Vietjet Thailand lands first Boeing 737 to boost Asia routes

Vietjet Thailand has received its first Boeing 737-8 in Bangkok, marking the start of a major fleet expansion to meet growing demand across Asia.

This marks a major leap in the airline’s ambitious US$32 billion (1.15 trillion baht) fleet expansion programme across the Asia–Pacific region.

The aircraft was delivered on November 22 at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport and is the first of 50 Boeing 737-8s set to join Vietjet Thailand’s fleet. The delivery follows Vietjet’s initial 2018 order, which was reassigned to its Thai subsidiary earlier this year. The remaining aircraft are expected to be delivered in phases through to 2031.

“This marks a significant milestone in the airline’s strategy to align its fleet by market, enhance operational efficiency, and promote sustainable development as an international aviation group.”

The newly delivered aircraft, designed with fuel efficiency and sustainability in mind, is fully compatible with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), allowing it to reduce carbon emissions by 15 to 20% compared to previous-generation models.

“This achievement reinforces our commitment to the Fly Green initiative and reflects our dedication to sustainable growth in the aviation sector.”

The airline says the expanded fleet will enable it to meet rising passenger demand and strengthen its network across Asia. Vietjet Thailand is preparing to launch new direct routes in the coming months, with planned connections to Tokyo (Narita), Osaka, Cam Ranh, and more destinations across the region.

While Vietjet Thailand will operate the Boeing 737s exclusively, the parent airline in Vietnam will continue to use its Airbus fleet. However, in September, Vietjet also took delivery of its first Boeing 737-8 for its Vietnam-based operations to serve high-demand regional routes, breaking from its previously all-Airbus setup, according to AeroTime.

The strategic diversification of aircraft types signals a shift in Vietjet’s broader operational model, with Thai and Vietnamese branches adapting their fleets to better serve market needs.