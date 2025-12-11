Indian brothers arrested in Phuket over Goa nightclub fire that kills 25

Two Indian brothers who fled their home country after a deadly nightclub fire in Goa, India, were arrested in Thailand after days on the run.

The fire, which broke out at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub on Saturday, December 6, claimed the lives of 25 people, most of whom were employees. Five tourists were also among the victims, though their nationalities have not yet been confirmed.

Initial reports from BBC suggested a gas cylinder explosion triggered the blaze, but police later stated that fireworks set off inside the venue were believed to be the cause.

Local authorities arrested six people involved in the nightclub’s operation, including the venue’s manager. Police then sought the club’s owners, brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, and raided their home in Delhi. Officers found the property empty, prompting India to coordinate with Thai authorities through Interpol.

Before fleeing, Saurabh posted a message of condolence on social media, promising support for the victims and their families. However, both brothers reportedly left India shortly afterward and travelled to Phuket to evade arrest.

Today, December 11, the Indian Ambassador to Thailand, Nagesh Singh, confirmed to BBC that Thai officers successfully arrested the two suspects in Phuket.

According to the ambassador, the brothers will be sent back to India to face legal proceedings, and the Goa state government plans to revoke their passports.

BBC reported that the brothers refused to speak with the media after their arrest. Their lawyer insisted the nightclub owners were victims of a “witch hunt” and stressed that the blaze was a tragic accident rather than an intentional act.

In a related report, an Indian man was arrested in Thailand in June after issuing a bomb threat on an Air India flight, forcing an emergency landing at Phuket International Airport.

Another Indian national was arrested in August for showing a fake bank slip to avoid paying a 9,000-baht bill at a nightclub on Pattaya Walking Street.