Thai vendor fined 2,000 baht after allegedly overcharging South Korean YouTubers

The Ratchaburi Provincial Commercial Affairs Office fined a vendor at Damnoen Saduak Floating Market 2,000 baht for allegedly overcharging two South Korean YouTubers.

Thai fans of the South Korean YouTubers, Cullen and Jung, raised concerns after seeing the pair pay inflated prices for clothes at the famous floating market in Ratchaburi province in a recent travel vlog on their YouTube channel, 컬렌 Cullen HateBerry.

In the video, the South Korean influencers were shown travelling on a long-tail boat along the Damnoen Saduak Canal. The boat driver stopped at a riverside clothing shop, where the pair decided to buy some souvenirs.

The foreigners expressed interest in purchasing a white shirt with a dragon embroidery and a pair of elephant-patterned trousers. Jung was heard repeatedly asking about the prices, saying, “I won’t buy if it’s expensive.”

The vendor told them that the shirt cost 600 baht and the trousers 400 baht. Jung said the shirt was too expensive and tried to negotiate, eventually receiving a 100-baht discount. In total, the YouTubers paid 900 baht for the two items, which many fans felt was still excessive.

The elephant-patterned trousers are typically sold online for around 100 to 200 baht, while the dragon shirt usually costs between 200 and 400 baht.

In addition to the clothing prices, some netizens pointed out that the influencers appeared to be overcharged throughout their trip. Their total expenses for an hour-long visit to the market amounted to 3,340 baht.

The online backlash prompted officials from the Ratchaburi Provincial Commercial Affairs Office to investigate the pricing. Officers questioned the shop owner, identified as Prapaporn, on November 11.

Prapaporn admitted she sold the clothes to the South Korean men for 900 baht but said she could not recall the details clearly as the incident occurred in October.

She defended the pricing, claiming it was reasonable given the quality of the items. She said the shirt was hand-embroidered, while the trousers were made from high-quality fabric.

Prapaporn also admitted that she failed to display price tags on the products and expressed willingness to refund the full amount to the YouTubers. She issued an apology to them and to the public, offering to give the clothes as apology gifts.

Officials fined Prapaporn 2,000 baht for failing to display product prices. Regarding the overcharging allegation, officers said she would be allowed to submit documents showing the production and investment costs before any further action was taken.

Thai social media influencer and friend of the YouTubers, Jarukit “Judy” Sisawat, later posted on Facebook that her South Korean friends did not want a refund. She said they simply wanted vendors at tourist destinations to be fair and honest with all visitors, regardless of nationality.

This was not the first time Cullen and Jung were overcharged in Thailand. They previously made headlines in September 2023 after paying 520 baht for six pieces of fried chicken and two boxes of rice in Songkhla province.

Similar complaints were made about the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market in the past. In June, a Thai woman accused a boat operator of overcharging her and her foreign friends 9,500 baht for a short boat ride.

In January, another South Korean YouTuber was reportedly asked to pay 2,500 baht for a photoshoot with a snake at the same market.