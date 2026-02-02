Thai man lures 16 year old boy into creating swinger sex videos

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 2, 2026, 3:02 PM
165 2 minutes read
Thai man lures 16 year old boy into creating swinger sex videos | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

Police arrested an 18 year old man at a condominium in Bangkok for luring a 16 year old boy into creating pornographic videos and distributing them on the OnlyFans platform.

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and International Protection Alliance (IPA) conducted an investigation into two X accounts after finding the accounts inviting online users to subscribe to an OnlyFans account to access explicit videos.

The investigation was conducted since September last year, and officers eventually found that the two X accounts, as well as the OnlyFans channel, were operated by the 18 year old man, identified only as A.

Officers paid for a subscription for further investigation and found a lot of lewd videos, and some among them featured a teenage boy. The teenager in the videos was found to be only 16 years old. He was seen engaging in sexual activities with two men, and one of the men was A.

Following a concrete evidence, officers raided A’s condo room on Saturday, January 31, and arrested him at the accommodation. He admitted to creating the pornography videos with his friend and a young boy. The videos were mostly filmed at his condominium.

16 year old boy lured into creating porn videos
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

During the search within the condominium, officers seized mobile phones, computers, a camera, recording devices, and other tools for porn video production as evidence.

Most of the videos reportedly featured swinging activities of at least three men. A claimed that his friend helped finding other men to join in the porn video production. According to the report on DailyNews, A’s friend had just been arrested a few days before A on another criminal case.

Related Articles

CIB officers urged parents and teenagers to beware of being lured into the illegal action by these criminals, who sought an opportunity to seek income from innocent victims.

Thai man arrested for producing swinger porn videos with young boy
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

A similar crackdown on an illegal porn production and distribution ring was reported in April last year. In this case, a married couple was arrested for creating adult content with a teenage boy. They released the explicit videos on the OnlyFans platform and posted short videos on X accounts to promote the subscription.

Another case involving child sex abuse was reported in May last year, when a family of 11 was condemned for alleged incest and pornography production. One of the family members eventually admitted to creating pornography, but insisted that other young family members were not involved.

Latest Thailand News
Toddler found dead in ditch behind Ang Thong home | Thaiger Thailand News

Toddler found dead in ditch behind Ang Thong home

2 minutes ago
Thai man lures 16 year old boy into creating swinger sex videos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man lures 16 year old boy into creating swinger sex videos

30 minutes ago
Khao Yai camper killed after wild elephant attack near campsite | Thaiger Thailand News

Khao Yai camper killed after wild elephant attack near campsite

35 minutes ago
GISTDA takes Thailand closer to space milestone with China | Thaiger Thailand News

GISTDA takes Thailand closer to space milestone with China

1 hour ago
3 Thai victims injured after 1-tonne traffic sign collapses in Saraburi | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Thai victims injured after 1-tonne traffic sign collapses in Saraburi

2 hours ago
Pattaya nightlife stalls for Thailand&#8217;s advance voting | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya nightlife stalls for Thailand’s advance voting

2 hours ago
Russian man jumps from plane after landing at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Aviation News

Russian man jumps from plane after landing at Bangkok airport

2 hours ago
Chon Buri worker alleges repeated urine attacks by neighbour | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri worker alleges repeated urine attacks by neighbour

4 hours ago
Armed thief steals over 10 million baht in gold from Sukhumvit mall | Thaiger Bangkok News

Armed thief steals over 10 million baht in gold from Sukhumvit mall

4 hours ago
Owner demands justice after cat found dead outside neighbour’s home | Thaiger Thailand News

Owner demands justice after cat found dead outside neighbour’s home

4 hours ago
AOT to raise passenger service charge for international flights from May | Thaiger Aviation News

AOT to raise passenger service charge for international flights from May

5 hours ago
Public backlash erupts over ECT mistakes in advance voting | Thaiger Thailand News

Public backlash erupts over ECT mistakes in advance voting

6 hours ago
Teen arrested for fatal stabbing of police officer in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen arrested for fatal stabbing of police officer in Samut Prakan

6 hours ago
Russian men arrested in Bangkok for dismembering compatriot | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian men arrested in Bangkok for dismembering compatriot

6 hours ago
Thai man&#8217;s sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man’s sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries

1 day ago
Police hunt suspect after immigration officer&#8217;s fatal stabbing | Thaiger Thailand News

Police hunt suspect after immigration officer’s fatal stabbing

1 day ago
Cyber police arrest Telegram group admin for child porn distribution | Thaiger Thailand News

Cyber police arrest Telegram group admin for child porn distribution

1 day ago
Japanese firms in Thailand struggle amid Thai-Cambodian border conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

Japanese firms in Thailand struggle amid Thai-Cambodian border conflict

1 day ago
Phuket&#8217;s Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month

1 day ago
Thai parties pledge support for sex workers ahead of election | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai parties pledge support for sex workers ahead of election

1 day ago
Woman exposes lawyer taking secret photos in Chon Buri restroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman exposes lawyer taking secret photos in Chon Buri restroom

1 day ago
Thailand marks Queen Sirikit&#8217;s 100-day memorial with nationwide ceremonies | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand marks Queen Sirikit’s 100-day memorial with nationwide ceremonies

1 day ago
Chon Buri hotel owner confronts police over released Russian youths | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri hotel owner confronts police over released Russian youths

1 day ago
Alcohol ban in effect nationwide today for advance voting | Thaiger Thailand News

Alcohol ban in effect nationwide today for advance voting

1 day ago
Sudden blast injures two Thai soldiers near former conflict zone | Thaiger Thailand News

Sudden blast injures two Thai soldiers near former conflict zone

3 days ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 2, 2026, 3:02 PM
165 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.