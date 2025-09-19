Pattaya cannabis vendor claims highway police extorted cash

Allegations of misconduct prompt probe and renewed calls for reform

Pattaya cannabis vendor claims highway police extorted cash | Thaiger
A young cannabis vendor reported to Bang Lamung police that highway officers stopped him on a motorway, assaulted him, and extorted tens of thousands of baht.

The vendor, identified as 21 year old Khemudom “Boom” Fafueangwitayakul, filed a complaint with Bang Lamung Police on Wednesday, September 17. He alleged that between four and five highway officers pulled him over at about 2.20am while he was travelling on Motorway 7 towards Bangkok.

According to Khemudom, he was led from the roadside checkpoint to a secluded spot where the officers handcuffed him, struck him on the head with a flashlight, and searched his belongings. They reportedly examined his mobile phone, finding cannabis-related images and equipment.

Pattaya cannabis vendor claims highway police extorted cash | News by Thaiger

The officers then allegedly demanded a release fee, first asking for 100,000 baht, before lowering the demand to 50,000 baht. In the end, they confiscated all the money he carried, 31,350 baht, along with cannabis paraphernalia, which he said was never recorded as evidence.

Khemudom insisted he could clearly identify the officers involved and even wrote down the registration numbers of their police vehicles.

“I know who they are, and I am not afraid to speak out.”

Pattaya cannabis vendor claims highway police extorted cash | News by Thaiger

Bang Lamung Police confirmed that they had received his complaint and launched an investigation, reported Pattaya Mail.

Senior officers said the allegations were being treated seriously and that any misconduct would not be tolerated.

The case has since attracted widespread attention online, with many citizens expressing frustration at repeated claims of police abuse.

One commenter wrote:

“It’s terrible, people live in fear every day as if criminals themselves.”

Another added: “This profession needs reform. If it continues, these problems will never end.”

The allegations come at a sensitive time, as Thailand continues to debate cannabis regulation following its legalisation in 2022. Critics argue that the industry’s grey legal status leaves vendors open to intimidation and exploitation.

For now, police have promised a thorough review of the incident, but the case has already added to growing pressure on law enforcement to clean up its image and restore public trust.

