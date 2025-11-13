Thai transwoman watches TikTok videos at clinic for hours to avoid payment

Clinic owner shares footage to warn others of repeat payment dodger

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 13, 2025, 4:50 PM
134 2 minutes read
Thai transwoman watches TikTok videos at clinic for hours to avoid payment | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ น็อต สุภัสรา ทวีสาร

A Bangkok beauty clinic owner took to social media to share her experience with a transgender client who refused to pay for breast augmentation surgery and lay on the operating table for hours watching TikTok videos until police arrived.

The clinic owner, Supassara Tweesan, posted footage of the incident on her Facebook page on Monday, November 10. The video showed police officers persuading the client to settle her outstanding payment at Supassara Clinic, located in Bangkok’s On Nut area. In her caption, Supassara wrote…

“We completed the breast surgery for this client, but she was unable to pay for it. She had been lying on the surgery bed since 1pm, watching TikTok videos on her phone. I’m about to call the police to the clinic to sort this out.”

The video showed the transwoman lying on the operating table while police officers and clinic staff stood by the doorway. One officer was heard instructing her to find the money for the surgery as quickly as possible.

The transgender client claimed she had cash at home and asked to leave to collect it, but Supassara refused to let her go.

transwoman refuses to pay breast surgery
Photo via Facebook/ น็อต สุภัสรา ทวีสาร

Later, Supassara updated her followers, confirming that the woman had eventually paid the outstanding amount and was allowed to leave.

In an interview with ThaiRath, Supassara provided more details about the incident. She explained that the transgender client had paid a 50% deposit for the breast augmentation procedure and was supposed to pay the remaining 28,000 baht before surgery.

Related Articles

However, the woman pleaded to undergo the operation first, claiming her boyfriend would transfer the money soon. Supassara admitted she was too kind and agreed to her request.

Bangkok clinic owner warns others after transgender client attempts to escape payment
Photo via Facebook/ น็อต สุภัสรา ทวีสาร

After the procedure was completed, the client once again said she could not make the payment, repeating that she had cash at home and asking to leave. Supassara called the police, and officers urged the woman to contact anyone who could lend her money.

The client then called a Burmese male friend to the clinic. Although he initially complained about her behaviour, he eventually lent her 7,000 baht. The woman still owed 21,000 baht, which she reportedly borrowed from various acquaintances until the full amount was paid.

Thai transwoman tries to escape payment at Bangkok clinic
Photo via Facebook/ น็อต สุภัสรา ทวีสาร

The following day, Supassara received a call from the Burmese man, who said the transwoman blocked all contact with him after borrowing the money.

Supassara said she shared the incident online to warn other clinics about the woman. As the payment was eventually completed, she decided not to press charges, though she noted that others might not be as fortunate.

Latest Thailand News
Central Thailand vendor offers red drinks after lottery windfall | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Central Thailand vendor offers red drinks after lottery windfall

20 seconds ago
Thai transwoman watches TikTok videos at clinic for hours to avoid payment | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai transwoman watches TikTok videos at clinic for hours to avoid payment

35 minutes ago
Grab and LINE MAN orders soar under state co-pay scheme | Thaiger Business News

Grab and LINE MAN orders soar under state co-pay scheme

36 minutes ago
Drunk Russian tourist hauled off Patong street after outburst | Thaiger Phuket News

Drunk Russian tourist hauled off Patong street after outburst

1 hour ago
Is it cheaper to drive electric vehicles in Thailand? | Thaiger Automotive

Is it cheaper to drive electric vehicles in Thailand?

1 hour ago
Bangkok underpass shut after flooding chaos and cable theft | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok underpass shut after flooding chaos and cable theft

1 hour ago
3 Burmese suspects arrested for stealing 10 million baht from colleague | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 Burmese suspects arrested for stealing 10 million baht from colleague

2 hours ago
Thai woman claims sister killed by Cambodia scam gang | Thaiger Crime News

Thai woman claims sister killed by Cambodia scam gang

2 hours ago
Nonthaburi shrine draws crowds with lucky numbers | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Nonthaburi shrine draws crowds with lucky numbers

2 hours ago
Police hunt fake doctor after raid on unlicensed clinic in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Police hunt fake doctor after raid on unlicensed clinic in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thailand tightens visa rules to curb abuse by repeat visitors | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand tightens visa rules to curb abuse by repeat visitors

3 hours ago
Lightning strike blasts Chon Buri restaurant during storm | Thaiger Pattaya News

Lightning strike blasts Chon Buri restaurant during storm

3 hours ago
Thai woman steals valuables worth 150,000 baht from Pattaya restaurant owner | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman steals valuables worth 150,000 baht from Pattaya restaurant owner

3 hours ago
Phuket drug dealer arrested in late-night narcotics crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug dealer arrested in late-night narcotics crackdown

4 hours ago
Pattaya jet ski operators face bans over insurance crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya jet ski operators face bans over insurance crackdown

4 hours ago
South Korea eases visa rules for young Thai job seekers | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korea eases visa rules for young Thai job seekers

4 hours ago
German tourist loses 140,000 baht in &#8216;miracle oil&#8217; scam in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

German tourist loses 140,000 baht in ‘miracle oil’ scam in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Late-night earthquake rattles Koh Samui, no damage reported | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Late-night earthquake rattles Koh Samui, no damage reported

6 hours ago
Pattaya woman files complaint after violent attack by procuress | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman files complaint after violent attack by procuress

6 hours ago
Bangkok road swamped as flash floods bring traffic chaos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok road swamped as flash floods bring traffic chaos

6 hours ago
&#8216;Big Joke&#8217; sued for calling Thai police a criminal gang | Thaiger Crime News

‘Big Joke’ sued for calling Thai police a criminal gang

7 hours ago
Sa Kaeo border blast triggers panic and cross-border blame | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Sa Kaeo border blast triggers panic and cross-border blame

7 hours ago
Thai cyber police recover 14 million baht in crypto from foreign hacker | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai cyber police recover 14 million baht in crypto from foreign hacker

7 hours ago
Thailand scraps elected council in charter rewrite shake-up | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand scraps elected council in charter rewrite shake-up

7 hours ago
Foreign hacker wanted by FBI arrested in Phuket hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign hacker wanted by FBI arrested in Phuket hotel

7 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 13, 2025, 4:50 PM
134 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.