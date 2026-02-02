Pattaya nightlife stalls for Thailand’s advance voting

The bustling nightlife in Pattaya took an unusual pause yesterday, February 1, as bars and entertainment venues shuttered their doors in line with Thailand’s election laws.

The alcohol ban, in effect from January 31, was part of nationwide preparations for advance voting yesterday ahead of the general election on February 8.

Popular nightlife strips in Pattaya, known for their neon lights and late-night crowds, fell uncharacteristically silent as businesses complied with the temporary shutdown. Reporters described a noticeably subdued atmosphere across hotspots that would otherwise be packed with both locals and tourists.

With pubs and clubs closed, many visitors, Thai and foreign alike, gravitated toward the beach. Pattaya Beach turned into a social hub where people gathered to enjoy the sea breeze and sunset.

Small groups set up informal gatherings with their own refreshments, creating a chilled and family-friendly vibe far removed from the usual late-night revelry.

Sensing an opportunity, beachside vendors moved in to offer chairs, mats, and simple setups to cater to the evening crowd. Their makeshift lounges quickly filled up, providing tourists with a relaxed alternative to the usual nightlife while also boosting local business.

While alcohol sales were prohibited, drinking in public spaces such as the beach remained a legal grey area. Police maintained a visible presence, particularly near popular areas, with an emphasis on keeping public order and discouraging alcohol consumption in open spaces.

The move aimed to ensure a peaceful environment during the sensitive electoral period, reported The Pattaya News.

The next round of closures is expected on February 7, beginning at 6pm, and lasting until 6pm the following day, February 8, coinciding with the main election date.

In similar news, the Election Commission (EC) enforced strict regulations for yesterday’s advance voting, including a nationwide ban on alcohol sales and distribution. This Dry Law aimed to ensure order and fairness as voters head to the polls ahead of the main general election.