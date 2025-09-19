How storytelling can elevate brands in hospitality

It’s easy to think of luxury hospitality as a world built solely on marble lobbies, rooftop bars, and plush mattresses. But in speaking with Xavier Royaux, Global Chief Marketing Officer for Sofitel, MGallery, and the newly launched Emblems brand, it became clear that the true competitive edge isn’t just the elegance of the hotels; it’s about emotion. More specifically, storytelling is very important for hospitality.

And in Southeast Asia, particularly Thailand, that storytelling takes on a rich local flavour that deeply resonates with travellers looking for more than just a bed for the night.

A new chapter in Southeast Asia

During our interview, Royaux spoke passionately about the power of narrative to shape a hotel brand’s identity.

“Luxury is no longer just about consumption. It’s about meaningful moments, human connection, and creating memories that stay with you long after you’ve left.”

That ethos is particularly visible in Thailand, where Accor has steadily expanded its luxury portfolio under Sofitel and MGallery. Take MGallery, for example, a boutique hotel collection that places storytelling at the centre of every guest experience in hospitality.

Royaux explained how many guests now actively seek to collect stays across MGallery properties, each one telling its own tale through curated design, local cuisine, and what the brand calls M Moments, which are thoughtful, location-specific experiences like tea ceremonies at sunrise on a Vietnamese mountain or seafood served on stilts in coastal France.

In Thailand, MGallery properties are among the most vibrant, each one embodying a different story rooted in the local culture of each hotel. It’s not unusual for guests to leave with not just photographs but memories with tales of discovery, surprise connections, and sensory moments.

Sofitel’s storytelling evolution

As Sofitel celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, Royaux described how the brand has been working to rejuvenate its image while staying true to its French roots. This evolution centres around the concept of the cultural link, symbolised in the brand’s interlocking logo.

“We’re proud to be French but it’s about combining that Frenchness with curiosity and respect for local culture.”

I cannot help but agree with myself, as I have found that as more international brands expand into Thailand, they must adapt to the market not only out of necessity but also out of artistic and cultural curiosity. One good example that I know of is Italians experimenting with Italian wine and Thai food pairings as they introduce them to the Thai market.

Regardless, this cultural link is expressed not through heavy-handed décor, but in subtle touches: a Thai twist in the menu, local crafts in the decor, or thoughtful gestures from staff trained to tailor service in truly personalised ways.

He even recalled a moment when a staff member used hotel scent spray as monster repellent to help a young guest sleep and save the parents a whole ton of trouble, a spontaneous gesture that spoke volumes about the brand’s culture of empathy and creativity.

Royaux segued this cute story into a statement about how empowerment is the key to the brand’s culture, where employees at any level in the hotel are given the training and the freedom to act for what’s best for the situation to make the guests feel welcome. In the end, the way he put it was that a beautiful hotel with unhelpful and grumpy staff will never succeed.

Also: Top 20 staycation hotels in Bangkok 2025

The Emblems of the future

Perhaps the most intriguing part of our conversation was the introduction of Emblems, Accor’s new luxury collection brand. Though its initial properties are launching in Europe and Canada, Royaux confirmed that Southeast Asia is very much on the brand’s roadmap.

Emblems focuses on what he calls aesthetic travellers, or those who seek out undiscovered places and prefer meaningful immersion over bucket-list tourism. The properties are often converted villas, castles, or historic residences with deep character. In a world saturated with flashy luxury, Emblems aims to offer something rare: time, space, and soul.

“In Emblems, we’re not creating just another hotel; we’re creating a destination in itself, a place with a personality, a sense of history, and a story worth remembering.”

While he couldn’t disclose exact locations, Royaux hinted that Asia is a top priority, suggesting that it’s only a matter of time before Emblems makes its debut in Thailand.

