Footballers arrested in Northeast Thailand for online lottery scam

Four amateur footballers were arrested in Maha Sarakham province, Northeast Thailand, for running an illegal online lottery operation, following a police raid on their rented house.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), under the direction of Police Lieutenant General Surapol Prembut, carried out a raid on a rented house in Tha Khon Yang subdistrict, Kantharawichai district, yesterday, November 13. The operation, led by Police Major General Komkrich Sukthai and his team, followed a tip-off about illegal gambling activity linked to a popular LINE account.

Four men were arrested: 26 year old Pisut, 29 year old Chakrapat, both from Maha Sarakham; 28 year old Chainarong from Kalasin; and 26 year old Chanathip from Surin. All four were charged with operating unauthorised online lottery rooms. Officers seized one computer and three mobile phones as evidence.

Investigators uncovered a LINE Official Account named “Ban Chok Nampha” with more than 2,000 members, which facilitated betting on both Thai government lotteries and foreign draws from Laos and Vietnam. Users could place bets by simply adding the account and sending their numbers and money, no formal membership required.

According to police, Pisut admitted to creating and managing the Line account, operating the illegal lottery room with help from the other three suspects, who were also involved in similar ventures.

During questioning, the men explained that they primarily earned a living by playing football in various local competitions. However, around five to six months ago, they began running the lottery operation to supplement their income. Each reportedly made between 5,000 and 10,000 baht per month from the illegal gambling activities, according to KhaoSod.

“They used their football winnings as a cover, but the real cash was coming from illegal online lottery rooms.”

The suspects have been charged with organising illegal online gambling, a serious offence under Thai law. Police are now expanding the investigation to identify other connected accounts and operators.