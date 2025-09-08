Cambodia seeks to restore ties with Thailand amid border tensions

Hun Sen urges reconciliation as border tensions with Thailand intensify

Ryan Turner
Last Updated: Monday, September 8, 2025
Photo via Royal Government House

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet expressed his admiration for the newly appointed Thai Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, yesterday, September 7, while emphasising the importance of restoring amicable relations between Cambodia and Thailand.

In a congratulatory letter to Anutin, Hun Manet stated, “Your resounding victory is a reflection of the strong confidence in your leadership. It is my belief that under Your Excellency’s wise and capable leadership, the Kingdom of Thailand will achieve greater progress.”

Photo via Hun Manet / Facebook

Hun Manet highlighted the significance of Thailand and Cambodia as neighbouring countries and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He expressed his hope for strengthened ties and cooperation that would result in prosperity and harmony for both nations.

He further conveyed his eagerness to work with Anutin to normalise relations, rebuild trust, and transform the shared border into a zone of peace, cooperation, and development.

Separately, Thai officials reported that aerial photographs taken this year revealed that Cambodian forces had entered the Chong Bok area in Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province on April 20. By May 24, they were seen using heavy machinery to clear trees, dig trenches, establish a military base, and construct a concrete road measuring four to six metres in width.

This construction activity violated the 2000 memorandum of understanding between Thailand and Cambodia, which outlined joint use and patrolling of disputed areas while preserving the environment.

Despite repeated protests from the Thai military, the Cambodian incursion continued, eventually resulting in a skirmish on May 28. Cambodian troops also planted anti-personnel landmines on Thai territory along the border. Since July 16, six Thai soldiers have lost legs due to stepping on these mines.

Following a second landmine explosion on July 23, Thailand closed its northeastern crossings with Cambodia on July 24. This action prompted Cambodia to launch rocket attacks on Thai soil, affecting communities far from the border.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Anutin committed to pursuing peaceful solutions with Cambodia to minimise losses on both sides, while firmly stating that Thailand would not relinquish “a single square centimetre” of its territory.

