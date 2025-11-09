Tattoo festival to transform Pattaya’s Central Marina in November 2025

Global artists gather in Pattaya for two-day celebration of tattoo art and culture

Published: November 9, 2025, 3:40 PM
Photo courtesy of the Pattaya News

Tattoo enthusiasts and artists are preparing for the Marina International Tattoo Festival 2025, a major event set to transform Pattaya’s leading shopping destination into a vibrant celebration of body art.

Taking place from November 15 – 16 at Central Marina Outlet, the festival will spotlight over 22 competitive categories, showcasing global talent through live demonstrations and engaging experiences that highlight the dynamic world of tattoo culture.

Photo courtesy of the Pattaya News

The festival’s competition will offer an extensive range of categories, accommodating various styles and skill levels. From detailed realism and traditional designs to bold neo-traditional patterns, black-and-gray creations, and inventive colour work, artists from around the globe will compete for top accolades.

Traditional Thai tattoos, or Sak Yant, they embody spirituality, protection, and cultural heritage. Each intricate design, such as the Hah Taew (Five Lines) or Gao Yord (Nine Peaks), is believed to grant blessings, strength, and guidance to the wearer.

Handcrafted by revered masters through sacred rituals, these tattoos connect the physical and spiritual realms. Beyond Bangkok, provinces like Chon buri, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Sukhothai also preserve this ancient tradition, where each mark tells a personal story of faith, fortune, and Thai identity.

A panel of esteemed international artists will judge entries based on technique, originality, and storytelling, with prizes awarded on-site, contributing to the lively festival atmosphere.

Photo courtesy of the Pattaya News

In addition to the competitions, visitors will enjoy a wide array of festival attractions. Elite artists will conduct live tattooing sessions, while interactive workshops will provide insights into aftercare and design inspiration.

Vendor booths will exhibit premium inks and equipment, complemented by pop-up performances that fuse music, fashion, and body art.

Embracing Pattaya’s coastal charm, the festival will also feature thematic elements like ‘Tattoo on the Beach’ vibes, complete with displays of custom motorcycles and lowrider cars, capturing the event’s rebellious spirit, reported by the Pattaya News.

