What to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 15 to 17)

Bangkok weekends are never short of surprises, and this one’s serving up plenty to keep you moving, sipping, reading, and wandering. From free swing sessions under the trees to art-filled nights inside converted warehouses, boredom won’t be in your vocabulary this mid-August.

Here are some of the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 15 to 17)

In addition to the following, our city is also welcoming plenty of international musicians this August! Check out our updated list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

Swing Dancing at Lumphini Park

Date & Time: Friday, August 15, 5pm to 8pm

Location: Lumphini Park

Price: Free entry

How about starting your weekend with a little dancing in the park? Lumphini’s bandstand is turning into a swing floor, with a free beginner class to get you moving and DJ Juan spinning tracks as the sun dips low.

Don’t worry if you don’t have fancy shoes or a partner. Just bring yourself and a bit of curiousity. Before you know it, you’ll be stepping in time with strangers who suddenly feel like friends.

LUZ x Prakaan Guest Shift Glow at INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit

Date & Time: Friday, August 15, 7pm to 9pm

Location: LUZ Bangkok Tapas Bar, INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit

Price: Free entry

Bangkok’s skyline gets a spirited twist this weekend as LUZ Bangkok Tapas Bar welcomes renowned bartender and whisky ambassador Bank Watcharapong Suriyaphan for a one-night takeover. Known for his work with Prakaan Whisky and as fouder of Tale of the Spirits, Bank will be behind bar crafting four cocktails created for the occassion, each one priced at 390++ baht.

Some of the highlights include Sol de Miel, a honeyed blend with citrus and vanilla, and El Misterio, a smoky mix laced with fig jam and cocoa bitters. The setting is as striking as the drinks, with LUZ spread across two sky-high floors featuring a rooftop pool, open-air lounges and views that stretch deep into the city.

Flashlight Market at ChangChui Creative Park

Date & Time: Friday, August 15 to Sunday, August 17, 6pm to 12am

Location: ChangChui Creative Park

Price: Free entry

Treasure hunting in the dark, anyone? Slip into ChangChui this weekend for a unique shopping experience, where you’ll find yourself wandering a market that feels half dream, half attic.

The stalls will be crammed with second-hand clothes, dolls with mysterious pasts, toys that look like they’ve travelled through time, and home décor that could rewrite your living room. What you leave might not be what you planned, but it will be something you can’t stop staring at once it’s yours.

Ayurveda & Sound: Ancient Wisdom x Modern Lifestyle at Slowcombo

Date & Time: Saturday, August 16, 10am to 1pm

Location: Creative Space, 3rd Floor, Slowcombo

Price: 1,888 baht

If you’ve been dreaming of a calm weekend, head over to Slowcombo this Saturday for a guided journey through Ayurveda and sound healing. This immersive session introduces you to the wisdom of doshas and the five elements, which helps you gain personal insights into how to harmonise your body and mind.

Alongside the teachings, you’ll experience Energy Rebalance & Flow, a sound healing ritual using Himalaya singing bowls that bring deep relaxation and self-connection.

In the Mood for Love screening at Bangkok Kunsnthalle

Date & Time: Saturday, August 16, 7pm

Location: Bangkok Kunsthalle

Price: Free entry

If you call yourself a cinephile, this one’s for you because Wong Kar Wai is back on the big screen at Bangkok Kunsthalle. The programme opens this Saturday with In the Mood for Love, filmed partly in Yaowarat, before moving on to Happy Together (August 23), Chungking Express (August 30), and Fallen Angels (September 6) in the coming weeks.

From whispered intimacy to neon-drenched city nights, each film offers a glimpse into the Hong Kong film director’s world of love and longing. Screenings are free with English subtitles.

The Secret Roots of Thai Cuisine at The Peninsula Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, Agust 16, 6pm

Location: Thiptara Restaurant, The Peninsula Bangkok

Price: 2,980++ baht per person

Are you into food that tells a story? Then book yourself in for this one. The Peninsula Bangkok’s riverside restaurant Thiptara is hosting a rare four-hands dinner with CHef Ian Kittichai and Chef Ying Monnipa.

The two culinary heavyweights are teaming up for the very first time to create a menu that digs into the roots of Thai cuisine while bringing it into the present.

theWHOLESOME Book Club: Booktroverts Series at The Commons Thonglor

Date & Time: Saturday, August 16, 2pm to 3pm (Thai) / 3.30pm to 4.30pm (English)

Location: The Commons Thonglor

Price: 329 baht with snacks

Book lovers, this weekend is the perfect time to trade the usual hustle and bustle for a cosy afternoon with fellow readers. August’s pick is James Baldwin’s Giovanni’s Room, a novel that shaped literary history. You’ll get to bring the stories to life over chats and snacks. Plus, Thai and English sessions are both avaialble.

If you’re not in the mood for the discussions, you can join in on the Reading Party on Sunday, August 17 instead. Bring whatever book you want, and read with drinks in hand with fellow readers by your side.

TEA Art Weekend at TEA Art Hub

Date & Time: Saturday, August 16 and Sunday, August 17, 3pm to 9pm

Location: TEA Art Hub

Price: Free entry

TEA Art Weekend is where film, art, and performance collide in the most curious ways. This Saturday and Sunday, TEA Art House invites you to step into a cluster of warehouses turned into a dreamscape of East Asian inspiration, filled with rare films Iincluding Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams!), live shows, and a mini art fair full of artists and makers.

You’ll stumble upon animated shorts from rising talents, music and theatre unfolding beside the flicker of cinema, and an exhibition that reimagines Japanese creativity through paper robots and imagined heroes.

Between screenings, wander through stalls of playful and original finds, or just sink into the stylish hangout spaces that makes this four-day gathering as much a social escape as it is a cultural deep dive.

Step Into Swing Vol.2 at Hua Lamphong Railway Station

Date & Time: Sunday, August 17, 4pm to 7pm

Location: Hua Lamphong Railway Station

Price: Free entry

It seems like there’s a lot of dancing opportunities this weekend (well, it’s Bangkok after all!). Aside from the park, Hua Lamphong is also turning into a swing dance floor once more. Step Into Swing Vol.2 brings the grand station back to life with live jazz from France, Japan, and Thailand, plus a dazzling dance show from Sweden’s Hotshots.

Jelly Roll Jazz Club will ease newcomers in with a free beginner class before the floor opens for everyone. Vintage dress is encourage, cameras are ready, and the music doesn’t let you sit still. If you’ve ever wanted to dance in bangkok’s most iconic station, this is your chance.

So whatever your flavour, be it a plate of reimagined Thai cuisine or a healing sound bath, this weekend’s line-up has something to match. The only real challange is choosing where to start, and making sure you leave room for the next discovery waiting around the corner.

