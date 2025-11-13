Late-night earthquake rattles Koh Samui, no damage reported

A minor earthquake struck Koh Samui overnight, shaking homes and alarming residents across several areas, with reports of loud noises and repeated tremors.

The quake, measuring 2.4 on the Richter scale, struck Koh Samui in Surat Thani province early today, November 13, sending tremors across the island and waking startled residents.

The quake occurred at 12.47am at a shallow depth of just 4 kilometres. According to the Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department (TMD), the epicentre was pinpointed at coordinates 9.550°N, 99.956°E, in the vicinity of Bo Phut subdistrict.

The tremor, although minor, was widely felt in multiple areas, with residents reporting a series of loud noises followed by vibrations strong enough to shake furniture and household items.

The strongest shaking was reported in Bo Phut, where locals at the Munkong Village townhouse complex described hearing a loud “boom” and feeling the entire structure tremble. Just minutes later, two more thunderous noises followed at around 12.55am.

In Chaweng and near the Koh Samui Interdisciplinary School, residents of two-storey homes reported similar experiences, hearing a loud bang followed by continuous shaking that lasted several minutes. Additional tremors reportedly occurred at four to five minute intervals.

At Penguin Village, those in single-storey homes noted three distinct rounds of vibration, felt at 12.45am, 12.55am, and shortly after 1am. Items in glass cabinets were seen shaking during the strongest wave.

Hotel staff living in the ground-floor dormitory of The Saran Hotel reported hearing two booming noises before the third wave caused the building to visibly shake. A fourth loud noise followed, but no further structural movement was reported.

According to The Nation, mild tremors were also felt in areas near the Arena football field, Ban Had Ngam School, and Khao Phra, while some guests at the upscale Vana Belle Samui Hotel said they felt light shaking but no significant disruption.

Despite the alarm caused, there have been no reports of injuries or structural damage. Officials have urged residents to stay calm but alert, and to report any further unusual activity to local officials.

The TMD continues to monitor the situation and has assured the public that aftershocks are unlikely, but not impossible.