Peripheral Pictures/Mbrella Films’ & Hollywood Thailand’s ‘Peen Kleaw Thai’ debuts August 21

What would you risk to save your home? In a gripping tale of loyalty, redemption, and survival set in modern-day Bangkok, a young man must confront a violent gang to protect his home village. This high-stakes conflict forms the basis of the new Thai action-drama, Peen Kleaw, which will have its theatrical release in Thailand on August 21, 2025.

Directed by rising Thai filmmaker Arthur Boon and produced by Adam Pray, and executive produced by Joshua Dixon and Niccolo De La Fere under the Peripheral Pictures banner and co-produced by Mbrella Films and Hollywood Thailand

Peen Kleaw pays homage to the legacy of Thai action cinema while introducing a bold new voice in the genre. Inspired by the choreography of late stunt master Panna Rittikrai (Ong-Bak, Born to Fight). It blends emotional storytelling with gritty, bone-crunching fight sequences that harken back to the golden era of Thai action cinema.

Peripheral Pictures/Mbrella Films remains focused on the development of elevated genre content and culturally grounded stories across Southeast Asia. With a dual focus on international co-productions and original IP, the company develops, finances, and produces films for the global market.

As the first Thai-language title Mbrella Films produced in-house under the Peripheral banner, their contributions extended across the project in its entirety, from the initial development phases to production and post-production services.

Peripheral Pictures/Mbrella Films also has additional projects coming soon from Myanmar, Vietnam, and the U.S.

But the firsts don’t end there, the film was the first production ever to receive the soft power grant provided by Content Thailand, the Ministry of Culture and now operated by THACCA.

Peen Kleaw is being distributed in Thailand by Hollywood Thailand and opens theatrically nationwide in Thailand on August 21, whereas Mbrella films will handle all international film sales and distribution.

