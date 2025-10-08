Upcoming halloween themed events in Bangkok

Your ultimate guide to Halloween 2025 in Bangkok, from haunted houses to puppy parties to all-night raves

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya19 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
552 4 minutes read
Upcoming halloween themed events in Bangkok | Thaiger
Madween. Image via Mad Stash Co., Ltd (Facebook)

Spooky season is coming! Bangkok is, of course, already in full fright mode. From haunted houses and rooftop raves to puppy cafés with dogs in costumes, the city’s got something for every kind of trick-or-treater.

So if your Halloween costume is ready but you don’t know where to go yet, here is our list of upcoming Halloween-themed events in Bangkok.

The best upcoming Halloween-themed events in Bangkok for 2025

Halloween Event (Click to Jump) Date Location Price Highlight
Under the Castle: Haunted House October 7 – November 2 Emsphere 790 baht (general admission) A multi-sensory haunted experience blending party vibes with theatrical horror.
Halloween by The Adoptable Puppy Café October 25 Hoya & Friends Cafe Free entry Coffee, cuddles, and puppies dressed in spooky costumes for a heartwarming Halloween.
Bambini Villa Spooky Science Halloween Party October 31 – November 2 Bambini Villa Sukhumvit 26 Free entry Kids can dive into potions, bubbles, and spooky science games in a fun-filled family event.
Halloween: Prom From Hell October 31 Aesops Greek Restaurant & Rooftop 350++ baht per person (1 free drink) Dress to distress for a prom night with zombie dancers, DJs, and blood-red cocktails.
Halloween Grunge Night October 31 The Iron Fairies Music Bar Bangkok 400–550 baht + drink Relive the ’90s with live Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Foo Fighters covers all night long.
Madween October 31 Escape Bangkok & Flamenco Bangkok From 400 baht (Early Bird) Bangkok’s biggest Halloween party with two stages, DJs, and wild rooftop energy.
Halloween Dinner Buffet at Flow October 31 FLOW, Millennium Hilton Bangkok 2,118 baht per adult / 1,155 baht per child A riverside buffet with seafood, trick-or-treating, magic shows, and family fun.

Under the Castle: Haunted House

Under the Castle: Haunted House Bangkok
Under the Castle: Haunted House. Image via Ticketmelon.com

Date & Time: October 7 to November 2

Location: Emsphere

Price: 790 baht (general admission) – Tickets are available via Ticketmelon

This one is not for the faint of heart. For the first time in Thailand, Pumpkie and Spookie are bringing their eerie, theatrical world to life with a multi-sensory horror event that blurs the line between party and nightmare.

Downstairs, you’ll find the Night Market and merch zone for a soft start. Upstairs, things get darker with the Haunted House, a mini bar, and an immersive experience zone where every corner hides a surprise. Since groups go in ten at a time, make sure to bring your bravest friends and maybe a drink or two for courage.

Related Articles

Halloween by The Adoptable Puppy Cafe at Hoya & Friends Cafe

Halloween by The Adoptable Puppy Cafe at Hoya &amp; Friends Cafe Bangkok
Halloween by The Adoptable Puppy Cafe at Hoya & Friends Cafe. Image via The Adoptable Puppy Cafe

Date & Time: October 25

Location: Hoya & Friends Cafe

Price: Free entry

Puppies and Halloween in one place? That’s a yes from us. The Adoptable Puppy Café is popping up at Hoya & Friends for a day of coffee, cuddles, and spooky fun.

You don’t have to adopt, but you might fall in love anyway. The team’s on hand if you want to learn about fostering or volunteering. But with lattes and a pack of puppies dressed in Halloween gear doing their best to steal your heart, who can say no?

Bambini Villa Spooky Science Halloween Party

Spooky Science Halloween Party at Bambini Villa Bangkok
Spooky Science Halloween Party. Image via Bambini Villa

Date & Time: October 31 to November 2, 10am to 6pm

Location: Bambini Villa Sukhumvit 26

Price: Free entry

If your little monsters are already counting down to Halloween, take them to the Bambini Villa Spooky Science Halloween Party. This three-day bash turns Sukhumvit 26 into a mini lab of potions, bubbles, and ghostly experiments.

Kids can make brain soup slime, whip up scary bath bombs, or join science games like the pumpkin volcano and static ghost dance. There’ll also be magic shows, balloon twists, trick-or-treating, and spooky face painting to keep them busy.

Halloween: Prom From Hell

Halloween: Prom From Hell in Bangkok
Halloween: Prom From Hell. Image via Aesops Greek Restaurant & Rooftop

Date & Time: October 31

Location: Aesops Greek Restaurant & Rooftop

Price: 350++ baht per person (1 free drink) – Reserve via Severooms

You’ve been officially summoned to Prom Night from Hell, and no, this isn’t your school gym with bad lighting and punch bowls. Instead, you’ll get velvet walls, zombie dancers, and crowns dipping with chaos.

Come early for the pre-prom dinner, then stay late for the full-blown party fuelled by creepy cocktails and a killer DJ set. There’s a promposal photo booth, blood-red corsages, and a prize for the most devilishly dressed. Since the code is dark formal, don’t forget to wear your gowns, tuxes, and tiaras (gone wrong).

Halloween Grunge Night

Halloween Grunge Night in Bangkok
Halloween Grunge Night. Image via The Iron Fairies Music Bar Bangkok

Date & Time: October 31

Location: The Iron Fairies Music Bar Bangkok

Price: 400 baht + drink (early bird) / 550 baht + drink – Tickets are available via The Iron Fairies

If you’ve still got a soft spot for flannel shirts and fuzzy guitars, this one’s for you. The Iron Fairies is turning into a grunge temple for Halloween night, with live sets covering Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, Foo Fighters, and all the legends that defined the ’90s.

