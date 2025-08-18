Two dead in motorcycle and pickup crash on Pattaya’s Sukhumvit Road

An accident occurred on Sukhumvit Road, near the U-turn at Pattaya South Highway, early yesterday, August 17. At 5.06am, a collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle resulted in two fatalities and property damage.

Police Lieutenant Anirut Jehaera, Deputy Investigator at Pattaya City Police Station, responded to the crash report, with injuries and fatalities reported. Rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation, alongside police, arrived promptly at the scene.

Upon arrival, a blue Yamaha Grand Filano motorcycle was found severely damaged, its pieces scattered across the road. Nearby, 37 year old Arthit Atjamnuay was discovered critically injured and struggling to breathe. Rescue workers attempted to save him by administering CPR before transporting him to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Not far away, the body of 40 year old Siriwimon Piasai was found with a fractured skull, indicating she died at the scene. Her body was respectfully covered with a white cloth, and the area was secured to prevent further accidents. Vehicles with flashing lights were used to warn other motorists.

The other vehicle, a bronze Isuzu D-Max pickup truck, had veered off the road, hitting a parked car and crashing into a nearby house, causing significant damage. The driver, 56 year old fruit vendor Rattanaporn Chomchaiyaphol from Sattahip, was not injured but was visibly distressed, trembling and weeping as she prayed for the victims.

Rattanaporn recounted that she was heading to a wholesale fruit market when the motorcycle unexpectedly crossed the U-turn, seemingly against traffic, directly into the path of her truck. This collision caused her to lose control of the truck, resulting in it crashing into the house.

CCTV footage from both the pickup truck and nearby cameras captured the event. The footage showed the truck in the right lane, overtaking another vehicle, and signaling to move into the middle lane.

At that moment, the motorcycle rider abruptly entered the truck’s lane from the U-turn, leading to the collision. Subsequently, the truck lost control, crashing into the parked car and the house.

Lieutenant Anirut conducted a comprehensive investigation at the scene, gathering photos and CCTV footage to ensure a fair inquiry.

The bodies were taken to Pattaya Memorial Hospital, where relatives can claim them for funeral services according to their religious customs. The investigation continues to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy, reported The Pattaya News.