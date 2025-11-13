German tourist loses 140,000 baht in ‘miracle oil’ scam in Pattaya

Pattaya's recurring scam finds another victim, police report filed

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 13, 2025, 11:53 AM
270 1 minute read
German tourist loses 140,000 baht in ‘miracle oil’ scam in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

A German man lost over 140,000 baht yesterday, November 12, after being tricked by a scammer into buying five bottles of so-called “miracle herbal oil” for hair care.

The German victim, 52 year old Nadir Altaf, filed a complaint with Mueang Pattaya Police Station at around 10pm. He told police that the scammer was a foreign man, believed to be Middle Eastern, though he could not confirm the nationality.

Altaf explained that he was walking in Pattaya city centre when the man approached him with the products, claiming they were “miracle” oils that would make hair thick and black. Altaf agreed to buy five bottles.

He said he initially thought the total cost was 4,000 baht and handed over his credit card for payment. However, the oils were charged at 4,000 euros, roughly 140,000 baht. He only realised the overcharge after the scammer had left.

Local news page Pattaya Online News reported that similar scams occur frequently in the city. Some victims successfully retrieved their money with police assistance, while others chose not to file complaints.

German man lost monney in herbal medicine scam
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

Police have identified and arrested suspects in a few previous cases, though some may have been released on bail and could repeat the scam.

On November 10, an Australian man fell victim to the same scheme in Pattaya. He was lured into a herbal shop at Baywalk Shopping Centre and persuaded to buy two bottles of “miracle herbal medicine” for 13,500 baht. Online research later revealed the products cost less than 100 baht each, prompting him to report the scam to the police.

Related Articles
German man tricked to buy overpriced medicine in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ Pattayaonlinenews

In September, an Indian tourist was also tricked at the same shop, paying 24,175 baht for four bottles. The shop reportedly refunded the victim but threatened legal action for allegedly harming its reputation.

Local news agency urged local police officers to take the crackdown on this kind of scam seriously, saying it damages the city’s reputation.

Latest Thailand News
South Korea eases visa rules for young Thai job seekers | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korea eases visa rules for young Thai job seekers

1 minute ago
German tourist loses 140,000 baht in &#8216;miracle oil&#8217; scam in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

German tourist loses 140,000 baht in ‘miracle oil’ scam in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Late-night earthquake rattles Koh Samui, no damage reported | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Late-night earthquake rattles Koh Samui, no damage reported

2 hours ago
Pattaya woman files complaint after violent attack by procuress | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman files complaint after violent attack by procuress

2 hours ago
Bangkok road swamped as flash floods bring traffic chaos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok road swamped as flash floods bring traffic chaos

2 hours ago
&#8216;Big Joke&#8217; sued for calling Thai police a criminal gang | Thaiger Crime News

‘Big Joke’ sued for calling Thai police a criminal gang

2 hours ago
Sa Kaeo border blast triggers panic and cross-border blame | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Sa Kaeo border blast triggers panic and cross-border blame

3 hours ago
Thai cyber police recover 14 million baht in crypto from foreign hacker | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai cyber police recover 14 million baht in crypto from foreign hacker

3 hours ago
Thailand scraps elected council in charter rewrite shake-up | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand scraps elected council in charter rewrite shake-up

3 hours ago
Foreign hacker wanted by FBI arrested in Phuket hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign hacker wanted by FBI arrested in Phuket hotel

3 hours ago
Thailand gives illegal migrant workers a year-long lifeline | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand gives illegal migrant workers a year-long lifeline

3 hours ago
Blackout behind the wheel kills Bangkok taxi driver in crash | Thaiger Bangkok News

Blackout behind the wheel kills Bangkok taxi driver in crash

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for cold snap, heavy rain and strong winds | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for cold snap, heavy rain and strong winds

4 hours ago
Thai man defends attack of brother&#8217;s bullies at school | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man defends attack of brother’s bullies at school

19 hours ago
Indian woman with severe injuries denied boarding in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Indian woman with severe injuries denied boarding in Chiang Mai

20 hours ago
Thai vendor fined 2,000 baht after allegedly overcharging South Korean YouTubers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai vendor fined 2,000 baht after allegedly overcharging South Korean YouTubers

20 hours ago
Phuket bus loses power, slams into car and shop on steep hill | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket bus loses power, slams into car and shop on steep hill

21 hours ago
HIV positive Thai man accused of raping at least 7 girls | Thaiger Thailand News

HIV positive Thai man accused of raping at least 7 girls

21 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party urges tough diplomacy after border mine blast | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party urges tough diplomacy after border mine blast

21 hours ago
Choosing a school in Thailand: 10 questions every expat parent should ask on a campus tour | Thaiger Education

Choosing a school in Thailand: 10 questions every expat parent should ask on a campus tour

22 hours ago
Thai rapist arrested after Burmese victim tricks him into revealing identity | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai rapist arrested after Burmese victim tricks him into revealing identity

22 hours ago
Central Thailand civil servant’s vow fulfilled with lucky numbers | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Central Thailand civil servant’s vow fulfilled with lucky numbers

22 hours ago
Police arrest foreign rider for dangerous stunts in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Police arrest foreign rider for dangerous stunts in Phuket

22 hours ago
Phuket leads Thailand’s tourist rebound with Russian boom | Thaiger Tourism News

Phuket leads Thailand’s tourist rebound with Russian boom

22 hours ago
Foreigner steals motorbike in Phuket after petting dog (video) | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner steals motorbike in Phuket after petting dog (video)

23 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 13, 2025, 11:53 AM
270 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.