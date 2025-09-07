Police bust counterfeit lubricant and sex toy operation in Thailand

Police have raided two locations in Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani, seizing counterfeit lubricants and sex toys sold online using expired medical device licence numbers to appear credible. The operation led to the confiscation of 853 lubricant units and 734 sex toys.

The operation, conducted on September 6, was initiated by Police Major General Pattanasak Bubpasuwan, commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division.

He directed Police Colonel Weerapong Klaithong and Police Lieutenant Colonel Rutinan Sattayachai to execute search warrants obtained from the Nonthaburi and Thanyaburi provincial courts. At the sites, police discovered a 34 year old man, Phruen, in possession of the seized items.

Prior to the raid, the Consumer Protection Police Division received complaints about the illegal sale of counterfeit lubricants and sex toys via social media. Following an investigation, Phruen confessed to owning the confiscated products.

He revealed that he collaborated with a friend to establish a company for selling these items online, ostensibly for educational purposes. Phruen also disclosed his involvement in international business, focusing on designing devices to enhance or stimulate sexual pleasure, which he brought to the Thai market.

Phruen is facing charges of selling counterfeit medical devices and distributing obscene materials. The case has been handed over to investigators in Division 4 of the Consumer Protection Police Division for further legal proceedings.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Pattanasak highlighted that the seized lubricants, intended for male use, displayed expired medical device licence numbers to gain consumer trust. He stressed that lubricants, classified as medical devices, must meet safety standards and have proper authorisation, reported KhaoSod.

Improper production processes could pose risks to users. He issued a stern warning to those involved in illegal activities to cease immediately, as continued violations will lead to relentless arrests and strict legal action.