Film crew blasted for rolling up Thai flag at Phuket viewpoint (video)

Viral clip shows woman rolling up flag before a local steps in to restore it

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Screenshots from ท่านเปา Facebook video

It was meant to be just another day of shooting at a scenic Phuket viewpoint, but when a filming crew rolled up the Thai national flag, social media erupted with criticism.

The 58-second clip, filmed at Black Rock Viewpoint (Pha Hin Dam) in Rawai at the southern tip of the island, shows a woman believed to be part of a photography team wrapping the national flag around its pole as she prepares for a shot. Moments later, a man, thought to be a local, stepped in, unfurling the flag once again in a move that quickly won online applause.

The video first surfaced on Facebook before spreading across other platforms, sparking heated debate. Many netizens accused the team of showing blatant disrespect for one of the nation’s most sacred symbols.

Criticism poured in, with users writing:

“If you film with the Thai flag, people will admire you a lot.”

“There are so many places to film: why disturb the flag?”

“I thought they were foreigners, but Thai people wouldn’t do this.”

Others speculated about the identity of the crew, with one post asking: “Is this a Cambodian crew?” while several urged production teams to be more mindful of national symbols when filming in public areas.

Despite the outrage, many netizens praised the man who unrolled the flag, hailing him as an example of respect and patriotism. His action was widely shared as the clip gained traction online.

At present, the identity of the crew and the purpose of the shoot remain unclear.

The Phuket News reported that local officials have not confirmed whether any formal complaint has been filed, though the wave of criticism highlights how sensitive the issue of national symbols remains in Thailand.

The Thai flag, known as the tricolour or Thong Trairong, is regarded as a powerful emblem of national pride. Mishandling it in any form, whether intentional or not, often provokes strong public reaction.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
