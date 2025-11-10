Thailand video news | Thailand tightens alcohol rules, Major tattoo festival coming to Pattaya’s Central Marina in 2025

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover key stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Highlights include stricter alcohol regulations with new fines targeting drinkers, the arrest of a Russian man accused of promoting online drug sales using QR code stickers, and a look at Thailand’s upcoming currency makeover, with new polymer banknotes set to enter circulation soon.

Thailand has updated its Alcoholic Beverage Control Act to allow fines for individuals caught drinking outside the legally permitted hours. The revised law sets penalties of up to 10,000 baht for violators and has created uncertainty among both consumers and businesses about what counts as “restricted-hour” drinking. Tourism and nightlife operators worry that the stricter measures may affect visitor experiences, especially in entertainment districts. While selling hours remain unchanged, the broader enforcement powers mean people can now be punished even when they are not the sellers. Officials say the intention is to reduce alcohol-related harm and support public health.

The expansion of Phuket International Airport has been delayed until roughly 2031, raising concerns about the island’s ability to support rising tourist numbers. Passenger traffic is already nearing maximum capacity and is expected to pass 18 million annually by late 2025. Business and tourism leaders fear that bottlenecks could erode Phuket’s competitiveness and push travellers toward other destinations. Although the design phase is progressing, construction will not begin until 2027, leaving little room for further setbacks. Authorities highlight the need for timely upgrades to protect the island’s tourism-driven economy.

Police on Koh Phangan arrested several foreign suspects, including French and Russian nationals, as part of a crackdown on drug trafficking. Officers seized cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy, along with evidence tying the suspects to money-laundering activities. The arrests are part of a broader operation targeting foreign-led criminal networks that exploit the island’s popularity with tourists. Local officials stress that strict enforcement is necessary to preserve the area’s reputation. Observers note that while these measures may help deter crime, tourist-heavy zones remain challenging to police effectively.

A Russian man was arrested after allegedly placing QR-code stickers around tourist areas that linked to online drug marketplaces. Investigators tracked him to a hotel where he attempted to hide before being detained with materials and digital evidence connecting him to the operation. Authorities say the method reflects a growing shift toward digital drug-distribution tactics in tourist destinations. The case has prompted officials to increase monitoring of online activity and public spaces. They warn that similar schemes may continue evolving as enforcement tightens.

A public-health advocacy group is urging officials to crack down on unlicensed alcohol vending machines operating without proper regulation. These machines currently lack age verification and sobriety checks, making them accessible to minors and intoxicated individuals. Activists argue that recent amendments to alcohol laws have created a legal grey area that businesses are exploiting. They want the government to issue clear rules and technical standards to prevent misuse. Regulators and operators are now under pressure to resolve conflicting policies and ensure safer alcohol distribution.

Beginning 1 January 2026, Thailand will apply import duties and VAT to all foreign goods purchased online from the first baht of value. The change abolishes the previous exemption for low-value items and aims to create fairer competition for local retailers who already pay tax. Authorities say the measure is part of a larger effort to strengthen revenue collection and curb illegal imports. The policy will affect major e-commerce platforms and raise overall costs for cross-border shoppers. Analysts expect both consumers and online sellers to adjust their strategies in response to the new rules.

Thailand will introduce new 50-baht and 100-baht polymer banknotes designed to last longer, resist moisture and incorporate advanced security features. The updated notes continue the existing visual themes but add elements like transparent windows and colour-shifting ink. The shift follows the successful rollout of the 20-baht polymer note and is part of efforts to modernise the national currency. Existing paper notes will remain valid and circulate alongside the new versions. Officials note that the longer lifespan of polymer notes will reduce waste and lower replacement costs.

Pattaya will host a large international tattoo festival in November 2025, featuring more than 22 competition categories and live demonstrations from global artists. The event will highlight various tattoo styles, including realism, neo-traditional techniques and Thai bamboo work. Visitors can expect workshops, live inking sessions and interactive showcases that go beyond traditional exhibitions. Organisers hope the festival will strengthen Pattaya’s cultural appeal and diversify its tourism identity. Local businesses anticipate increased foot traffic and extended visitor stays throughout the event weekend.