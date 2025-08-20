Peripheral Pictures/Mbrella Films’ & Hollywood Thailand’s ‘Peen Kleaw Thai’ debuts August 21

Photo of Thaiger Thaiger6 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
171 1 minute read
Peripheral Pictures/Mbrella Films’ & Hollywood Thailand’s ‘Peen Kleaw Thai’ debuts August 21 | Thaiger
Peen Kleaw Movie Poster

What would you risk to save your home? In a gripping tale of loyalty, redemption, and survival set in modern-day Bangkok, a young man must confront a violent gang to protect his home village. This high-stakes conflict forms the basis of the new Thai action-drama, Peen Kleaw, which will have its theatrical release in Thailand on August 21, 2025.

Directed by rising Thai filmmaker Arthur Boon and produced by Adam Pray, and executive produced by Joshua Dixon and Niccolo De La Fere under the Peripheral Pictures banner and co-produced by Mbrella Films and Hollywood Thailand

Peen Kleaw pays homage to the legacy of Thai action cinema while introducing a bold new voice in the genre. Inspired by the choreography of late stunt master Panna Rittikrai (Ong-Bak, Born to Fight). It blends emotional storytelling with gritty, bone-crunching fight sequences that harken back to the golden era of Thai action cinema.

Peripheral Pictures/Mbrella Films remains focused on the development of elevated genre content and culturally grounded stories across Southeast Asia. With a dual focus on international co-productions and original IP, the company develops, finances, and produces films for the global market.

As the first Thai-language title Mbrella Films produced in-house under the Peripheral banner, their contributions extended across the project in its entirety, from the initial development phases to production and post-production services.

Peripheral Pictures/Mbrella Films also has additional projects coming soon from Myanmar, Vietnam, and the U.S.

Related Articles

But the firsts don’t end there, the film was the first production ever to receive the soft power grant provided by Content Thailand, the Ministry of Culture and now operated by THACCA.

Peen Kleaw is being distributed in Thailand by Hollywood Thailand and opens theatrically nationwide in Thailand on August 21, whereas Mbrella films will handle all international film sales and distribution.

Press release

Latest Thailand News
Chiang Mai cops bust 700kg Taiwan-bound ‘Durian’ meth haul | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai cops bust 700kg Taiwan-bound ‘Durian’ meth haul

13 minutes ago
Free flights frenzy: Tourists lured with 700 million baht giveaway | Thaiger Aviation News

Free flights frenzy: Tourists lured with 700 million baht giveaway

51 minutes ago
Bangkok’s &#8216;green lung&#8217; boosted by Thai-Norwegian push | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok’s ‘green lung’ boosted by Thai-Norwegian push

1 hour ago
Glass door shatters at Bangkok mall, injuring children | Thaiger Bangkok News

Glass door shatters at Bangkok mall, injuring children

1 hour ago
Phone found at border reportedly proves Cambodia&#8217;s use of landmines | Thaiger Thailand News

Phone found at border reportedly proves Cambodia’s use of landmines

2 hours ago
Media chiefs unite in Phuket to shape future broadcasts | Thaiger Phuket News

Media chiefs unite in Phuket to shape future broadcasts

2 hours ago
British tourist faces 10 years over Pattaya death crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

British tourist faces 10 years over Pattaya death crash

2 hours ago
Pattaya Airways turbocharges tourism with new jets | Thaiger Aviation News

Pattaya Airways turbocharges tourism with new jets

3 hours ago
EEC Travel Mart puts Thailand’s tourism in the spotlight | Thaiger Pattaya News

EEC Travel Mart puts Thailand’s tourism in the spotlight

3 hours ago
Cambodian singer bans his songs inspired by Thai tunes | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian singer bans his songs inspired by Thai tunes

4 hours ago
Thai Michelin-starred chef Jay Fai fined for unclear crab omelette pricing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai Michelin-starred chef Jay Fai fined for unclear crab omelette pricing

4 hours ago
Pattaya cement scandal: Contractor fined for drain dump | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cement scandal: Contractor fined for drain dump

4 hours ago
Bangkok police arrest gang linked to call centre fraud | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police arrest gang linked to call centre fraud

4 hours ago
Thai hotel group sues over 400 baht wage hike challenge | Thaiger Business News

Thai hotel group sues over 400 baht wage hike challenge

4 hours ago
Tragedy in Uthai Thani as man drowns in pond accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Tragedy in Uthai Thani as man drowns in pond accident

4 hours ago
Thai man arrested for 8 million baht gold robbery in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for 8 million baht gold robbery in Samut Prakan

4 hours ago
Phuket’s power shift: New governor steps in | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s power shift: New governor steps in

6 hours ago
Foreign tourists involved in Patong assault await medical report for charges | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourists involved in Patong assault await medical report for charges

6 hours ago
Thai interest rate cut fuels stock market surge | Thaiger Business News

Thai interest rate cut fuels stock market surge

6 hours ago
Temple robbery in Udon Thani: 6,500 baht stolen | Thaiger Crime News

Temple robbery in Udon Thani: 6,500 baht stolen

6 hours ago
Phuket masseuse claims Egyptian employer forces daily oral sex | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket masseuse claims Egyptian employer forces daily oral sex

6 hours ago
Monk falls from 10-metre cliff at Surin temple, stable in hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk falls from 10-metre cliff at Surin temple, stable in hospital

7 hours ago
Electric car plunges into canal in Nakhon Sawan, driver escapes | Thaiger Thailand News

Electric car plunges into canal in Nakhon Sawan, driver escapes

7 hours ago
Paetongtarn skips Cabinet again as court date looms | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn skips Cabinet again as court date looms

7 hours ago
Two monks defrocked in Koh Samui after drug, fraud violations | Thaiger Crime News

Two monks defrocked in Koh Samui after drug, fraud violations

7 hours ago
EntertainmentLifestylePress Room
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Thaiger6 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
171 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x