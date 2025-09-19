4 Brits arrested after robbing American lawyer in Phuket heist

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, September 19, 2025
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Phuket arrested four British nationals after an American tourist was ambushed on his motorbike and robbed of a luxury watch worth millions of baht.

The violent attack, which was caught on dashcam and widely shared on social media, took place on Layan Soi 7 in Cherng Talay district, Thalang. A blue car struck the victim’s motorcycle before two armed men leapt out, assaulted him, and demanded the watch.

The victim, a lawyer in his 40s, told police he was hit with the handle of a knife during the ordeal and feared for his life. Bystanders came to his aid and helped him reach Cherng Talay Police Station, where he filed a report.

Following a review of CCTV footage, police launched a manhunt and today arrested four British nationals: 26 year old Hussain Meer, 25 year old Mir Wayne Carew, 25 year old Yanne Sarkawt, and 27 year old Malique Kai Walters. Officers seized two guns, ammunition, three vehicles, and the stolen Audemars Piguet luxury watch.

Phuket police said the gang used both firearms and a knife during the robbery, suggesting a coordinated operation. Another vehicle, seen speeding away from the scene, is believed to have been involved.

The victim recounted that he had been returning to his accommodation when he was pursued by the car.

“Two large men came at me. They hit me with a knife handle and shouted for my watch. I gave it to them because I thought they would kill me.”

Investigators later revealed the man lives in Switzerland, holds three passports, and has visited Thailand more than 60 times in the past decade. He described Phuket as his second home and insisted the robbery would not deter him from returning.

At the time of the attack, he had been staying in Thailand for 10 days. He said he followed a routine of visiting a café, market, laundromat, and convenience store, and was travelling a familiar route when the incident occurred. Rainy weather meant his phone was stored in the bike compartment, leaving him without GPS navigation.

Dashcam footage from Somphum Nopwankeaw, an airport firefighter, was key to the investigation. Somphum witnessed the robbery and later escorted the injured tourist to the police station, reported KhaoSod.

Police are continuing to investigate whether the robbery was part of a wider operation targeting wealthy visitors.

