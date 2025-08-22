China eyes Phuket as Thailand’s next film hotspot

Delegates inspect scenic spots and discuss joint productions ahead of major Chinese film festival

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, August 22, 2025
163 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket may soon be the next big-screen sensation as top Chinese film officials tour the island to explore its potential as an international filming destination.

A senior delegation from China’s Hainan Province, led by Chen Jiyang, Deputy Minister of Public Relations and Secretary-General of the Hainan International Film Festival Organising Committee, visited Phuket on Wednesday, August 20. Their mission was to scout locations, build cultural ties, and push Thailand–China film collaborations into the spotlight.

“My visit to Thailand is to discuss and exchange cooperation in the film, drama, series, documentary and animation industries between Thailand and Hainan Province.”

Hosted by CU Nited Extension Co Ltd chairperson Trithep Thaikuruphan, the group toured several locations, including Baan Chinpracha and Phuket Old Town, and took a scenic inspection with boat charter company Phuket Marine Group.

Officials from Hainan’s Film Affairs Department also joined the tour, part of a four-day visit from August 18 to 21, which included meetings with Thailand’s Ministry of Culture, MCOT, Department of Tourism, and Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Communication Arts.

“We see Phuket as similar to Hainan. This trip allows us to assess the diversity of locations and facilities for international productions.”

Phuket and Hainan already share a sister-city relationship, and both regions are actively investing in the tourism and entertainment sectors to bolster post-pandemic recovery.

The visit comes just months before the 7th Hainan Island International Film Festival (HIIFF), which kicks off this December in Sanya. The festival, one of China’s top four, is co-organised by China Media Group (CMG) and the Hainan Provincial Government. This year, a Thai production will feature as part of a special showcase marking 50 years of Thai–Chinese diplomatic relations, reported The Phuket News.

The Chinese delegation’s interest also aligns with Thailand’s push to boost film tourism. Earlier this week, the Ministry of Culture announced an 845-million-baht budget to attract foreign productions, while tourism officials are promoting destinations featured in the new blockbuster Jurassic World: Rebirth, including Phuket, Phang Nga, and Krabi.

With stunning coastal scenery, rich culture, and cinematic appeal, Phuket could soon become a Hollywood favourite, with Beijing’s backing.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, August 22, 2025
163 1 minute read

