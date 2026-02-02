Thai man lures 16 year old boy into creating swinger sex videos

Police arrested an 18 year old man at a condominium in Bangkok for luring a 16 year old boy into creating pornographic videos and distributing them on the OnlyFans platform.

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and International Protection Alliance (IPA) conducted an investigation into two X accounts after finding the accounts inviting online users to subscribe to an OnlyFans account to access explicit videos.

The investigation was conducted since September last year, and officers eventually found that the two X accounts, as well as the OnlyFans channel, were operated by the 18 year old man, identified only as A.

Officers paid for a subscription for further investigation and found a lot of lewd videos, and some among them featured a teenage boy. The teenager in the videos was found to be only 16 years old. He was seen engaging in sexual activities with two men, and one of the men was A.

Following a concrete evidence, officers raided A’s condo room on Saturday, January 31, and arrested him at the accommodation. He admitted to creating the pornography videos with his friend and a young boy. The videos were mostly filmed at his condominium.

During the search within the condominium, officers seized mobile phones, computers, a camera, recording devices, and other tools for porn video production as evidence.

Most of the videos reportedly featured swinging activities of at least three men. A claimed that his friend helped finding other men to join in the porn video production. According to the report on DailyNews, A’s friend had just been arrested a few days before A on another criminal case.

CIB officers urged parents and teenagers to beware of being lured into the illegal action by these criminals, who sought an opportunity to seek income from innocent victims.

A similar crackdown on an illegal porn production and distribution ring was reported in April last year. In this case, a married couple was arrested for creating adult content with a teenage boy. They released the explicit videos on the OnlyFans platform and posted short videos on X accounts to promote the subscription.

Another case involving child sex abuse was reported in May last year, when a family of 11 was condemned for alleged incest and pornography production. One of the family members eventually admitted to creating pornography, but insisted that other young family members were not involved.