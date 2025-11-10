Phuket police urged to act after Polish man’s repeated stabbing threats at hotels

A Polish man in Phuket made headlines once again on November 9, just days after he threatened to stab and kill a Thai hotel staff member last week.

A Thai woman shared footage of the foreign man’s behaviour with the Phuket Times Facebook page yesterday, November 9. She claimed the man was a 41 year old Polish national, the same person who had previously threatened a hotel employee in Phuket.

In this particular incident, the woman explained that she owned a hotel near Phuket International Airport, where the Polish man had recently checked in. He reportedly argued with a neighbouring guest and attempted to stab the victim.

The hotel owner said the foreigner continued shouting and threatening her guest, prompting her to call the police. Officers arrived at the scene and forced the man to check out of the hotel. However, it remains unclear whether he faced any legal consequences.

The owner also issued a warning to other hotels in the area, noting that the Polish man travelled with two cats, was bald, and often walked barefoot.

In the previous case, the same foreigner had argued with hotel staff after being told he could not stay with his cats. He allegedly pulled out a knife and made a gun gesture to threaten a staff member during the altercation.

Locals reported that the man had exhibited violent behaviour at several accommodations across the province, and suspected he may be suffering from mental health issues. Netizens commented…

“Police should do something before he really hurts someone.”

“Something needs to be done before a tragic incident occurs at the end of the year, which should be a time for people to celebrate.”

“This kind of tourist should be deported from the country.”

“Are you waiting for someone to be killed before sending him back home?”

“I feel sorry for the cats.”

As of now, police have not yet released a statement or proposed a long-term solution. Many netizens have called on relevant authorities to conduct a psychiatric evaluation on the man, while others have urged officials to deport and blacklist the tourist.