German tourist loses 140,000 baht in ‘miracle oil’ scam in Pattaya

A German man lost over 140,000 baht yesterday, November 12, after being tricked by a scammer into buying five bottles of so-called “miracle herbal oil” for hair care.

The German victim, 52 year old Nadir Altaf, filed a complaint with Mueang Pattaya Police Station at around 10pm. He told police that the scammer was a foreign man, believed to be Middle Eastern, though he could not confirm the nationality.

Altaf explained that he was walking in Pattaya city centre when the man approached him with the products, claiming they were “miracle” oils that would make hair thick and black. Altaf agreed to buy five bottles.

He said he initially thought the total cost was 4,000 baht and handed over his credit card for payment. However, the oils were charged at 4,000 euros, roughly 140,000 baht. He only realised the overcharge after the scammer had left.

Local news page Pattaya Online News reported that similar scams occur frequently in the city. Some victims successfully retrieved their money with police assistance, while others chose not to file complaints.

Police have identified and arrested suspects in a few previous cases, though some may have been released on bail and could repeat the scam.

On November 10, an Australian man fell victim to the same scheme in Pattaya. He was lured into a herbal shop at Baywalk Shopping Centre and persuaded to buy two bottles of “miracle herbal medicine” for 13,500 baht. Online research later revealed the products cost less than 100 baht each, prompting him to report the scam to the police.

In September, an Indian tourist was also tricked at the same shop, paying 24,175 baht for four bottles. The shop reportedly refunded the victim but threatened legal action for allegedly harming its reputation.

Local news agency urged local police officers to take the crackdown on this kind of scam seriously, saying it damages the city’s reputation.