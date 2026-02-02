Thailand issues warning for scorching 2026 summer heatwave

The Meteorological Department has issued an early warning today, February 2, urging residents in parts of northern Thailand to prepare for an unusually intense summer season expected to begin later this month.

According to the department, summer is expected to start in late February and continue through mid-May. Temperatures are likely to rise significantly, with some areas facing extreme heat, especially during the peak in late March to mid-April.

From early to mid-March, hot weather will spread across several regions during the day, while mornings in the North and Northeast may remain relatively cool. Thunderstorms typical of the summer season could also occur during this period.

By late March, conditions are forecast to become more severe, with high humidity and scorching daytime heat affecting much of the country.

Some northern provinces may experience peak temperatures ranging between 42 and 43 degrees Celsius. Localised summer storms will remain possible, reported Khaosod.

The final phase of the season, from late April to mid-May, is expected to bring unstable weather. Rising humidity will be accompanied by scattered thunderstorms as Thailand enters its seasonal transition.

The three provinces expected to face the highest heat levels are Mae Hong Son, Lampang, and Tak. The Meteorological Department is advising people in those areas to monitor updates and prepare for heat-related health risks and weather variability.

In a similar weather pattern last year, the Thai Meteorological Department forecasted soaring temperatures across the country from late February to early March, with highs exceeding 40°C in some regions. Northern provinces saw hot afternoons and cool, foggy mornings, while the central and eastern regions experienced rising daytime heat and scattered thunderstorms. Coastal areas reported moderate sea conditions, and southern provinces faced stormy patches and fluctuating wave heights.