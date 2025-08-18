Thai uncle with history of drug use beats niece to death in Trang

Police yesterday, August 17, arrested a Thai man for beating his niece to death at a house in the southern province of Trang on Saturday, August 16.

The Siam Ruamjai Pu-in Rescue Foundation was alerted to the incident at 10.36am on Saturday and rushed to the scene, a house in the Huay Yod district of Trang, to transport the victim, 21 year old Parichat, to hospital. Parichat was a third-year nursing student at Borommaratchonnani College of Nursing, Trang.

According to rescuers, Parichat was in critical condition with multiple severe head wounds. They administered CPR and rushed her to Huay Yod Hospital, but the medical team was unable to save her. She died at about 4pm the same day.

The attacker was Parichat’s biological uncle, 44 year old Suriyan, who fled the scene and hid in the forest near Khlong Muan Temple Mountain. Officers from Huay Yod and Ratsada Police Stations surrounded the area and sealed off all entrances and exits in the nearby community.

Police eventually arrested Suriyan, who was found with the bloodstained wooden stick used in the attack. He confessed, saying he had struck his niece seven or eight times until she collapsed.

THai nursing student killed by uncle in Trang
Photo via Facebook/ Trangstory Thailand

When questioned about his motive, Suriyan claimed he had long been arguing with Parichat because she did not respect him and often acted superior to him.

Police told reporters that Suriyan had previously worked as a tattoo artist in tourist hotspots such as Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Phi Phi. He had a history of drug use, and personal issues had led him to return home to live with his mother, who had sent him to rehabilitation multiple times.

Thai man beats niece to death, citing long-standing conflict
Photo via Facebook/ Trangstory Thailand

Although he spoke to police calmly, he reportedly showed no remorse for his actions. The results of a drug test have not yet been released.

Suriyan has been charged under Section 288 of the Criminal Law for intentional murder, an offence punishable by the death penalty, life imprisonment, or 15 to 20 years in prison.

Thai man arrested on murder of niece
Photo via Facebook/ Trangstory Thailand

