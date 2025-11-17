Is Bangkok’s cost of living as cheap as people say? Here’s how they compare globally

How Thailand's City of Angels stack up against other cities in the world for affordability

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: November 17, 2025, 1:35 PM
73 4 minutes read
Is Bangkok’s cost of living as cheap as people say? Here’s how they compare globally | Thaiger
Edited image made using photo by Anil Nallamotu from Unsplash

When it comes to relocating abroad, affordability plays a major role in choosing where to go. For many, Bangkok represents an ideal balance between comfort, culture, and cost, but how does it truly compare to the rest of the world when it comes to monthly utility expenses?

A recent study conducted by Remitly analysed 40 global cities to find out which destinations offer the lowest living costs for new residents. Their findings show that Bangkok not only boasts some of the most affordable utility costs globally but also ranks as the most cost-effective city for relocation overall.

Is Bangkok cheap for the cost of living?

Section (Click to jump) Short Summary
Bangkok ranks 5th globally for the cheapest utility bills Bangkok places surprisingly high on a global ranking of affordable utilities, which is far cheaper than many major cities.
How about relocating to Bangkok? Bangkok isn’t just cheap for utilities; overall relocation costs make it one of the easiest cities to move to.
What contributes to Bangkok’s low cost of utilities? Climate, infrastructure, and urban design all play a role in keeping monthly utility expenses manageable.
Comparing Bangkok to other popular expat destinations When stacked against global hotspots, Bangkok consistently stands out for cost-effective living.
Practical advice for new arrivals From housing tips to budgeting and paperwork, here’s what newcomers should know before settling in.

 

Bangkok ranks 5th globally for the cheapest utility bills

According to the study, utility bills in Bangkok average just US$568.32 for a six-month period. This includes essential services such as electricity, water, heating, cooling, and waste removal. When compared to major cities across the globe, Bangkok ranks as the 5th most affordable for utility costs.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 cities with the lowest utility bills over six months:

Rank City Country Six-month utility cost (US$)
1 Mexico City Mexico US$219.36
2 Kuala Lumpur Malaysia US$360.18
3 Taipei Taiwan US$450.72
4 Istanbul Turkey US$458.70
5 Bangkok Thailand US$568.32
6 Vancouver Canada US$614.46
7 Toronto Canada US$640.26
8 Málaga Spain US$816.54
9 Valencia Spain US$843.48
10 Budapest Hungary US$859.68

While Mexico City takes the top spot, Bangkok remains highly competitive, especially when taking into account the city’s quality of life and vibrant lifestyle.

How about relocating to Bangkok?

A couple walks on Chong Nonsi Bridge, highlighting Bangkok's vibrant lifestyle and affordable cost of living.
A couple with luggage walking on Chong Nonsi Bridge | Photo by Wiroj Sidhisoradej from Freepik

What makes Bangkok particularly attractive is that utility bills are only part of a larger picture of affordability. The same study by Remitly found that Bangkok ranks as the most cost-effective city to relocate to globally, with an average total relocation cost of US$4,808. This figure includes six months’ rent, a rental deposit, visa fees, groceries, transport, utilities, internet, and essential furnishings.

Related Articles

This cost is significantly lower than in many Western cities. For instance, relocating to New York City would cost approximately US$25,787, which is about five times more than in Bangkok. Even cities like Zurich (US$23,416), London (US$21,997), and Dublin (US$18,847) demand a much higher financial commitment from newcomers.

What contributes to Bangkok’s low cost of utilities?

Several factors make utilities more affordable in Bangkok:

  • Tropical climate: Bangkok’s year-round warm weather reduces the need for heating, a major cost in colder countries.
  • Efficient infrastructure: The city benefits from a well-developed energy and water supply network that helps keep operational costs lower.
  • Urban density: High-density living means resources can be delivered more efficiently, reducing costs per household.

However, it’s worth noting that air conditioning use can drive up electricity bills, especially during the hottest months. Expats should be mindful of their energy consumption habits if they want to keep bills low.

Comparing Bangkok to other popular expat destinations

Here’s how Bangkok stacks up against other cities in total relocation costs, according to Remitly:

Rank City Total relocation cost (US$)*
1 Bangkok, Thailand US$4,808
2 Kuala Lumpur US$4,823
3 Budapest US$6,417
4 Mexico City US$6,679
5 Taipei US$6,901
6 Istanbul US$7,406
7 Athens US$7,495
8 Tokyo US$8,400
9 Málaga US$8,906
10 Valencia US$9,209

*Numbers converted from Pounds to American Dollars on November 17

Despite its reputation as a major global city, Bangkok’s overall affordability makes it an ideal choice for expats, digital nomads, and remote workers.

