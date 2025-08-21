Pattaya Film Festival goes big with ghosts, guns and AI

Get ready for thrills, screams and cinema under the stars. Pattaya Film Festival 2025 is rolling out the red carpet from August 28 to 30 with an ambitious line-up of screenings, seminars and spooky showings in unexpected locations, including a temple.

The event, held at SF Cinema Central Marina, marks the city’s latest push to brand itself as a film industry hotspot and achieve the title of UNESCO Creative City of Film. It’s part of a wider strategy to use Thailand’s growing soft power to fuel tourism, culture and the economy.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said the city is more than just beaches.

“It is transforming into a city of art, culture and film. The film industry can tell stories, inspire, and crucially, drive the economy.”

A total of 16 films will be screened at venues across the city. Highlights include international hits like 20,000 Species of Bees, Kiss the Con Queen and Alien: Earth, along with local favourites such as Wiman Nam and Mr. Hurt.

A special horror night at Wat Mai Krathung Thong promises a bone-chilling experience, with the screening of The Last Night, followed by Kang Mak, an Indonesian remake of Pee Mak Phra Khanong, and cult favourite Buppah Ratree parts 1 and 2. Expect giveaways, guest talks and ghosts galore.

Action fans can catch Thai superstar Tony Jaa on screen at Naklua Public Park, while Pattaya City School 4 hosts kid-friendly films like Banana Stalk and Bueng Kan Monsters.

Central Pattaya Beach will screen a unique AI-generated comedy, followed by gangster flicks Country Hero, Yaowarat Gang and America Gang.

Festival guest Paul Spurrier, an international film director, praised Pattaya’s potential.

“I’ve travelled all over the world to film, but Pattaya has a unique identity. A perfect blend of beaches, cities and cultures.”

A major Memorandum of Understanding was signed during the festival between Pattaya and 12 key organisations, including Thammasat University, the Film Archive, and the Ministry of Culture, to strengthen the city’s film infrastructure, reported ประชาชาติธุรกิจ.

With everything from horror at the temple to AI on the beach, Pattaya’s third annual film festival is out to prove it’s more than just entertainment; it’s a movement.