Warrant issued for mum who sold Thai girl in Tokyo trafficking case

Japanese police pursue suspect detained overseas

Published: November 12, 2025, 5:13 PM
Photo courtesy of The Asahi Shimbun

A Thai woman faces arrest for allegedly trafficking her daughter into sex work at a Tokyo massage parlour, where the child’s earnings were sent to the woman.

Japanese police have issued an arrest warrant for a Thai woman in her twenties who allegedly trafficked her 12 year old daughter into sex work at a Tokyo establishment, according to investigative sources who spoke today, November 12.

The woman is accused of introducing her daughter to a private-room massage parlour in Tokyo’s Yushima district, fully aware that the child would be employed to provide sexual services to customers, in violation of the Child Welfare Act.

Thai police have been coordinating with their Japanese counterparts over the suspected human trafficking elements of the case, which spans multiple countries.

The girl arrived in Japan with her mother in late June and was subsequently left to perform sex work at the massage parlour, Japanese police confirmed.

Photo of Hosono Masayuki, the operator of the massage parlour, courtesy of Thai PBS World

A Japanese man was arrested on November 4 on suspicion of employing the girl, who is underage, at his massage parlour, in violation of labour law, Bangkok Post reported.

The mother has been detained in Taiwan, local immigration officials announced on Saturday, November 8, with sources close to the investigation alleging she was engaged in prostitution whilst in the country.

Between June and July, the girl served approximately 60 customers. All of her earnings were retained by the Japanese man who operated the establishment, with the amount, minus the shop’s commission, being transferred directly to her mother, according to Japanese police.

In Thailand, human trafficking remains a persistent challenge, though recent efforts have earned the country a Tier 2 ranking in the United States’ 2025 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report, the fourth consecutive year Thailand has retained this status.

The annual report, released by the US Department of State on September 29, reviewed anti-trafficking performance in 188 countries and territories. It acknowledged Thailand’s progress, while urging continued reforms.

Officials noted key improvements, including a rise in trafficking-related investigations, prosecutions, and convictions. Thailand also strengthened international cooperation for victim repatriation and launched an integrated facility to enhance victim identification and referral procedures.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.