For families, friends, and your pets

One area where Accor has been making a bold storytelling push is in family travel, a category long underserved by luxury hospitality. Leading this charge is Sofitel’s collaboration with the Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Foundation, the literary estate behind Le Petit Prince. Since 2013, Sofitel has woven the book’s themes of curiosity and imagination into its family offerings.

In Southeast Asia, this storytelling takes shape in various ways. In Krabi, Thailand, the Sofitel Phokeethra Golf & Spa Resort is preparing to launch the world’s first Le Petit Prince Kids Club later this year. In Singapore, Sofitel City Centre recently introduced a whimsical Le Petit Prince-themed afternoon tea, mousse-filled stars, gâteaux shaped like foxes, and storytelling for all generations.

Southeast Asian properties have also begun to embrace another family member, which is pets. At Sofitel Singapore Sentosa, the FurKid Retreat welcomes four-legged guests with their own amenity kits, pet-friendly dining spaces, and even professional photography sessions. Royaux admitted that pet-friendly policies spark debate, but he sees it as part of the brand’s commitment to welcoming guests as they are.

Also: Searching for a pet-friendly condo in Thailand? The options are finally growing

Sustainability and storytelling

But storytelling in hospitality doesn’t just live in the guestbook; it extends to how hotels are built, managed, and operated. Royaux was frank about the challenges luxury hospitality faces in the sustainability conversation.

“There’s a perception that luxury consumes more than it gives back; we have to flip that script.”

What Accor has made measurable strides here. As of 2025, 75% of Sofitel hotels are eco-certified, to hit 100% by next year. MGallery in particular is championing CSR initiatives ranging from women’s empowerment and literacy programmes to breast cancer awareness campaigns through Pink October events.

Meanwhile, the use of AI is helping hotels reduce food waste by up to 30%, a major issue in hospitality. Royaux also stressed the importance of sourcing from local artisans and producers, not just as a sustainability practice, but as a way to keep cultural narratives alive.

Experiences of storytelling in hospitality

Furthermore, when segueing into experiences, Royaux referred to a Sofitel brand film that they produced last year, which featured Gillian Anderson and Dali Benssalah, showcasing not only the Mexican Sofitel but also how two free minds have an encounter in a tale about freedom and cultural diversity.

What makes storytelling in hospitality so powerful is that it lingers. Long after you’ve checked out, memories of an M Moment or a personalised gesture can turn a first-time guest into a lifelong brand advocate.

“Luxury is no longer just about what you consume. It’s about what you feel, what you remember, and what you take home with you, beyond the souvenirs.”

In Thailand, a region bursting with stories yet to be told, the brands under Accor’s wing are taking that philosophy seriously. A fairytale kids’ club in Krabi, a rooftop bar in Bangkok frequented by locals, or an upcoming Emblems property, these hotels aren’t just places to stay.

They are places to spin up a new chapter in your life.

Also: Thailand’s top expat havens: Cost of living in 5 Provinces [2025]

Section (Click to jump) Short Summary A new chapter in Southeast Asia MGallery properties in Thailand focus on storytelling, creating M Moments that immerse guests in local culture and memorable experiences. The Emblems of the future Accor’s Emblems brand targets aesthetic travellers with unique villas and historic residences, bringing immersive luxury to Southeast Asia soon. For families, friends, and your pets Sofitel incorporates family-friendly storytelling and pet-inclusive amenities, including Le Petit Prince Kids Clubs and FurKid Retreats. Sustainability and storytelling Accor integrates eco-certifications, CSR initiatives, AI-driven food waste reduction, and local sourcing while embedding storytelling in guest experiences.

The Thaiger key takeaways

Accor hotels in Thailand use storytelling to turn stays into memorable experiences, with M Moments that reflect local culture and unique hotel narratives.

Personalised touches, from surprise gestures by staff to immersive family and pet-friendly offerings, make guests feel genuinely seen and connected.

Storytelling extends beyond décor and activities, influencing hotel operations, sustainability practices, and cultural engagement, leaving lasting impressions long after check-out.