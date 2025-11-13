Start 2026 right with Novotel Sriracha and Koh Si Chang’s seaside New Year room packages

The Thaiger key takeaways

Have you been scrolling through hotel deals, wondering how to spend New Year’s without draining your bank account? Novotel Marina Sriracha and Koh Si Chang might just have the answer. Their New Year Room Promotions for the 2025 to 2026 season tick all the right boxes, with sea views, comfort, local culture, and good food but without the sky-high price tag you’d find in the more crowded beach towns.

Here’s what Novotel Sriracha and Koh Si Chang have in store for you to ring in the New Year.

New Year by the bay with Novotel Marina Sriracha room package

Sriracha went from being a quiet port town to one of Thailand’s most underrated coastal getaways. There are new cafés tucked along the waterfront, seafood restaurants that draw Bangkok foodies on weekends, and that quiet atmosphere people look forward to for their year-end breather.

Novotel Marina Sriracha captures that atmosphere perfectly. Their New Year Room Promotion starts from 7,700++ baht for a two-night stay between December 30, 2025, and January 1, 2026. The package includes daily breakfast for two, a merit-making set for New Year’s morning, and for guests booking Premier Deluxe or higher, access to Club Lounge, which is a favourite spot for sunset cocktails and panoramic views.

You can choose your stay style depending on how fancy you’re feeling:

Superior Room (from 7,700++ baht) – 28 sq.m. of comfort, fitted with a King or Twin bed, a 55-inch LG TV, free Wi-Fi, and a practical work desk. Perfect for couples or friends looking for a simple but polished seaside stay.

Deluxe Seaview (from 8,700++ baht) – 32 sq.m. with the same creature comforts but an ocean view worth waking up early for. You also get a sofa bed, so there’s more room to stretch out.

Premier Deluxe (from 9,700++ baht) – same size and view as the Deluxe, but with Premier Lounge access, giving you perks like evening drinks and a quieter spot to unwind.

Junior Suite (from 13,700++ baht) – 61 sq.m. of space and privacy, plus panoramic sea views and full Premier Lounge benefits. It’s a solid choice for families or anyone who wants to spend New Year’s Eve in style.

Bookings are open until December 15, and if you’re bringing friends or family, the hotel also offers an extra bed at 1,500 baht net per night, including breakfast.

This promotion gives you a full seaside stay without the usual New Year price spike. You can wake up to the sound of the waves, take in the sea breeze, and still have plenty left for a nice dinner out in town (or the hotel’s very own Blue Marble Steakhouse & Grill for an exceptional fine dining experience).

Slow island days to welcome the New Year with the Novotel Koh Si Chang promotion

Just across the water, Novotel Koh Si Chang provides a slower, quieter version of the New Year holiday. The island is small and scenic, so it’s great for anyone who wants to unplug before 2026 begins.

The New Year Room Package starts from 8,400++ baht, also for stays from December 30, 2025, to January 1, 2026. It includes two nights with daily breakfasts, a merit-making set for New Year’s morning, and a round-trip speedboat transfer for two.

You can take your pick between:

Island Deluxe (from 8,400++ baht) – 32 sq.m. of tropical comfort designed for relaxed island living. Expect modern design, a comfortable King or Twin bed, and plenty of natural light. Ideal for couples or friends looking to recharge before heading into 2026.

Premier Villa (from 9,400++ baht) – 40 sq.m. total space that feels very private, perfect if you want a little indulgence. The villas are designed with island charm in mind, offering sea views and space to unwind after a day of exploring.

Like Novotel Marina Sriracha’s room package, bookings close on December 15 and have the option to add an extra bed for 1,500 baht per night, breakfast included.

Koh Si Chang’s charm lies in its simplicity. You can rent a motorbike to explore quiet beaches and old royal sites, or spend your time lounging by the resort pool with sea views stretching out in every direction. You’ll wake up on New Year’s Day rested, not rushed.

Quick look at the deals

Hotel Room Type Starting Price Highlights Booking Period Stay Period Novotel Marina Sriracha Superior / Deluxe Seaview / Premier Deluxe / Junior Suite From 7,700++ baht 2-night stay with breakfast for 2, merit-making set, Club Lounge access (Premier Deluxe & above) Now to December 15 December 30, 2025 to January 1, 2026 Novotel Koh Si Chang Island Deluxe / Premier Villa From 8,400++ baht 2-night stay with breakfast for 2, merit-making set, round-trip speedboat for 2 Now to December 15 December 30, 2025 to January 1, 2026

If you prefer a lively seaside town with easy access to restaurants and cafés, Novotel Marina Sriracha is your spot. It’s ideal for couples, families, or small groups who want a festive stay without travelling too far from Bangkok.

If you’d rather start 2026 somewhere quiet, surrounded by sea and sky, Novotel Koh Si Chang is the better fit. The round-trip speedboat transfer makes it convenient while still feeling like an escape.

Both offer great value for a holiday weekend that often comes with inflated prices elsewhere. Here, you can enjoy a comfortable room, ocean air, and the warm Thai hospitality Novotel is known for, all at a price that keeps your wallet happy.

These deals are open for a limited time, and rooms are expected to go quickly as December approaches. You can book your room via novotelsriracha.com.

