‘Mr Spray’ wanted for defacing Koh Pha Ngan with political graffiti

Residents and local business operators on Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani province called on police to take action against “Mr Spay“, a foreign man who spray-painted political slogans on public and private property across the island.

Residents told reporters that the man spray-painted messages such as “Save Gaza” and “Libre” on traffic signs, electricity poles, and walls belonging to both public areas and private businesses. His repeated actions have earned him the nickname “Mr Spray” among locals.

According to a report by 77 Kaoded, the foreign man painted slogans related to Gaza at more than 40 locations across Koh Pha Ngan. Many residents condemned the behaviour, saying it defaced the island, damaged property, and spoiled the natural scenery that attracts tourists from around the world.

One affected business owner, Rahmindh Meepien, also took to social media to seek help identifying the suspect. Rahmindh said the man spray-painted the wall of his gym on two separate occasions. He shared photos and video footage of the foreigner online and urged anyone with information to contact him or the authorities.

Rahmindh described the suspect as being between 55 and 65 years old and said he was often seen riding a red-and-white motocross-style motorcycle. He added that the man was believed to be staying at a hotel near Yao Beach on the island.

Rahmindh stressed that regardless of the meaning of the slogans or the intention behind them, the act of spray-painting property without permission is illegal under Thai law. He said the actions caused frustration and conflict within the community.

He also emphasised that Koh Pha Ngan welcomes foreign visitors of all nationalities, races, and religions who enter Thailand legally. However, he said all visitors are expected to respect local laws, customs, and communities while staying in the country.

Legal experts noted that the suspect’s actions could violate several Thai laws, including the Criminal Law and the Public Cleanliness and Orderliness Act. Under Section 360 of the Criminal Law, damaging public property carries a possible penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

Several Thai news Facebook pages later reported that Koh Pha Ngan Police Station officers identified “Mr Spray” as a 58 year old German national named Tom Heine. However, police have not yet issued an official statement confirming his identity or whether charges have been filed.

As of now, residents are urging authorities to act swiftly to prevent further damage and to send a clear message that vandalism will not be tolerated on the island.