Pattaya Film Festival goes big with ghosts, guns and AI

Event aims to cement the city as a global film hub while boosting tourism and local jobs

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal31 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025
86 1 minute read
Pattaya Film Festival goes big with ghosts, guns and AI | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of PR Pattaya Facebook

Get ready for thrills, screams and cinema under the stars. Pattaya Film Festival 2025 is rolling out the red carpet from August 28 to 30 with an ambitious line-up of screenings, seminars and spooky showings in unexpected locations, including a temple.

The event, held at SF Cinema Central Marina, marks the city’s latest push to brand itself as a film industry hotspot and achieve the title of UNESCO Creative City of Film. It’s part of a wider strategy to use Thailand’s growing soft power to fuel tourism, culture and the economy.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said the city is more than just beaches.

“It is transforming into a city of art, culture and film. The film industry can tell stories, inspire, and crucially, drive the economy.”

Pattaya Film Festival goes big with ghosts, guns and AI | News by Thaiger

A total of 16 films will be screened at venues across the city. Highlights include international hits like 20,000 Species of Bees, Kiss the Con Queen and Alien: Earth, along with local favourites such as Wiman Nam and Mr. Hurt.

A special horror night at Wat Mai Krathung Thong promises a bone-chilling experience, with the screening of The Last Night, followed by Kang Mak, an Indonesian remake of Pee Mak Phra Khanong, and cult favourite Buppah Ratree parts 1 and 2. Expect giveaways, guest talks and ghosts galore.

Related Articles

Action fans can catch Thai superstar Tony Jaa on screen at Naklua Public Park, while Pattaya City School 4 hosts kid-friendly films like Banana Stalk and Bueng Kan Monsters.

Central Pattaya Beach will screen a unique AI-generated comedy, followed by gangster flicks Country Hero, Yaowarat Gang and America Gang.

Pattaya Film Festival goes big with ghosts, guns and AI | News by Thaiger

Festival guest Paul Spurrier, an international film director, praised Pattaya’s potential.

“I’ve travelled all over the world to film, but Pattaya has a unique identity. A perfect blend of beaches, cities and cultures.”

A major Memorandum of Understanding was signed during the festival between Pattaya and 12 key organisations, including Thammasat University, the Film Archive, and the Ministry of Culture, to strengthen the city’s film infrastructure, reported ประชาชาติธุรกิจ.

Pattaya Film Festival goes big with ghosts, guns and AI | News by Thaiger
Photo of Poramet Ngampichet courtesy of ประชาชาติธุรกิจ

With everything from horror at the temple to AI on the beach, Pattaya’s third annual film festival is out to prove it’s more than just entertainment; it’s a movement.

Latest Thailand News
Fake tower, real scam: Korean man busted in Bangkok SMS sting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fake tower, real scam: Korean man busted in Bangkok SMS sting

2 minutes ago
Thai vendor offers 50,000 baht reward after 10 million baht amulet heist | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai vendor offers 50,000 baht reward after 10 million baht amulet heist

2 minutes ago
Pattaya Film Festival goes big with ghosts, guns and AI | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya Film Festival goes big with ghosts, guns and AI

31 minutes ago
Animal lovers call for action on Songkhla man after over 10 adoptive cats die | Thaiger Thailand News

Animal lovers call for action on Songkhla man after over 10 adoptive cats die

38 minutes ago
Phuket inmates trained to save lives behind bars | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket inmates trained to save lives behind bars

59 minutes ago
Suvarnabhumi super expansion to handle 120 million flyers | Thaiger Transport News

Suvarnabhumi super expansion to handle 120 million flyers

1 hour ago
Thai couple confesses to killing newborn and burning body in Khon Kaen | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai couple confesses to killing newborn and burning body in Khon Kaen

2 hours ago
Cambodian labour exodus sparks robot rush in Thai factories | Thaiger Business News

Cambodian labour exodus sparks robot rush in Thai factories

2 hours ago
Defence boost: Thailand seals Gripen jet deal with Sweden | Thaiger Thailand News

Defence boost: Thailand seals Gripen jet deal with Sweden

2 hours ago
Cambodian soldier disrupts Thai checkpoint under influence (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian soldier disrupts Thai checkpoint under influence (video)

2 hours ago
Bangkok buildings rattle as 5.4 quake strikes off Myanmar | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok buildings rattle as 5.4 quake strikes off Myanmar

3 hours ago
Thai woman fatally stabs restaurant owner over rape ordeal blame | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman fatally stabs restaurant owner over rape ordeal blame

3 hours ago
Thailand produces titanium bone implants for wounded soldiers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand produces titanium bone implants for wounded soldiers

3 hours ago
Your guide to affordable seaside holidays at Thai Teaw Thai Fair 2025 | Thaiger Things To Do

Your guide to affordable seaside holidays at Thai Teaw Thai Fair 2025

3 hours ago
Teen arrested for Trang city shooting, two injured | Thaiger Crime News

Teen arrested for Trang city shooting, two injured

3 hours ago
Teacher’s husband apologises after running over schoolboy in a pickup truck | Thaiger Thailand News

Teacher’s husband apologises after running over schoolboy in a pickup truck

4 hours ago
New SIM rules roll out to crush cyber crooks in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

New SIM rules roll out to crush cyber crooks in Thailand

4 hours ago
Thai Commerce Ministry cracks down on illegal steel trade | Thaiger Crime News

Thai Commerce Ministry cracks down on illegal steel trade

4 hours ago
Mystery surrounds woman&#8217;s death during Pattani to Betong journey | Thaiger Thailand News

Mystery surrounds woman’s death during Pattani to Betong journey

5 hours ago
Car bomb rips through Narathiwat checkpoint, 1 injured | Thaiger South Thailand News

Car bomb rips through Narathiwat checkpoint, 1 injured

5 hours ago
Ubon Ratchathani restaurant owner alleges extortion by fake police | Thaiger Crime News

Ubon Ratchathani restaurant owner alleges extortion by fake police

5 hours ago
Officials discover 20 preserved bodies at AIDS treatment temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Officials discover 20 preserved bodies at AIDS treatment temple

5 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for stabbing taxi driver amid cannabis delusions | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for stabbing taxi driver amid cannabis delusions

5 hours ago
Air Serbia eyes Bangkok return after decades-long break | Thaiger Aviation News

Air Serbia eyes Bangkok return after decades-long break

5 hours ago
Thailand intensifies crackdown on illegal agricultural imports | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand intensifies crackdown on illegal agricultural imports

5 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal31 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025
86 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x