highlights the fragility of retirement security abroad and the urgent need for humanitarian aid.

Related Articles

Senator Under Fire for Allegedly Plundering Corpse Faces Probe

A Thai senator faces investigation for allegedly stealing valuables from a crash victim on the Bang Na Expressway in 2021. CCTV captured him taking items including cash, jewellery, and luxury goods. He admitted to keeping some belongings but returned a bag and one phone. While the Election Commission says he can remain in office, the Senate ethics panel may still discipline him for misconduct.

Five Injured in Pattaya Motorcycle Crash Along Rail Line

A multi-bike collision injured five people on August 16 at Soi Noen Plub Wan, Nong Prue, Pattaya. The crash involved three Thai women riding abreast and a group of Middle Eastern tourists on Honda PCX bikes. A flipped Honda Scoopy was also found at the scene. Rescuers treated the injured before hospitalisation. Police are reviewing CCTV to determine the exact cause.

Alcohol-Free Movement Picks Up Among Thai Teens

Alcohol use among Thai youth (15–24) has dropped from 34.7% in 2021 to 24.8% in 2024, marking a major cultural shift. A survey found 72.3% of teens prefer alcohol-free activities, especially during Buddhist Lent, as family supervision and health awareness rise. Campaigns like “Active Youth: The Coolest Choice is to Stop Drinking” by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation support the trend. Experts warn, however, that relaxing alcohol laws could undermine progress in reducing drunk driving and related risks.

Latest Thailand News
Foreigners filmed chasing and beating Thai man in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigners filmed chasing and beating Thai man in Phuket

18 minutes ago
Thai flying trainer dies after Phuket glider crash with Russian student | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai flying trainer dies after Phuket glider crash with Russian student

1 hour ago
Thai cancer patient faces scrutiny over 1.6 million baht donation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai cancer patient faces scrutiny over 1.6 million baht donation

2 hours ago
Thai and Cambodian officials clash over legitimacy of landmines | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai and Cambodian officials clash over legitimacy of landmines

3 hours ago
Fatal collision on Phuket bypass road claims young motorcyclist | Thaiger Phuket News

Fatal collision on Phuket bypass road claims young motorcyclist

3 hours ago
Australian arrested with meth in soap at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Crime News

Australian arrested with meth in soap at Bangkok airport

4 hours ago
Dutch man and Thai wife recount escape from border clashes to ambassador | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch man and Thai wife recount escape from border clashes to ambassador

5 hours ago
Thai uncle with history of drug use beats niece to death in Trang | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai uncle with history of drug use beats niece to death in Trang

5 hours ago
Two dead in motorcycle and pickup crash on Pattaya&#8217;s Sukhumvit Road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Two dead in motorcycle and pickup crash on Pattaya’s Sukhumvit Road

6 hours ago
Thai woman dies after collision with British motorcyclist in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman dies after collision with British motorcyclist in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Thai trainer and Russian student injured in plane crash in Phuket | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai trainer and Russian student injured in plane crash in Phuket

6 hours ago
Phuket drug raids: Suspects arrested, meth seized in major crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug raids: Suspects arrested, meth seized in major crackdown

6 hours ago
Thailand cancels invite for US national over false journalist claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand cancels invite for US national over false journalist claims

6 hours ago
Fire devastates Chiang Mai temple sanctuary with 3 million baht damage | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Fire devastates Chiang Mai temple sanctuary with 3 million baht damage

6 hours ago
11-car crash on Udon Ratthaya Expressway sparks street racing fears | Thaiger Road deaths

11-car crash on Udon Ratthaya Expressway sparks street racing fears

6 hours ago
Buriram man arrested for attempted murder and firearm offences | Thaiger Crime News

Buriram man arrested for attempted murder and firearm offences

7 hours ago
Family dispute leads to stabbing tragedy in Amnat Charoen | Thaiger Crime News

Family dispute leads to stabbing tragedy in Amnat Charoen

7 hours ago
Laotian man survives horrific motorcycle accident in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Road deaths

Laotian man survives horrific motorcycle accident in Chachoengsao

7 hours ago
Military in Sa Kaeo intensify patrols, thwart illegal border crossings | Thaiger Crime News

Military in Sa Kaeo intensify patrols, thwart illegal border crossings

7 hours ago
Khon Kaen locals find newborn&#8217;s remains in sugarcane field kiln | Thaiger Crime News

Khon Kaen locals find newborn’s remains in sugarcane field kiln

7 hours ago
Severe weather alert: heavy rain and flash flood risk in 32 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Severe weather alert: heavy rain and flash flood risk in 32 Thai provinces

8 hours ago
Man shot dead in Trang over personal conflict | Thaiger Crime News

Man shot dead in Trang over personal conflict

1 day ago
Giant python captured in Phuket garden by British volunteer | Thaiger Phuket News

Giant python captured in Phuket garden by British volunteer

1 day ago
Chon Buri man shot by stepfather during drunken dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Chon Buri man shot by stepfather during drunken dispute

1 day ago
Phuket boosts support for autistic and intellectually disabled residents | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket boosts support for autistic and intellectually disabled residents

1 day ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video5 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025
501 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video

0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x