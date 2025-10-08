Upcoming halloween themed events in Bangkok
Your ultimate guide to Halloween 2025 in Bangkok, from haunted houses to puppy parties to all-night raves
Spooky season is coming! Bangkok is, of course, already in full fright mode. From haunted houses and rooftop raves to puppy cafés with dogs in costumes, the city’s got something for every kind of trick-or-treater.
So if your Halloween costume is ready but you don’t know where to go yet, here is our list of upcoming Halloween-themed events in Bangkok.
The best upcoming Halloween-themed events in Bangkok for 2025
|Halloween Event (Click to Jump)
|Date
|Location
|Price
|Highlight
|Under the Castle: Haunted House
|October 7 – November 2
|Emsphere
|790 baht (general admission)
|A multi-sensory haunted experience blending party vibes with theatrical horror.
|Halloween by The Adoptable Puppy Café
|October 25
|Hoya & Friends Cafe
|Free entry
|Coffee, cuddles, and puppies dressed in spooky costumes for a heartwarming Halloween.
|Bambini Villa Spooky Science Halloween Party
|October 31 – November 2
|Bambini Villa Sukhumvit 26
|Free entry
|Kids can dive into potions, bubbles, and spooky science games in a fun-filled family event.
|Halloween: Prom From Hell
|October 31
|Aesops Greek Restaurant & Rooftop
|350++ baht per person (1 free drink)
|Dress to distress for a prom night with zombie dancers, DJs, and blood-red cocktails.
|Halloween Grunge Night
|October 31
|The Iron Fairies Music Bar Bangkok
|400–550 baht + drink
|Relive the ’90s with live Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Foo Fighters covers all night long.
|Madween
|October 31
|Escape Bangkok & Flamenco Bangkok
|From 400 baht (Early Bird)
|Bangkok’s biggest Halloween party with two stages, DJs, and wild rooftop energy.
|Halloween Dinner Buffet at Flow
|October 31
|FLOW, Millennium Hilton Bangkok
|2,118 baht per adult / 1,155 baht per child
|A riverside buffet with seafood, trick-or-treating, magic shows, and family fun.
Under the Castle: Haunted House
Date & Time: October 7 to November 2
Location: Emsphere
Price: 790 baht (general admission) – Tickets are available via Ticketmelon
This one is not for the faint of heart. For the first time in Thailand, Pumpkie and Spookie are bringing their eerie, theatrical world to life with a multi-sensory horror event that blurs the line between party and nightmare.
Downstairs, you’ll find the Night Market and merch zone for a soft start. Upstairs, things get darker with the Haunted House, a mini bar, and an immersive experience zone where every corner hides a surprise. Since groups go in ten at a time, make sure to bring your bravest friends and maybe a drink or two for courage.
Halloween by The Adoptable Puppy Cafe at Hoya & Friends Cafe
Date & Time: October 25
Location: Hoya & Friends Cafe
Price: Free entry
Puppies and Halloween in one place? That’s a yes from us. The Adoptable Puppy Café is popping up at Hoya & Friends for a day of coffee, cuddles, and spooky fun.
You don’t have to adopt, but you might fall in love anyway. The team’s on hand if you want to learn about fostering or volunteering. But with lattes and a pack of puppies dressed in Halloween gear doing their best to steal your heart, who can say no?
Bambini Villa Spooky Science Halloween Party
Date & Time: October 31 to November 2, 10am to 6pm
Location: Bambini Villa Sukhumvit 26
Price: Free entry
If your little monsters are already counting down to Halloween, take them to the Bambini Villa Spooky Science Halloween Party. This three-day bash turns Sukhumvit 26 into a mini lab of potions, bubbles, and ghostly experiments.
Kids can make brain soup slime, whip up scary bath bombs, or join science games like the pumpkin volcano and static ghost dance. There’ll also be magic shows, balloon twists, trick-or-treating, and spooky face painting to keep them busy.
Halloween: Prom From Hell
Date & Time: October 31
Location: Aesops Greek Restaurant & Rooftop
Price: 350++ baht per person (1 free drink) – Reserve via Severooms
You’ve been officially summoned to Prom Night from Hell, and no, this isn’t your school gym with bad lighting and punch bowls. Instead, you’ll get velvet walls, zombie dancers, and crowns dipping with chaos.
Come early for the pre-prom dinner, then stay late for the full-blown party fuelled by creepy cocktails and a killer DJ set. There’s a promposal photo booth, blood-red corsages, and a prize for the most devilishly dressed. Since the code is dark formal, don’t forget to wear your gowns, tuxes, and tiaras (gone wrong).
Halloween Grunge Night
Date & Time: October 31
Location: The Iron Fairies Music Bar Bangkok
Price: 400 baht + drink (early bird) / 550 baht + drink – Tickets are available via The Iron Fairies
If you’ve still got a soft spot for flannel shirts and fuzzy guitars, this one’s for you. The Iron Fairies is turning into a grunge temple for Halloween night, with live sets covering Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, Foo Fighters, and all the legends that defined the ’90s.
Three Thai bands, including Dirty Halo, Boo Bighters, and Revive ’90s, will take turns thrashing out Seattle’s finest. The dress code is 90s rock, so wear your best ripped jeans, band tees, and a brooding stare.
Madween
Date & Time: October 31, 6pm
Location: Escape Bangkok and Flamenco Bangkok
Price: Start from 400 baht (Early Bird – Escape Only) – Tickets are available via Megatix
Bangkok’s biggest Halloween blowout is back! Madween 2025 takes over two venues, Escape Bangkok and Flamenco, for a night that starts as a haunted rooftop feast and ends as a full-blown dancefloor frenzy.
There are two stages, wild visuals, international DJs, and all kinds of costumes. Things kick off with dinner and deep grooves at Escape before moving into Flamenco, where headliner INNA and a lineup of local favourites keep the energy raging till sunrise.
Halloween dinner buffet at Flow
Date & Time: October 31
Location: FLOW at Millennium Hilton Bangkok
Price: 2,118 baht nett per person (including water, juices, soft drinks, tea, and coffee) / 1,155 baht net per child 6 to 11 years
Does your idea of Halloween involve more oysters than eyeballs? Then head over to FLOW at Millennium Hilton Bangkok because for one night only, they’re turning into a riverside Halloween wonderland.
You can find a seafood buffet stacked with fresh oysters, crab, sushi, sashimi, and desserts that’ll ruin your willpower. While you sip and savour by the Chao Phraya, the kids can run wild with trick-or-treating, face painting, a magic show, and a costume contest for the best little goblins in town.
Bangkok’s Halloween lineup is a whole mood. Whether you’re partying under the moonlight, cuddling costumed pips, or taking the kids trick-or-treating, there’s no escaping the fun.
