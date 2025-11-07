Vietjet goes green with SAF as jet delivery hits more delays

Carrier adopts cleaner fuel while navigating aircraft supply issues

Pictures courtesy of Vietjet Facebook

A budget airline has begun using sustainable aviation fuel on select routes while facing delays in new aircraft deliveries due to external disruptions.

Vietjet Thailand has kicked off its first flights using a blend of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), becoming the latest low-cost carrier to go green while grappling with delayed aircraft deliveries.

The airline launched SAF-powered operations on its Bangkok–Phu Quoc route, using a 1% SAF blend, with plans to roll it out on flights to Cam Ranh and Danang by next year.

Woranate Laprabang, chief executive of Vietjet Thailand, said the move marks a step forward in the airline’s environmental goals.

“Despite the higher cost, SAF allows us to reduce emissions without significantly impacting passenger fares.”

SAF can cut carbon emissions by up to 80% compared to standard Jet A-1 fuel. Vietjet is aiming for 5% SAF use across all routes by 2030, potentially reducing carbon emissions by 153,000 tonnes over six years. The airline is working towards a partnership with PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc to ensure a consistent SAF supply.

The rollout comes as Vietjet Thailand faces multiple delays in receiving its new, more fuel-efficient Boeing 737-8 aircraft, originally expected earlier this year but repeatedly postponed, most recently due to the US government shutdown.

“The first two aircraft are now expected to arrive this month. After a two-to-three week registration period, they should be ready before Christmas.”

Five more planes are slated for delivery in December, with two more arriving in January. In total, the airline plans to add 13 new aircraft to its fleet in 2026 and more than 10 in 2027, aiming for a total fleet of 50 aircraft by 2028.

The delays have caused inconvenience for passengers, particularly on popular Japan routes to Tokyo (Narita) and Osaka. Vietjet has offered full refunds or rebookings on other connections for affected travellers.

Looking ahead, Vietjet Thailand is planning to expand its route network. A new Bangkok–Nakhon Si Thammarat service will launch in December, followed by new international routes to Ahmedabad and Kolkata in India, and Cam Ranh in Vietnam, starting in January, according to Bangkok Post.

The airline’s dual focus on sustainability and expansion underscores its ambition to be a regional leader in eco-conscious, budget-friendly travel.

Vietjet goes green with SAF as jet delivery hits more delays

