Thaiger video news “Police Crack Down on Fake Lubricants and Sex Toys”, “Tourist Assaulted in Confrontation with Transgender Worker on Beach”

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video18 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, September 8, 2025
63 2 minutes read
Thaiger video news “Police Crack Down on Fake Lubricants and Sex Toys”, “Tourist Assaulted in Confrontation with Transgender Worker on Beach” | Thaiger

Thailand’s week saw major developments from politics to public safety — Prime Minister Anutin pushing reforms, police cracking down on counterfeit goods, and troubling incidents involving tourists and foreigners. Rising concerns over unlicensed youth riders and a French man’s mysterious market injury also made headlines, while Bangkok embraced AI-powered traffic lights to ease chronic congestion.

“Tycoon-Blue Leader Beco for Cannabis Reform”mes PM, Notable

Anutin Charnvirakul, a wealthy businessman rooted in a Sino-Thai construction dynasty, has risen to serve as Thailand’s prime minister, riding on a reputation built as “a man of the people.” His tenure as health minister is best known for spearheading the landmark legalisation of medicinal cannabis. He also gained public admiration through his aviation-based medical support missions, earning a “Sky Doctor” insignia. Now armed with coalition backing, he faces immediate pressure to deliver on promises of early elections and constitutional reform.

“Police Crack Down on Fake Lubricants and Sex Toys”

Law enforcement authorities have dismantled an illicit operation distributing counterfeit lubricants and sex toys across Thailand. The raid uncovered widespread production and distribution of these counterfeit items, raising serious public health and safety concerns. Arrests were made, revealing a well-organized network behind the fake goods. This crackdown underscores the authorities’ commitment to curbing counterfeit merchandise.

“South Korean Charged in Assault on Elderly British Man”

A South Korean individual now faces criminal charges after allegedly attacking an 81-year-old British man in Thailand. The elderly victim sustained injuries during what appears to be an unprovoked incident, prompting swift police attention. Authorities acted quickly to detain the suspect following public alarm. The case remains under investigation as legal proceedings move forward.

“Tourist Assaulted in Confrontation with Transgender Worker on Beach”

A tourist was reportedly attacked following a clash with a transgender worker at a Thai beach. The dispute, possibly sparked by a personal or service-related disagreement, quickly escalated into physical violence. Local authorities intervened and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The event has raised concerns about safety and conflict management in tourist zones.

“French National Injures Himself in Mysterious Thai Market Incident”

A French man was found with a self-inflicted stab wound inside a busy Thai market under circumstances that remain unclear. Witnesses alerted emergency services, but the victim’s motivation for the act has not been determined. Authorities are looking into whether this was an intentional self-harm incident or something else. The investigation is ongoing to clarify what occurred.

Related Articles

“Drunk Foreigner Detained After Seeking Confrontation in Jomtien”

A visibly intoxicated foreigner was apprehended in Jomtien after reportedly wandering the streets, seeking a fight. Bystanders reported aggressive behavior, prompting police to step in and detain him before any escalation. The individual is now in custody, where further questioning will determine if charges will follow. The case highlights vigilance against public disturbances involving visitors.

“Under-age Riders Without Licences Spark Safety Alarm”

Authorities are raising alarm about youth riding motorbikes in Thailand without valid licences, posing a mounting safety crisis. Many of these young riders are untrained and uninsured, increasing the risk of road accidents. Law enforcement urges stricter enforcement and calls for stronger measures to curb underage, unlicensed motorbike use. Public safety advocates are demanding educational programs and penalties to address the trend.

“AI-Powered Traffic Lights Green-Lighted to Tackle Congestion”

Bangkok is launching a new initiative using artificial intelligence to optimise traffic signal timings across hundreds of intersections. By analysing real-time vehicle flow, the system adjusts green light durations dynamically, aiming to reduce delays and smooth traffic. Early results suggest significant improvements in travel efficiency along busy corridors. This tech-driven approach heralds a smarter, more responsive traffic management era for the city.

Latest Thailand News
Thai education system demands reform after poor global rankings | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai education system demands reform after poor global rankings

20 seconds ago
Cambodia seeks to restore ties with Thailand amid border tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia seeks to restore ties with Thailand amid border tensions

26 minutes ago
Thai Airways shares soar post-trading resumption, strong profits | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways shares soar post-trading resumption, strong profits

44 minutes ago
Thai nurse discovers boyfriend dead after stopping to help at car crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nurse discovers boyfriend dead after stopping to help at car crash

52 minutes ago
Heavy rainfall alert issued for 50 Thai provinces, including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rainfall alert issued for 50 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

1 hour ago
South Korean man claims self-defence after punching British national in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean man claims self-defence after punching British national in Udon Thani

2 hours ago
75 year old Jealous husband kills 41 year old wife and himself | Thaiger Crime News

75 year old Jealous husband kills 41 year old wife and himself

21 hours ago
Teenagers arrested in Trang after driving stolen Krabi rescue van | Thaiger Crime News

Teenagers arrested in Trang after driving stolen Krabi rescue van

21 hours ago
Police raid kratom juice site in Hat Yai, seizing 138 litres | Thaiger South Thailand News

Police raid kratom juice site in Hat Yai, seizing 138 litres

22 hours ago
Police bust counterfeit lubricant and sex toy operation in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust counterfeit lubricant and sex toy operation in Thailand

22 hours ago
Thailand, Laos, China push forward with new rail bridge project | Thaiger Transport News

Thailand, Laos, China push forward with new rail bridge project

22 hours ago
Woman arrested in Hat Yai for smuggling drugs in brassiere | Thaiger South Thailand News

Woman arrested in Hat Yai for smuggling drugs in brassiere

24 hours ago
Chon Buri suitcase murder linked to Chinese gang | Thaiger Crime News

Chon Buri suitcase murder linked to Chinese gang

1 day ago
British man dies after fall from Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

British man dies after fall from Pattaya hotel

1 day ago
Phayao man dies after falling into 3-metre deep hole | Thaiger Thailand News

Phayao man dies after falling into 3-metre deep hole

1 day ago
Singer reports influencer Keng Lai Prang for alleged harassment | Thaiger Bangkok News

Singer reports influencer Keng Lai Prang for alleged harassment

1 day ago
Power outage scheduled for 33 locations in Bangkok and nearby provinces | Thaiger Bangkok News

Power outage scheduled for 33 locations in Bangkok and nearby provinces

1 day ago
Indian tourist scammed in Pattaya over costly beauty products | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist scammed in Pattaya over costly beauty products

1 day ago
Thai-Cambodian border talks aim to ease tensions in Koh Kong | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border talks aim to ease tensions in Koh Kong

1 day ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods

1 day ago
Whales and dolphins win protection in Thai seas crackdown | Thaiger Environment News

Whales and dolphins win protection in Thai seas crackdown

2 days ago
Thailand warned clean energy gap could deter data centre boom | Thaiger Business News

Thailand warned clean energy gap could deter data centre boom

2 days ago
Bangkok to host dazzling Colours of Africa fest at CentralWorld | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok to host dazzling Colours of Africa fest at CentralWorld

2 days ago
RTAF unveils new US-built AT-6TH attack jets in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Thailand News

RTAF unveils new US-built AT-6TH attack jets in Chiang Mai

2 days ago
AI and satellites join fight against Thailand’s toxic dust | Thaiger Technology News

AI and satellites join fight against Thailand’s toxic dust

2 days ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video18 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, September 8, 2025
63 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video