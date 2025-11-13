Thailand video news | Thai mother wanted for allegedly trafficking daughter to Tokyo, Phuket leads Thailand’s tourism recovery

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia — from a shocking human trafficking case involving a Thai woman in Tokyo to severe flooding impacting several provinces. They also share some uplifting updates, including positive developments in Bangkok’s housing market and Phuket’s thriving tourism industry.

A Thai woman is now wanted by authorities for allegedly taking her 12-year-old daughter to Tokyo and forcing her into sexual services at a massage parlour. The girl reportedly arrived in Japan earlier this year and was made to work while the money went to her mother. Investigators believe the mother knowingly placed her child into exploitation in violation of Japan’s child-protection laws. Thai and Japanese police are coordinating closely as this is being treated as an international trafficking case. Officers are also working to determine whether any accomplices or brokers helped facilitate the incident.

Heavy flooding has submerged land across 17 central provinces, affecting millions of rai and numerous communities. Low-lying residential and commercial areas have been hit hardest, disrupting transport and daily activity. Satellite data confirms widespread inundation and is now guiding government relief operations. Officials have issued heightened alerts in areas along the Chao Phraya River, including parts of Bangkok. Damage assessments are ongoing as authorities monitor water levels and prepare for additional rainfall.

A vendor at Damnoen Saduak Floating Market was fined after being accused of significantly overcharging visiting South Korean YouTubers for clothing. The pair paid a much higher-than-usual price for a shirt and trousers, prompting concerns over the unfair treatment of tourists. The seller admitted the transaction but argued that pricing was based on craftsmanship and that price tags had not been displayed. The YouTubers declined a refund and instead called for fair pricing for all visitors. The case has prompted officials to review transparency among market vendors to prevent further complaints.

Police in Phuket arrested a foreign rider after videos showed him performing wheelies and other reckless stunts on public roads. The behaviour was filmed near a popular beach area and widely shared online, drawing strong public criticism. Authorities used the footage to trace and detain the rider for endangering others. The arrest forms part of a broader effort to crack down on unsafe behaviour among tourists on the island. Officials say similar incidents will be handled strictly to protect public safety.

Australia and Indonesia have unveiled a new security treaty that will commit both nations to closer defence cooperation. The agreement includes regular high-level consultations and mutual assistance should either country face threats. It marks a significant expansion of their strategic partnership amid shifting regional dynamics. The treaty is expected to be formalised next year after both sides conclude legal and diplomatic procedures. Analysts view the move as a sign of deepening trust and shared security priorities.

Vietnam’s government says it expects to sign a new trade agreement with the United States soon, following renewed negotiations. The deal aims to address tariff issues and improve market access, particularly in sectors where the US has pushed for more balanced trade. Vietnam has encouraged American companies to take part in discussions, emphasising cooperation and long-term economic growth. Both sides have expressed optimism that the agreement is nearly complete. Full details are expected once the final legal terms are finalised.

Home prices in Greater Bangkok fell during the third quarter as developers offered deeper discounts to stimulate softer demand. Rising inventories of unsold units have pressured the market, especially for new townhouses and condominiums. Economic uncertainty has dampened buyer confidence, contributing to slower sales. Analysts forecast that the property market may continue cooling into 2026. The downturn marks a challenging phase for a sector that had previously seen steady growth.

Phuket has nearly returned to its pre-pandemic tourism levels, welcoming more than four million international visitors so far this year. A surge in Russian travellers has played a major role in boosting hotel occupancy and local spending. The strong rebound has allowed the island to recover faster than other parts of Thailand. Tourism operators are now shifting focus to long-term sustainability and service quality. The island’s resurgence reinforces its status as one of Asia’s top resort destinations.