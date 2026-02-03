Thailand video news | Airport fees set to jump at Thailand’s biggest hubs, Thailand braces for punishing 2026 heat, with 43°C possible in the North

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring you the latest stories from Thailand and Southeast Asia.
Today’s headlines include a planned hike in airport fees for international travellers, disturbing cases involving animals, extreme heat expected this summer, election-related alcohol bans, and key safety and crime updates.

Airport fees set to jump at Thailand’s biggest hubs

Airports of Thailand plans to raise the passenger service charge for outbound international travellers from 730 baht to 1,120 baht. The increase is targeted for May and would affect six major airports, including Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang. The operator says the higher fee will reflect real operating costs and fund upgrades. Planned improvements include better restrooms, infrastructure works, system maintenance, and enhanced security. The proposal still requires approval from the transport minister.

A one-tonne road sign collapses in Saraburi, leaving three seriously hurt

A massive roadside sign collapsed onto a motorcycle on the Friendship Highway in Saraburi, seriously injuring three people. The incident happened on February 1 in the Pak Phiao area. Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene. Those injured included a 17-year-old rider, a 13-year-old passenger, and an older woman believed to be in her 50s or 60s. Officials said the sign weighed about one tonne and stood nine metres high. Investigators suspect missing or stolen bolts weakened the structure.

Animal-abuse incident near Buriram school sparks alarm and police probe

Police in Buriram launched an investigation after footage surfaced showing an alleged animal-abuse incident near a school. Parents and staff raised concerns due to the location and public nature of the incident. A local police superintendent confirmed officers identified the suspect after witnesses came forward. Local reports described the suspect as a 64-year-old man with a history of mental illness. Residents urged authorities to act quickly to protect children in the area.

Camper killed after wild elephant attack at Khao Yai

A wild elephant killed a 69-year-old man on February 2 while he camped with friends near Khao Yai National Park. Reports said he left his tent early for a short walk near the campsite in Wang Nam Khiao district. The man encountered a male elephant known to roam outside park boundaries. Campers nearby witnessed the attack but could not intervene. Park officers and police later arrived and drove the elephant away. No other injuries were reported.

Bangkok teen arrested over alleged exploitation of a 16-year-old for explicit content

Police arrested an 18-year-old man at a Bangkok condominium over allegations involving illegal explicit content. Investigators said the material included a 16-year-old. Authorities traced promotional activity to two social media accounts linked to an adult-content subscription channel. Officers raided the suspect’s residence on January 31 and seized digital evidence. Police are treating the case as a serious child-exploitation offence.

Thailand braces for punishing 2026 heat, with 43°C possible in the North

The Thai Meteorological Department warned of an unusually intense summer starting later in February. Forecasters expect the hot season to last until mid-May. The most severe heat is likely from late March to mid-April. Northern provinces could see temperatures reach 42 to 43 degrees Celsius, combined with high humidity. Officials urged residents in high-risk areas, including Mae Hong Son, Lampang, and Tak, to stay alert and protect themselves from heat-related illness.

Pattaya’s party strips went quiet as the election alcohol ban kicked in over the weekend

Bars and clubs in Pattaya closed on February 1 as Thailand’s election-related alcohol ban took effect. The restriction began on January 31, ahead of advance voting on February 1 for the February 8 general election. Entertainment areas appeared unusually quiet, with many visitors heading to the beachfront instead. Authorities said the temporary ban aims to support an orderly voting process. The next nationwide closure runs from 6 pm on February 7 until 6 pm on February 8.

GISTDA courts space partnerships in Beijing as Thailand’s astronaut plans gain momentum

Thailand’s space agency GISTDA joined a major commercial space exhibition in Beijing to promote international cooperation. Officials described the event as a key step forward for Thailand’s First Astronaut project. A senior delegate presented Thailand’s commercial space ambitions to more than 25 aerospace organisations. Discussions covered satellite data sharing, the LandX programme, and future joint projects. The exhibition also highlighted the THEOS Constellation, an 18-satellite network planned by Thailand.

