Mentally ill man caught sexually abusing dog near Buriram school

A mentally ill Thai man sexually abused a stray dog near a school in Buriram province, sparking panic and concern among parents and guardians of young students.

The superintendent of Nongki Police Station, Nathee Sukuna, told local media that he had assigned an investigation team to look into the case after videos of the incident were shared widely on social media. The footage was reportedly recorded by teachers and students who witnessed the behaviour.

According to Nathee, the incident took place behind a school in the Yoei Prasat sub-district of Nongki district in Buriram province. The video showed a man, later identified as 64 year old Daeng, engaging in sexual acts with a stray dog in a public area close to the school grounds.

Teachers and students who witnessed the incident attempted to intervene, shouting at Daeng to stop his actions. Despite being aware that he was being watched and recorded, he reportedly continued his behaviour, prompting immediate concern for the safety and wellbeing of students in the area.

Parents and guardians later demanded police action, expressing fears that the man could pose a danger to students or school staff if the situation was left unresolved. Many said the incident had caused panic within the school community, particularly because it occurred so close to where children were present.

Police later summoned Daeng to the station for questioning. During initial questioning, he denied having sexual contact with the animal, claiming that he only held the dog still. However, officers continued the interrogation, after which Daeng admitted to committing the act shown in the video.

Daeng told police that he suffered from mental illness and said he was unable to control his behaviour at the time. He apologised to the public and promised that such actions would not be repeated.

A relative, identified as 55 year old Sommai, confirmed to police that Daeng had previously been diagnosed with a mental health condition.

Sommai said the family had tried to persuade him to seek treatment in the past, but he had repeatedly refused. She was shocked by the incident, adding that Daeng had never previously harmed people or animals.

She admitted that Daeng had previously displayed inappropriate behaviour, such as staring at women in the community, but said he had never acted violently. Sommai stated that the family would now take his treatment and supervision more seriously to ensure the safety of both people and animals in the area.

Police confirmed that no criminal charges were filed in the case. Instead, officers instructed Daeng’s family to closely monitor and care for him to prevent similar behaviour in the future.