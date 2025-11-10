Why Empire Tailors is the top choice for bespoke luxury suits

For over four decades, Empire Tailors has built a reputation as one of Bangkok’s most trusted bespoke tailors, offering handcrafted suits, shirts, and tuxedos to clients ranging from executives and wedding grooms to style-conscious travellers.

It is their tenure, passion, and attention to detail which has transformed the tailor into a byword for quality, precision, and personal service.

A legacy of craftsmanship since 1978

Established in 1978, Empire Tailors began as a humble family business inside what is now the Intercontinental Hotel. Today, it operates from a storefront on Sukhumvit Road, just steps away from Nana BTS Station.

Their philosophy has remained unchanged for almost half a century: focus on quality, value, and service. And it shows, many clients return year after year, not only for new garments, but to reconnect with tailors who now feel like family.

Empire Tailors at a glance

Established : 1978

Location : Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok (near Nana BTS)

Products : Suits, tuxedos, jackets, shirts, trousers, overcoats, accessories

Services : Global shipping, measurement retention for reorders, multiple fittings, hand-finished garments

Fabrics : They offer an exceptional selection of premium Italian and English wools such as Zegna, Loro Piana, Dormeuil, Caccioppoli, and more.

Guarantee : Satisfaction guaranteed – repair or remake if needed

What sets Empire Tailors apart?

The answer is quite simple, and it’s their approach to personalisation and fit. Every bespoke garment begins with an in-depth consultation, followed by a measurement process that takes into account not just size, but posture, proportions, and personal preferences.

A paper pattern is then drafted for each customer, serving as a personal blueprint for future orders. Multiple fittings ensure the suit not only looks perfect but also feels comfortable.

For finishing touches, your suit undergoes the knife once more for fine-tuning, which includes elements such as jacket length, lapel width, trouser break, and shoulder slope correction.

Once fittings are complete, the suit is hand-finished inside and out, with options for working buttonholes, name embroidery, Bemberg linings, and real horn buttons included as standard.

The fabric of luxury

Empire Tailors offers an exceptional selection of premium Italian and English fabrics, including world-renowned names.

Clients can choose from a wide variety of materials, from breathable linens and rich silks to high-micron wool like Super 150’s and Super 200’s, known for their softness and refined texture. For Thailand’s warm, tropical climate, many customers opt for worsted wool, a tightly spun fabric that offers both durability and a polished finish.

Not sure what to choose? The Empire Tailors team is always happy to guide clients through fabric options, tailoring each selection to individual style, needs, and climate.

You’ll be happy to find out that every garment is backed by their satisfaction guarantee: if the fit or finish isn’t quite right, they’ll repair or remake it free of charge, no questions asked.

Global reach, local soul

While the shop is located in Bangkok, Empire Tailors offers worldwide shipping and retains client patterns for easy reordering online. Their order process, from fabric selection to style choices and measurement input, makes them a favourite among travellers who are looking for high-quality tailoring on a tight schedule.

For clients based in Thailand, finding the store is no hassle, and they offer flexible appointment times.

A fitting experience, guaranteed

Empire Tailors backs every item with an unconditional satisfaction guarantee. If a customer is not happy with the fit or finish, the team will remake or repair the item free of charge.

If you’re in the market for a classic two-piece, a tuxedo for a special occasion, or an entirely custom wardrobe, Empire Tailors promises an experience and a fit that’s simply hard to match anywhere else.

Contact details:

