Is Bangkok’s cost of living as cheap as people say? Here’s how they compare globally

When it comes to relocating abroad, affordability plays a major role in choosing where to go. For many, Bangkok represents an ideal balance between comfort, culture, and cost, but how does it truly compare to the rest of the world when it comes to monthly utility expenses?

A recent study conducted by Remitly analysed 40 global cities to find out which destinations offer the lowest living costs for new residents. Their findings show that Bangkok not only boasts some of the most affordable utility costs globally but also ranks as the most cost-effective city for relocation overall.

Is Bangkok cheap for the cost of living?

Bangkok ranks 5th globally for the cheapest utility bills

According to the study, utility bills in Bangkok average just US$568.32 for a six-month period. This includes essential services such as electricity, water, heating, cooling, and waste removal. When compared to major cities across the globe, Bangkok ranks as the 5th most affordable for utility costs.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 cities with the lowest utility bills over six months:

Rank City Country Six-month utility cost (US$) 1 Mexico City Mexico US$219.36 2 Kuala Lumpur Malaysia US$360.18 3 Taipei Taiwan US$450.72 4 Istanbul Turkey US$458.70 5 Bangkok Thailand US$568.32 6 Vancouver Canada US$614.46 7 Toronto Canada US$640.26 8 Málaga Spain US$816.54 9 Valencia Spain US$843.48 10 Budapest Hungary US$859.68

While Mexico City takes the top spot, Bangkok remains highly competitive, especially when taking into account the city’s quality of life and vibrant lifestyle.

How about relocating to Bangkok?

What makes Bangkok particularly attractive is that utility bills are only part of a larger picture of affordability. The same study by Remitly found that Bangkok ranks as the most cost-effective city to relocate to globally, with an average total relocation cost of US$4,808. This figure includes six months’ rent, a rental deposit, visa fees, groceries, transport, utilities, internet, and essential furnishings.

This cost is significantly lower than in many Western cities. For instance, relocating to New York City would cost approximately US$25,787, which is about five times more than in Bangkok. Even cities like Zurich (US$23,416), London (US$21,997), and Dublin (US$18,847) demand a much higher financial commitment from newcomers.

What contributes to Bangkok’s low cost of utilities?

Several factors make utilities more affordable in Bangkok:

Tropical climate : Bangkok’s year-round warm weather reduces the need for heating, a major cost in colder countries.

: Bangkok’s year-round warm weather reduces the need for heating, a major cost in colder countries. Efficient infrastructure : The city benefits from a well-developed energy and water supply network that helps keep operational costs lower.

: The city benefits from a well-developed energy and water supply network that helps keep operational costs lower. Urban density: High-density living means resources can be delivered more efficiently, reducing costs per household.

However, it’s worth noting that air conditioning use can drive up electricity bills, especially during the hottest months. Expats should be mindful of their energy consumption habits if they want to keep bills low.

Comparing Bangkok to other popular expat destinations

Here’s how Bangkok stacks up against other cities in total relocation costs, according to Remitly:

Rank City Total relocation cost (US$)* 1 Bangkok, Thailand US$4,808 2 Kuala Lumpur US$4,823 3 Budapest US$6,417 4 Mexico City US$6,679 5 Taipei US$6,901 6 Istanbul US$7,406 7 Athens US$7,495 8 Tokyo US$8,400 9 Málaga US$8,906 10 Valencia US$9,209

*Numbers converted from Pounds to American Dollars on November 17

Despite its reputation as a major global city, Bangkok’s overall affordability makes it an ideal choice for expats, digital nomads, and remote workers.

Practical advice for new arrivals

While Bangkok’s low costs are appealing, new arrivals should still plan carefully. Eva Borislavova, CEO of Remitly Europe Ltd, shared a few relocation tips:

Be flexible with accommodation : Consider short-term stays first to get a feel for different neighbourhoods.

: Consider short-term stays first to get a feel for different neighbourhoods. Triple-check documents : Ensure all vital paperwork (e.g., identification, proof of funds, job offer letters) is in order.

: Ensure all vital paperwork (e.g., identification, proof of funds, job offer letters) is in order. Understand your take-home pay : Focus on net income after taxes and any local contributions.

: Focus on net income after taxes and any local contributions. Plan for ongoing costs : Luggage shipping, furnishing your home, and setting up essentials can add up.

: Luggage shipping, furnishing your home, and setting up essentials can add up. Build your community: Connect with local expat groups early, as it makes all the difference.

These insights offer a helpful overview of global relocation costs, and Bangkok’s high placement shows it remains a go-to destination for those seeking an affordable yet exciting new chapter abroad.

In short, while the phrase “Bangkok is cheap” might sound like a cliché, when it comes to essential living costs like utilities, the numbers continue to back it up.

