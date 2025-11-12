Police arrest foreign rider for dangerous stunts in Phuket

Police arrested a foreign motorcyclist yesterday, November 11, for dangerous riding, where he was captured on video performing wheelies on a road in Thalang district, Phuket.

A Thai man recorded the act and shared the footage in the Facebook group แบบนี้ต้องประจาน ภูเก็ต (This kind of actions must be exposed – Phuket), captioning it…

“This occurred near Nai Yang Beach. I have seen him [doing wheelies] for the past two to three days. Which rental shop provided him with the bike? I could not capture the registration plate. The foreigner almost hit a local rider on their way to work.”

In the video, the man was seen riding a red motorcycle along the road near Nai Yang Beach. He accelerated before suddenly stopping and making a U-turn. He then performed wheelies and rode against the flow of traffic.

Another Thai motorist travelling behind him shared additional footage showing the foreigner repeatedly wheelieing and cutting off a female rider. He then narrowly avoided a collision with a traffic sign.

Officers from Sakhu Police Station tracked down and arrested the suspect yesterday. His nationality and identity were not disclosed in the police report.

Photos released by the authorities show the man undergoing a urine drug test at the station, which returned a negative result. Details of the punishment he received were not clarified.

Police added that the owner of the motorcycle rental shop would also face criminal charges for providing the vehicle used in the dangerous driving.

In a similar case last month, Chon Buri police arrested an Icelandic man for drifting an orange rental pickup at an intersection and a roundabout near Bang Saen Beach. Officers did not reveal the punishment imposed in that case.