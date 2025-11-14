Footballers arrested in Northeast Thailand for online lottery scam

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 14, 2025, 10:58 AM
69 1 minute read
Footballers arrested in Northeast Thailand for online lottery scam | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Four amateur footballers were arrested in Maha Sarakham province, Northeast Thailand, for running an illegal online lottery operation, following a police raid on their rented house.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), under the direction of Police Lieutenant General Surapol Prembut, carried out a raid on a rented house in Tha Khon Yang subdistrict, Kantharawichai district, yesterday, November 13. The operation, led by Police Major General Komkrich Sukthai and his team, followed a tip-off about illegal gambling activity linked to a popular LINE account.

Four men were arrested: 26 year old Pisut, 29 year old Chakrapat, both from Maha Sarakham; 28 year old Chainarong from Kalasin; and 26 year old Chanathip from Surin. All four were charged with operating unauthorised online lottery rooms. Officers seized one computer and three mobile phones as evidence.

Footballers arrested in Northeast Thailand for online lottery scam | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thailand Cyber Police Facebook

Investigators uncovered a LINE Official Account named “Ban Chok Nampha” with more than 2,000 members, which facilitated betting on both Thai government lotteries and foreign draws from Laos and Vietnam. Users could place bets by simply adding the account and sending their numbers and money, no formal membership required.

According to police, Pisut admitted to creating and managing the Line account, operating the illegal lottery room with help from the other three suspects, who were also involved in similar ventures.

Footballers arrested in Northeast Thailand for online lottery scam | News by Thaiger

During questioning, the men explained that they primarily earned a living by playing football in various local competitions. However, around five to six months ago, they began running the lottery operation to supplement their income. Each reportedly made between 5,000 and 10,000 baht per month from the illegal gambling activities, according to KhaoSod.

Related Articles

“They used their football winnings as a cover, but the real cash was coming from illegal online lottery rooms.”

The suspects have been charged with organising illegal online gambling, a serious offence under Thai law. Police are now expanding the investigation to identify other connected accounts and operators.

Latest Thailand News
Footballers arrested in Northeast Thailand for online lottery scam | Thaiger Crime News

Footballers arrested in Northeast Thailand for online lottery scam

7 minutes ago
Foreign man spits on couple in Phuket restaurant without provocation | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man spits on couple in Phuket restaurant without provocation

13 minutes ago
Thai king and queen make China visit to mark 50-year ties | Thaiger Politics News

Thai king and queen make China visit to mark 50-year ties

26 minutes ago
Lao women arrested in Chiang Mai sex-for-hire crackdown | Thaiger Crime News

Lao women arrested in Chiang Mai sex-for-hire crackdown

49 minutes ago
Thai woman arrested on 150,000-baht theft at Pattaya noodle shop | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman arrested on 150,000-baht theft at Pattaya noodle shop

59 minutes ago
Northern Thailand Naga sighting sparks lottery frenzy | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Northern Thailand Naga sighting sparks lottery frenzy

1 hour ago
Thailand urged to act as domestic violence cases surge | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand urged to act as domestic violence cases surge

1 hour ago
Thailand extends drinking hours, trials end of afternoon alcohol sales ban | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand extends drinking hours, trials end of afternoon alcohol sales ban

2 hours ago
Thailand hit by cold snaps up north and storms down south | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand hit by cold snaps up north and storms down south

2 hours ago
Former police arrested over 2021 Taiwanese kidnap and extortion case | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former police arrested over 2021 Taiwanese kidnap and extortion case

17 hours ago
Central Thailand vendor offers red drinks after lottery windfall | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Central Thailand vendor offers red drinks after lottery windfall

18 hours ago
Thai transwoman watches TikTok videos at clinic for hours to avoid payment | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai transwoman watches TikTok videos at clinic for hours to avoid payment

18 hours ago
Grab and LINE MAN orders soar under state co-pay scheme | Thaiger Business News

Grab and LINE MAN orders soar under state co-pay scheme

18 hours ago
Drunk Russian tourist hauled off Patong street after outburst | Thaiger Phuket News

Drunk Russian tourist hauled off Patong street after outburst

19 hours ago
Is it cheaper to drive electric vehicles in Thailand? | Thaiger Automotive

Is it cheaper to drive electric vehicles in Thailand?

19 hours ago
Bangkok underpass shut after flooding chaos and cable theft | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok underpass shut after flooding chaos and cable theft

19 hours ago
3 Burmese suspects arrested for stealing 10 million baht from colleague | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 Burmese suspects arrested for stealing 10 million baht from colleague

19 hours ago
Thai woman claims sister killed by Cambodia scam gang | Thaiger Crime News

Thai woman claims sister killed by Cambodia scam gang

20 hours ago
Nonthaburi shrine draws crowds with lucky numbers | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Nonthaburi shrine draws crowds with lucky numbers

20 hours ago
Police hunt fake doctor after raid on unlicensed clinic in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Police hunt fake doctor after raid on unlicensed clinic in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Thailand tightens visa rules to curb abuse by repeat visitors | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand tightens visa rules to curb abuse by repeat visitors

21 hours ago
Lightning strike blasts Chon Buri restaurant during storm | Thaiger Pattaya News

Lightning strike blasts Chon Buri restaurant during storm

21 hours ago
Thai woman steals valuables worth 150,000 baht from Pattaya restaurant owner | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman steals valuables worth 150,000 baht from Pattaya restaurant owner

21 hours ago
Phuket drug dealer arrested in late-night narcotics crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug dealer arrested in late-night narcotics crackdown

21 hours ago
Pattaya jet ski operators face bans over insurance crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya jet ski operators face bans over insurance crackdown

21 hours ago
Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 14, 2025, 10:58 AM
69 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.