Three Thai bands, including Dirty Halo, Boo Bighters, and Revive ’90s, will take turns thrashing out Seattle’s finest. The dress code is 90s rock, so wear your best ripped jeans, band tees, and a brooding stare.

Madween

Madween, a Halloween event in Bangkok
Madween. Image via Megatix

Date & Time: October 31, 6pm

Location: Escape Bangkok and Flamenco Bangkok

Price: Start from 400 baht (Early Bird – Escape Only) – Tickets are available via Megatix

Bangkok’s biggest Halloween blowout is back! Madween 2025 takes over two venues, Escape Bangkok and Flamenco, for a night that starts as a haunted rooftop feast and ends as a full-blown dancefloor frenzy.

There are two stages, wild visuals, international DJs, and all kinds of costumes. Things kick off with dinner and deep grooves at Escape before moving into Flamenco, where headliner INNA and a lineup of local favourites keep the energy raging till sunrise.

Halloween dinner buffet at Flow

Halloween dinner buffet at Flow Bangkok
Halloween dinner buffet at Flow. Image via Millennium Hilton Bangkok

Date & Time: October 31

Location: FLOW at Millennium Hilton Bangkok

Price: 2,118 baht nett per person (including water, juices, soft drinks, tea, and coffee) / 1,155 baht net per child 6 to 11 years

Does your idea of Halloween involve more oysters than eyeballs? Then head over to FLOW at Millennium Hilton Bangkok because for one night only, they’re turning into a riverside Halloween wonderland.

You can find a seafood buffet stacked with fresh oysters, crab, sushi, sashimi, and desserts that’ll ruin your willpower. While you sip and savour by the Chao Phraya, the kids can run wild with trick-or-treating, face painting, a magic show, and a costume contest for the best little goblins in town.

Bangkok’s Halloween lineup is a whole mood. Whether you’re partying under the moonlight, cuddling costumed pips, or taking the kids trick-or-treating, there’s no escaping the fun.

Latest Thailand News
TMD warns of flash floods as monsoon rains sweep Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

TMD warns of flash floods as monsoon rains sweep Thailand

12 minutes ago
2 transwomen spray chemical, attack, and rob Indian man in Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 transwomen spray chemical, attack, and rob Indian man in Pattaya hotel

16 hours ago
Fake dentist caught treating patients at Bangkok clinic | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake dentist caught treating patients at Bangkok clinic

16 hours ago
Fake doctor arrested for supplying crystal meth to LGBTQ clients in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fake doctor arrested for supplying crystal meth to LGBTQ clients in Bangkok

16 hours ago
Anutin urges Trump to ensure Cambodia respects ceasefire before peace talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin urges Trump to ensure Cambodia respects ceasefire before peace talks

17 hours ago
Thai couple caught on viral videos having sex in disabled bathroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai couple caught on viral videos having sex in disabled bathroom

18 hours ago
Man arrested for fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend in Phetchaburi market | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend in Phetchaburi market

18 hours ago
Thai student suspects foul play after mother found dead in Japan spa | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai student suspects foul play after mother found dead in Japan spa

18 hours ago
Triple bomb attack hits Yala Youth Centre ahead of Buddhist festival | Thaiger Thailand News

Triple bomb attack hits Yala Youth Centre ahead of Buddhist festival

19 hours ago
Navy aircraft blocks Phuket Airport runway after landing gear malfunction | Thaiger Phuket News

Navy aircraft blocks Phuket Airport runway after landing gear malfunction

19 hours ago
Durian warehouse owner cancels assault reward and cuts ties with son | Thaiger Thailand News

Durian warehouse owner cancels assault reward and cuts ties with son

19 hours ago
Thai man denies killing ex-girlfriend before committing suicide | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man denies killing ex-girlfriend before committing suicide

20 hours ago
Chiang Mai bans sky lanterns in six districts during Yi Peng festival | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai bans sky lanterns in six districts during Yi Peng festival

20 hours ago
Cambodia must vacate Sa Kaeo border zone by Friday, says Anutin | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia must vacate Sa Kaeo border zone by Friday, says Anutin

20 hours ago
Man injured after woman’s boyfriend storms resort room in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Man injured after woman’s boyfriend storms resort room in Pattaya

22 hours ago
Icelandic man arrested for drifting rental pickup truck in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Icelandic man arrested for drifting rental pickup truck in Chon Buri

22 hours ago
Bangkok ensures readiness against rising water levels, avoiding 2011 flood repeat | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ensures readiness against rising water levels, avoiding 2011 flood repeat

23 hours ago
Taiwanese man caught smuggling live animals at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Thailand News

Taiwanese man caught smuggling live animals at Bangkok airport

23 hours ago
Minister to face inquiry over 40 million baht bribery claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Minister to face inquiry over 40 million baht bribery claims

23 hours ago
Police raids uncover SIM box devices behind land tax scam by Taiwanese gang | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police raids uncover SIM box devices behind land tax scam by Taiwanese gang

23 hours ago
SAT backs former boxing champ Amnat after store altercation | Thaiger Thailand News

SAT backs former boxing champ Amnat after store altercation

23 hours ago
Thaksin&#8217;s royal pardon petition doesn&#8217;t need Cabinet approval | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin’s royal pardon petition doesn’t need Cabinet approval

24 hours ago
Thai chef dies on Cambodian street after hospital allegedly refuses treatment | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai chef dies on Cambodian street after hospital allegedly refuses treatment

24 hours ago
Heavy rain forecast for 30 Thai provinces including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain forecast for 30 Thai provinces including Bangkok

1 day ago
Udon Thani man shot after dispute with neighbour | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani man shot after dispute with neighbour

2 days ago
Bangkok TravelEventsLifestyleThings To Do
Tags
Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya19 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
552 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia