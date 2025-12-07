Thai airports to verify baggage scales ahead of holiday travel

Mallika Chiraphanwanit, the Deputy Minister of Transport, has directed the Department of Airports to collaborate with local agencies to inspect the accuracy of luggage weighing scales at airports under its jurisdiction.

This initiative aims to reassure passengers ahead of the new year period.

Yesterday, on December 6, Mallika Chiraphanwanit instructed airports under the Department of Airports (DOA) to work with provincial internal trade offices to ensure that luggage weighing scales meet established standards.

This measure is intended to guarantee the accuracy of the scales, benefitting passengers and supporting the overall standards of aviation.

The initiative seeks to assure passengers that the weight displayed on the luggage scales is accurate, thus preventing unnecessary excess baggage fees due to scale errors. It is also expected to enhance the efficiency and speed of the check-in process.

Moreover, maintaining standardised scales is crucial for aviation safety, as the total weight of an aircraft is a significant safety consideration. Accurate scales help airlines correctly calculate total baggage weight, which is vital for maintaining aviation safety standards, especially during the upcoming 2026 new year travel season.

Danai Rueangsorn, Director General of the Department of Airports, stated that several airports have already conducted inspections of their luggage weighing scales. These include Nan Nakhon, Roi Et, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Udon Thani airports.

Khon Kaen Airport, for instance, has collaborated with the Northeastern Weighing Centre, while Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport worked with the Southern Weighing Centre in Surat Thani. Udon Thani Airport cooperated with the Branch Office of Weighing and Measuring Area 2-2 Udon Thani, and Roi Et Airport partnered with the Internal Trade Department of Roi Et province to inspect conveyor belt scales at passenger check-in counters.

The inspections concluded that all luggage scales are operational and meet the required accuracy standards.

Airports under the department’s management will expedite the inspection process to ensure the utmost convenience and confidence for all passengers, reported by KhaoSod.