Thai transwoman watches TikTok videos at clinic for hours to avoid payment

A Bangkok beauty clinic owner took to social media to share her experience with a transgender client who refused to pay for breast augmentation surgery and lay on the operating table for hours watching TikTok videos until police arrived.

The clinic owner, Supassara Tweesan, posted footage of the incident on her Facebook page on Monday, November 10. The video showed police officers persuading the client to settle her outstanding payment at Supassara Clinic, located in Bangkok’s On Nut area. In her caption, Supassara wrote…

“We completed the breast surgery for this client, but she was unable to pay for it. She had been lying on the surgery bed since 1pm, watching TikTok videos on her phone. I’m about to call the police to the clinic to sort this out.”

The video showed the transwoman lying on the operating table while police officers and clinic staff stood by the doorway. One officer was heard instructing her to find the money for the surgery as quickly as possible.

The transgender client claimed she had cash at home and asked to leave to collect it, but Supassara refused to let her go.

Later, Supassara updated her followers, confirming that the woman had eventually paid the outstanding amount and was allowed to leave.

In an interview with ThaiRath, Supassara provided more details about the incident. She explained that the transgender client had paid a 50% deposit for the breast augmentation procedure and was supposed to pay the remaining 28,000 baht before surgery.

However, the woman pleaded to undergo the operation first, claiming her boyfriend would transfer the money soon. Supassara admitted she was too kind and agreed to her request.

After the procedure was completed, the client once again said she could not make the payment, repeating that she had cash at home and asking to leave. Supassara called the police, and officers urged the woman to contact anyone who could lend her money.

The client then called a Burmese male friend to the clinic. Although he initially complained about her behaviour, he eventually lent her 7,000 baht. The woman still owed 21,000 baht, which she reportedly borrowed from various acquaintances until the full amount was paid.

The following day, Supassara received a call from the Burmese man, who said the transwoman blocked all contact with him after borrowing the money.

Supassara said she shared the incident online to warn other clinics about the woman. As the payment was eventually completed, she decided not to press charges, though she noted that others might not be as fortunate.