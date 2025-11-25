Vietjet Thailand lands first Boeing 737 to boost Asia routes

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 25, 2025, 10:01 AM
71 1 minute read
Vietjet Thailand lands first Boeing 737 to boost Asia routes | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Vietjet Thailand Facebook

Vietjet Thailand has received its first Boeing 737-8 in Bangkok, marking the start of a major fleet expansion to meet growing demand across Asia.

This marks a major leap in the airline’s ambitious US$32 billion (1.15 trillion baht) fleet expansion programme across the Asia–Pacific region.

The aircraft was delivered on November 22 at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport and is the first of 50 Boeing 737-8s set to join Vietjet Thailand’s fleet. The delivery follows Vietjet’s initial 2018 order, which was reassigned to its Thai subsidiary earlier this year. The remaining aircraft are expected to be delivered in phases through to 2031.

Vietjet Thailand lands first Boeing 737 to boost Asia routes | News by Thaiger

“This marks a significant milestone in the airline’s strategy to align its fleet by market, enhance operational efficiency, and promote sustainable development as an international aviation group.”

The newly delivered aircraft, designed with fuel efficiency and sustainability in mind, is fully compatible with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), allowing it to reduce carbon emissions by 15 to 20% compared to previous-generation models.

“This achievement reinforces our commitment to the Fly Green initiative and reflects our dedication to sustainable growth in the aviation sector.”

Related Articles

Vietjet Thailand lands first Boeing 737 to boost Asia routes | News by Thaiger

The airline says the expanded fleet will enable it to meet rising passenger demand and strengthen its network across Asia. Vietjet Thailand is preparing to launch new direct routes in the coming months, with planned connections to Tokyo (Narita), Osaka, Cam Ranh, and more destinations across the region.

While Vietjet Thailand will operate the Boeing 737s exclusively, the parent airline in Vietnam will continue to use its Airbus fleet. However, in September, Vietjet also took delivery of its first Boeing 737-8 for its Vietnam-based operations to serve high-demand regional routes, breaking from its previously all-Airbus setup, according to AeroTime.

The strategic diversification of aircraft types signals a shift in Vietjet’s broader operational model, with Thai and Vietnamese branches adapting their fleets to better serve market needs.

Latest Thailand News
6 Vietnamese nationals arrested in illegal and unhygienic ice cream factory | Thaiger Thailand News

6 Vietnamese nationals arrested in illegal and unhygienic ice cream factory

26 seconds ago
Vietjet Thailand lands first Boeing 737 to boost Asia routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Vietjet Thailand lands first Boeing 737 to boost Asia routes

9 minutes ago
American man dies from severe arm cut in Krabi resort | Thaiger Thailand News

American man dies from severe arm cut in Krabi resort

15 minutes ago
Phuket’s residential market accelerates as US$14 billion pipeline signals new era of global investment | Thaiger Property News

Phuket’s residential market accelerates as US$14 billion pipeline signals new era of global investment

15 minutes ago
Phuket drug suspect escapes in cuffs during police transfer | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug suspect escapes in cuffs during police transfer

25 minutes ago
Drunk Pattaya worker staggers into fence after bar binge | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk Pattaya worker staggers into fence after bar binge

37 minutes ago
Storms slam southern Thailand as seas rise and chill spreads | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storms slam southern Thailand as seas rise and chill spreads

51 minutes ago
Bedridden Thai woman revives and knocks on coffin during funeral | Thaiger Thailand News

Bedridden Thai woman revives and knocks on coffin during funeral

16 hours ago
Thai boy suffers severe burns helping teacher burn wasp hive | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai boy suffers severe burns helping teacher burn wasp hive

17 hours ago
Southern Thailand faces widespread flooding, Songkhla governor orders evacuation | Thaiger Thailand News

Southern Thailand faces widespread flooding, Songkhla governor orders evacuation

17 hours ago
Thai transwomen report foreign man for filming and sharing their videos without consent | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai transwomen report foreign man for filming and sharing their videos without consent

18 hours ago
Libyan woman in Chiang Rai arrested for visa overstay and disturbance report | Thaiger Thailand News

Libyan woman in Chiang Rai arrested for visa overstay and disturbance report

19 hours ago
Drunk driver crashes into Khon Kaen restaurant, injures 14 people | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk driver crashes into Khon Kaen restaurant, injures 14 people

19 hours ago
Ayutthaya tuk tuk driver with criminal history steals from Indian couple | Thaiger Crime News

Ayutthaya tuk tuk driver with criminal history steals from Indian couple

19 hours ago
Wild elephant found dead with gunshot wounds near national park border in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephant found dead with gunshot wounds near national park border in Kanchanaburi

20 hours ago
Former Miss Universe owner allegedly flees to Mexico amid legal troubles and debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Former Miss Universe owner allegedly flees to Mexico amid legal troubles and debt

20 hours ago
US man indicted for alleged sex crimes involving minors in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

US man indicted for alleged sex crimes involving minors in Phuket

21 hours ago
Thai Army boosts border security as Myanmar fighting nears Mae Sot | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Army boosts border security as Myanmar fighting nears Mae Sot

21 hours ago
Indian man allegedly hires Pattaya nightclub guards to assault taxi rider | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man allegedly hires Pattaya nightclub guards to assault taxi rider

22 hours ago
Tourist wanted for feeding wristband to sea tutle in Similan Islands | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist wanted for feeding wristband to sea tutle in Similan Islands

23 hours ago
Security guard killed while crossing road to help crash victim in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Security guard killed while crossing road to help crash victim in Pathum Thani

23 hours ago
Bhumjaithai Party gains 14 MPs from other parties ahead of election | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumjaithai Party gains 14 MPs from other parties ahead of election

23 hours ago
9 year old Thai girl killed in Satun landslide amid southern floods | Thaiger Thailand News

9 year old Thai girl killed in Satun landslide amid southern floods

23 hours ago
Hat Yai flood hit by heaviest rainfall in 300 years | Thaiger Hot News

Hat Yai flood hit by heaviest rainfall in 300 years

24 hours ago
Bangkok prison denies claim female inmates forced into sex services | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok prison denies claim female inmates forced into sex services

1 day ago
Aviation NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 25, 2025, 10:01 AM
71 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.