Thailand video news | Thailand forces closure of over 1,000 cannabis shops in major sweep, Alcohol-Free movement picks up among Thai teens

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand. The stories include Thailand faces sweeping changes this week, from a nationwide cannabis crackdown and tightened retiree visa rules to border tensions with Cambodia and a senator’s corruption probe. Other headlines include a fake “White House journalist” scandal in Cambodia, a stranded Australian pensioner in Udon Thani, a Pattaya motorbike crash injuring five, and a growing alcohol-free movement among Thai youth.

Thailand’s Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine launched a nationwide sweep from June 16 to August 13, targeting 5,218 cannabis businesses. Authorities suspended 724 licences, revoked 129, prosecuted 180 unlicensed operators, and shut down 1,079 shops. Police seized nearly 981 kg of cannabis, carried out 116 raids, and arrested 33 people attempting to smuggle drugs through Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports.

Thai troops continue to hold 11 key checkpoints along the Cambodian border—including Phu Makua, Ta Muen Thom temple, and Preah Vihear—after clashes between July 24–28. Lt. Gen. Boonsin Padklang said Thailand has protested to the UN, accusing Cambodia of planting anti-personnel landmines in violation of the Ottawa Convention. Preliminary landmine talks will take place in Malaysia before a regional meeting. Boonsin, set to retire in September, expressed confidence that his successor will maintain a strong defence.

A Cambodian outlet falsely portrayed lobbyist Michael Alfaro as a “White House journalist and intelligence expert.” In reality, Alfaro runs a lobbying firm, Capitol Hill & Friends, and previously worked as a campaign fundraiser, not as U.S. staff. The Thai Facebook page Drama-addict exposed the false claims, showing how his Trump photos were linked to fundraising events. Analysts warn that the fake report was meant to sway public opinion in border disputes, underscoring the risks of unchecked media manipulation.

Thailand’s new visa policies are pricing out middle-class retirees. The Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa now requires US $80,000 annual income and US $1 million in assets, far beyond the reach of most pensioners. Stricter health insurance rules add to the burden. In contrast, countries like the Philippines and Cambodia offer low-cost retiree visas, luring expats away. Analysts warn that Thailand’s pivot to wealthy foreigners may erode its reputation as a retiree-friendly destination.

In Udon Thani, 75-year-old Australian pensioner Marcus Own has just 1,520 baht left after his Thai wife’s drug addiction drained his fortune. A leg amputation worsened his struggles, leaving him reliant on villagers for food. Authorities plan to bring him to the Australian consulate in hopes of repatriation. His case highlights the fragility of retirement security abroad and the urgent need for humanitarian aid.

A Thai senator faces investigation for allegedly stealing valuables from a crash victim on the Bang Na Expressway in 2021. CCTV captured him taking items including cash, jewellery, and luxury goods. He admitted to keeping some belongings but returned a bag and one phone. While the Election Commission says he can remain in office, the Senate ethics panel may still discipline him for misconduct.

A multi-bike collision injured five people on August 16 at Soi Noen Plub Wan, Nong Prue, Pattaya. The crash involved three Thai women riding abreast and a group of Middle Eastern tourists on Honda PCX bikes. A flipped Honda Scoopy was also found at the scene. Rescuers treated the injured before hospitalisation. Police are reviewing CCTV to determine the exact cause.

Alcohol use among Thai youth (15–24) has dropped from 34.7% in 2021 to 24.8% in 2024, marking a major cultural shift. A survey found 72.3% of teens prefer alcohol-free activities, especially during Buddhist Lent, as family supervision and health awareness rise. Campaigns like “Active Youth: The Coolest Choice is to Stop Drinking” by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation support the trend. Experts warn, however, that relaxing alcohol laws could undermine progress in reducing drunk driving and related risks.