Thailand video news | Thailand tightens visa rules to curb abuse by repeat visitors, German tourist loses 140,000 baht in ‘Miracle Oil’ scam

In today’s Thailand video news, Jay brings you the latest stories from across the country and the region — from tighter visa rules targeting repeat foreign entrants, to a late-night earthquake that rattled Koh Samui. We also look at a lightning strike that shook a Chon Buri restaurant, a viral clinic dispute involving a customer who refused to pay, and a German tourist scammed out of 140,000 baht in Pattaya.

Thailand Tightens Visa Rules to Curb Abuse by Repeat Visitors

Thailand is cracking down on foreigners who repeatedly enter under the visa-exempt scheme. Immigration officers will now question frequent entrants and deny entry to those with unclear travel purposes or signs of illegal activity. Border checkpoints are increasing surveillance, and nearly 3,000 people have already been turned away this year. The move aims to boost national security, though long-stay tourists and digital nomads worry it may affect legitimate travel.

Late-Night Earthquake Rattles Koh Samui — No Damage Reported

A 2.4-magnitude offshore quake shook Koh Samui in the early morning, with residents in Bo Phut and Chaweng reporting loud booms and light shaking. The tremor came in short waves but caused no injuries or damage. Authorities remain on alert, and experts remind the public that small quakes can still occur in the region.

Lightning Strike Blasts Chon Buri Restaurant During Storm

A lightning bolt struck a restaurant in Chon Buri during a storm, causing a loud explosion and a brief blackout. Diners rushed outside as the building shook and sparks flew. No one was injured, but the restaurant suffered burned tiles and electrical damage. Officials urge businesses to install lightning protection as storms intensify.

Thai Trans Woman Watches TikTok Videos at Clinic for Hours to Avoid Payment

A transgender client at a Bangkok beauty clinic refused to pay a 14,000-baht bill after surgery and stayed for hours watching TikTok. Staff eventually called the police, prompting her to settle the payment before officers arrived. The incident went viral, sparking debate about customer responsibility and leading clinics to tighten pre-payment rules.

German Tourist Loses 140,000 Baht in ‘Miracle Oil’ Scam in Pattaya

A German tourist lost 140,000 baht after a vendor in Pattaya tricked him into buying “miracle oil.” He expected to pay 4,000 baht, but the vendor charged his card 140,000. Police are investigating, and authorities warn tourists to double-check prices and avoid aggressive street sellers.

