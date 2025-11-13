Pattaya woman files complaint after violent attack by procuress

Victim says she escaped from the sex trafficker last year for safety of herself and her child

November 13, 2025, 11:18 AM
Photo via Wokrpoint News

A Thai woman sought protection from police after a procuress physically assaulted her on Pattaya Beach and attempted to force her back into prostitution, following her escape from the attacker last year.

The 20 year old woman, Jeerawan, filed a complaint with Mueang Pattaya Police Station and shared the details of the assault with several news agencies, hoping to secure protection for herself and her young child.

Jeerawan explained that the attacker acted as a sex trafficker, tricking young girls into prostitution and forcing them to stand on Pattaya Beach offering sexual services to foreigners.

She said she was one of the victims, having been physically abused multiple times while working for the suspect and her husband. Last year, she managed to escape but chose not to take legal action at the time due to concerns for her and her child’s safety.

According to Jeerawan, the suspect and her husband continued searching for her, attempting to coerce her back into prostitution.

Alleged Thai procuress attacks woman on Pattaya Beach
Photo via Wokrpoint News

On the day of the incident, Jeerawan encountered the brothel keeper and her husband near Soi Pattaya 13/3. The woman attacked her by repeatedly slapping her face and pulling her hair. The attacker demanded repayment of a debt she claimed Jeerawan owed, but Jeerawan insisted she owed nothing.

The victim said she tried to defend herself and sought help from witnesses. Two motorcycle taxi drivers and a food delivery rider reportedly came to her aid.

Thai woman assautled by procuress in Pattaya
The victim speaks with a journalist about the assault. | Photo via Wokrpoint News

Jeerawan added that the procuress then threatened to force her to work as a sex worker to repay the alleged debt. She vowed, however, never to return to the profession.

Jeerawan pursued a legal action against the attacker and submitted footage of the assault to the police as evidence. Officers have yet to provide an update on the case.

November 13, 2025, 11:18 AM