Practical advice for new arrivals

While Bangkok’s low costs are appealing, new arrivals should still plan carefully. Eva Borislavova, CEO of Remitly Europe Ltd, shared a few relocation tips:

  • Be flexible with accommodation: Consider short-term stays first to get a feel for different neighbourhoods.
  • Triple-check documents: Ensure all vital paperwork (e.g., identification, proof of funds, job offer letters) is in order.
  • Understand your take-home pay: Focus on net income after taxes and any local contributions.
  • Plan for ongoing costs: Luggage shipping, furnishing your home, and setting up essentials can add up.
  • Build your community: Connect with local expat groups early, as it makes all the difference.

These insights offer a helpful overview of global relocation costs, and Bangkok’s high placement shows it remains a go-to destination for those seeking an affordable yet exciting new chapter abroad.

In short, while the phrase “Bangkok is cheap” might sound like a cliché, when it comes to essential living costs like utilities, the numbers continue to back it up.

For related articles, also see:

The Thaiger key summary

  • Bangkok ranks 5th globally for the cheapest utility bills, at US$568.32 for six months.
  • It is the world’s most affordable city to relocate to, averaging just US$5,295.
  • Climate, infrastructure, and density help keep utilities low compared to global cities.

Latest Thailand News
Former soldier arrested for robbery in Bangkok, disguised as woman | Thaiger Thailand News

Former soldier arrested for robbery in Bangkok, disguised as woman

21 seconds ago
Three Thai double-track railway projects set for Cabinet review | Thaiger Thailand News

Three Thai double-track railway projects set for Cabinet review

16 minutes ago
Foreign man caught stealing 199-baht sunglasses in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man caught stealing 199-baht sunglasses in Phuket

35 minutes ago
Phuket warehouse raid uncovers scam with 20,000 items seized | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket warehouse raid uncovers scam with 20,000 items seized

2 hours ago
Second Russian man arrested over drug sale QR code stickers in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Second Russian man arrested over drug sale QR code stickers in Phuket

3 hours ago
12 Chinese drug users and 20 illegal Vietnamese workers arrested in Pattaya club raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

12 Chinese drug users and 20 illegal Vietnamese workers arrested in Pattaya club raid

3 hours ago
Bhumjaithai hits back at looming Pheu Thai no-confidence motion | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumjaithai hits back at looming Pheu Thai no-confidence motion

3 hours ago
November 17: 40 Thai provinces brace for storms, strong winds | Thaiger Thailand News

November 17: 40 Thai provinces brace for storms, strong winds

4 hours ago
Foreign man fined for strolling naked while visiting Thai wife in Kamphaeng Phet | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign man fined for strolling naked while visiting Thai wife in Kamphaeng Phet

4 hours ago
Thailand and Sweden eye bigger trade boost and tech ties | Thaiger Business News

Thailand and Sweden eye bigger trade boost and tech ties

1 day ago
Thailand’s airport rail deal faces legal showdown | Thaiger Transport News

Thailand’s airport rail deal faces legal showdown

1 day ago
Ayutthaya businesswoman offers red drinks for lottery luck | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ayutthaya businesswoman offers red drinks for lottery luck

1 day ago
Chinese fake tour guide arrested after 1,043-day overstay | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese fake tour guide arrested after 1,043-day overstay

1 day ago
Arsenic alert in Mekong prompts urgent government action | Thaiger Environment News

Arsenic alert in Mekong prompts urgent government action

1 day ago
Woman caught smoking meth in Pattaya temple bathroom | Thaiger Pattaya News

Woman caught smoking meth in Pattaya temple bathroom

1 day ago
Lottery fever spikes as lucky signs sweep Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Lottery fever spikes as lucky signs sweep Thailand

1 day ago
Phuket gets new governor after record-short term ends | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket gets new governor after record-short term ends

1 day ago
Cool weather kicks in as storms brew across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cool weather kicks in as storms brew across Thailand

1 day ago
143 macaques rescued in Sa Kaeo border smuggling raid | Thaiger Crime News

143 macaques rescued in Sa Kaeo border smuggling raid

2 days ago
Thailand to tax cheap imports to protect local SMEs | Thaiger Business News

Thailand to tax cheap imports to protect local SMEs

2 days ago
Blazing cables and explosions jolt Pattaya neighbourhood | Thaiger Pattaya News

Blazing cables and explosions jolt Pattaya neighbourhood

2 days ago
Rare great hornbill spotted in Chiang Mai after 10 years | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Rare great hornbill spotted in Chiang Mai after 10 years

2 days ago
Toddler found dead by Rayong roadside prompts police probe | Thaiger Crime News

Toddler found dead by Rayong roadside prompts police probe

2 days ago
Bangkok woman’s lottery streak stuns Ratchaburi locals | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Bangkok woman’s lottery streak stuns Ratchaburi locals

2 days ago
Canal embankment burst sends floodwaters into Sing Buri | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Canal embankment burst sends floodwaters into Sing Buri

2 days ago
FinanceLifestyleThai Life
Tags
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: November 17, 2025, 1:35 PM
73 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.