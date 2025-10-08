Spooky season is coming! Bangkok is, of course, already in full fright mode. From haunted houses and rooftop raves to puppy cafés with dogs in costumes, the city’s got something for every kind of trick-or-treater.

So if your Halloween costume is ready but you don’t know where to go yet, here is our list of upcoming Halloween-themed events in Bangkok.

The best upcoming Halloween-themed events in Bangkok for 2025

Under the Castle: Haunted House

Date & Time: October 7 to November 2

Location: Emsphere

Price: 790 baht (general admission) – Tickets are available via Ticketmelon

This one is not for the faint of heart. For the first time in Thailand, Pumpkie and Spookie are bringing their eerie, theatrical world to life with a multi-sensory horror event that blurs the line between party and nightmare.

Downstairs, you’ll find the Night Market and merch zone for a soft start. Upstairs, things get darker with the Haunted House, a mini bar, and an immersive experience zone where every corner hides a surprise. Since groups go in ten at a time, make sure to bring your bravest friends and maybe a drink or two for courage.

Halloween by The Adoptable Puppy Cafe at Hoya & Friends Cafe

Date & Time: October 25

Location: Hoya & Friends Cafe

Price: Free entry

Puppies and Halloween in one place? That’s a yes from us. The Adoptable Puppy Café is popping up at Hoya & Friends for a day of coffee, cuddles, and spooky fun.

You don’t have to adopt, but you might fall in love anyway. The team’s on hand if you want to learn about fostering or volunteering. But with lattes and a pack of puppies dressed in Halloween gear doing their best to steal your heart, who can say no?

Bambini Villa Spooky Science Halloween Party

Date & Time: October 31 to November 2, 10am to 6pm

Location: Bambini Villa Sukhumvit 26

Price: Free entry

If your little monsters are already counting down to Halloween, take them to the Bambini Villa Spooky Science Halloween Party. This three-day bash turns Sukhumvit 26 into a mini lab of potions, bubbles, and ghostly experiments.

Kids can make brain soup slime, whip up scary bath bombs, or join science games like the pumpkin volcano and static ghost dance. There’ll also be magic shows, balloon twists, trick-or-treating, and spooky face painting to keep them busy.

Halloween: Prom From Hell

Date & Time: October 31

Location: Aesops Greek Restaurant & Rooftop

Price: 350++ baht per person (1 free drink) – Reserve via Severooms

You’ve been officially summoned to Prom Night from Hell, and no, this isn’t your school gym with bad lighting and punch bowls. Instead, you’ll get velvet walls, zombie dancers, and crowns dipping with chaos.

Come early for the pre-prom dinner, then stay late for the full-blown party fuelled by creepy cocktails and a killer DJ set. There’s a promposal photo booth, blood-red corsages, and a prize for the most devilishly dressed. Since the code is dark formal, don’t forget to wear your gowns, tuxes, and tiaras (gone wrong).

Halloween Grunge Night

Date & Time: October 31

Location: The Iron Fairies Music Bar Bangkok

Price: 400 baht + drink (early bird) / 550 baht + drink – Tickets are available via The Iron Fairies

If you’ve still got a soft spot for flannel shirts and fuzzy guitars, this one’s for you. The Iron Fairies is turning into a grunge temple for Halloween night, with live sets covering Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, Foo Fighters, and all the legends that defined the ’90s.

Three Thai bands, including Dirty Halo, Boo Bighters, and Revive ’90s, will take turns thrashing out Seattle’s finest. The dress code is 90s rock, so wear your best ripped jeans, band tees, and a brooding stare.

Madween

Date & Time: October 31, 6pm

Location: Escape Bangkok and Flamenco Bangkok

Price: Start from 400 baht (Early Bird – Escape Only) – Tickets are available via Megatix

Bangkok’s biggest Halloween blowout is back! Madween 2025 takes over two venues, Escape Bangkok and Flamenco, for a night that starts as a haunted rooftop feast and ends as a full-blown dancefloor frenzy.

There are two stages, wild visuals, international DJs, and all kinds of costumes. Things kick off with dinner and deep grooves at Escape before moving into Flamenco, where headliner INNA and a lineup of local favourites keep the energy raging till sunrise.

Halloween dinner buffet at Flow

Date & Time: October 31

Location: FLOW at Millennium Hilton Bangkok

Price: 2,118 baht nett per person (including water, juices, soft drinks, tea, and coffee) / 1,155 baht net per child 6 to 11 years

Does your idea of Halloween involve more oysters than eyeballs? Then head over to FLOW at Millennium Hilton Bangkok because for one night only, they’re turning into a riverside Halloween wonderland.

You can find a seafood buffet stacked with fresh oysters, crab, sushi, sashimi, and desserts that’ll ruin your willpower. While you sip and savour by the Chao Phraya, the kids can run wild with trick-or-treating, face painting, a magic show, and a costume contest for the best little goblins in town.

Bangkok’s Halloween lineup is a whole mood. Whether you’re partying under the moonlight, cuddling costumed pips, or taking the kids trick-or-treating, there’s no escaping the fun.