Pattaya Halloween festival on walking street cancelled in mourning period

An organiser of the Pattaya Halloween Party cancelled activities on the walking street following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.

The Bureau of the Royal Household announced on Friday, October 24, that Her Majesty Queen Sirikit passed away at 9.21pm at Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital. The medical team revealed that she developed a bloodstream infection on October 17, following various illnesses and complications.

Following the Queen Mother’s passing, the Thai government sought cooperation from both the public and private sectors, as well as residents nationwide, to mourn and show respect. Officials urged state enterprise employees and government officers to observe a one-year mourning period and to lower national flags to half-mast for 30 days.

The private sector was encouraged to adjust the tone and presentation of their events, while the public was urged to wear appropriate clothing in muted tones, such as black, white, or subdued colours.

The upcoming Halloween celebrations were affected by the mourning period, prompting the organisers of the Pattaya Halloween Party to revise their event schedule to reflect the sombre occasion.

The original programme was set to include a talk on horror films by leading Thai directors, jazz performances, an art exhibition, a special effects make-up show, a costume contest, a parade, concerts, and an EDM party.

To align with the government’s guidance, the organisers announced on October 26 that most evening events, including performances, the costume contest, parade, and concert, had been cancelled.

Only the film talk will go ahead for horror enthusiasts. The organisers encouraged those looking forward to the remaining activities to wait until next year. The schedule for the film talk will be announced later on the official Facebook page.

In addition to the Halloween festivities, Pattaya is preparing for another major annual event, the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival, which attracts both locals and tourists. Most hotels near the event venue are already fully booked for the festival dates on November 28 and 29.

Pattaya officials confirmed that the fireworks festival will proceed with certain adjustments. Attendees will be asked to observe a minute’s silence before the start of the show to mourn Her Majesty The Queen Mother, and a special fireworks display in her honour will be featured in the opening act.

Visitors are also encouraged to wear black, white, or muted tones as a sign of mourning.