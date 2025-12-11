Lisa joins Met Gala 2026 host committee alongside global stars

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 11, 2025, 2:48 PM
Photo via Instagram: @lalalalisa_m

Thai K-pop superstar Lalisa Manoban, or Lisa Blackpink, has been named to the host committee for one of the world’s most prestigious fashion events at the Met Gala 2026.

The announcement was made ahead of the year’s end and confirmed Lisa’s involvement in shaping the direction of next year’s gala as part of the host committee, alongside several international artists and cultural figures.

The co-chairs for Met Gala 2026 include Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman, tennis legend Venus Williams, and global musical icon Beyoncé, who returns to the Met Gala after a decade-long absence.

Joining them as committee co-chairs are Anthony Vaccarello, creative director of Saint Laurent, and actress/model Zoë Kravitz.

The full Host Committee includes a diverse group of prominent figures from across entertainment, fashion, and the arts: Lisa, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, Chloe Malle, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, A’ja Wilson, and Yseult.

Met Gala 2026 host committee lineup featuring global celebrities
Photo via Instagram: @voguemagazine

The Met Gala 2026 is scheduled for May 4, 2026, with the theme “Costume Art”, which ties into a new exhibition curated by Andrew Bolton for The Met’s Costume Institute.

Met Gala 2026 theme “Costume Art” explores fashion as art
“Costume Art” | Photo via The Fashionography

The annual gala theme is based on the museum’s featured exhibition, and for 2026, the “Costume Art” exhibit will explore fashion as a form of art. The event will focus on Western art from prehistory to the present, pairing garments and artworks from the museum’s collection to highlight the relationship between clothing and the human form.

The exhibition will be the first to be held in the museum’s newly opened Condé M. Nast Galleries, a space spanning nearly 12,000 square feet.

This marks yet another impressive milestone for the BLACKPINK star, whose influence continues to blossom in both the music and fashion industries.

In another achievement for the K-pop sensation, Lisa has been appointed as Thailand’s new tourism ambassador to promote the country’s culture and charm to international travellers.

