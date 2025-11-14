Cambodia denies fake claims of Thai flight suspension

Cambodia’s civil aviation authority has denied social media rumours that Thailand will suspend flights, confirming no official notice has been received.

Cambodian officials said there is no truth to viral claims that flights between Thailand and Cambodia will be suspended later this month.

Sin ChanSerey Vutha, Secretary of State and Spokesperson for Cambodia’s Civil Aviation, issued a firm denial after a letter circulated on social media, allegedly from Thai authorities, stating that all flights between the two countries would be halted from November 25.

The letter, which was widely shared online, claimed to be a formal notice from the Thai Airports Department. It read:

“The Thai Airports Department would like to inform that it will temporarily suspend flights on the route between Thailand and Cambodia (both round-trip) from November 25 until further notice.”

However, the Cambodian aviation spokesperson said the letter is fake, pointing out multiple inaccuracies.

“So far, Cambodian Civil Aviation has not received any official letter regarding the suspension of Thai flights to Cambodia. Civil Aviation will continue to monitor the matter, and if anything changes, we will notify the public.”

The Cambodian civil aviation authority spokesperson stressed that the circulated document is clearly fraudulent.

“The letter contains incorrect details, including the wrong name and year, and it lacks a signature or a valid email address.”

Sin urged the public to stop sharing the document and to avoid spreading misinformation that could lead to unnecessary panic or confusion.

“Please do not be misled by this false information.”

As of now, flights between Thailand and Cambodia are operating normally, and no changes to flight schedules have been announced by either country’s aviation departments, according to Khmer Times.

Officials have not disclosed whether any investigation into the source of the fake letter is underway. However, they continue to monitor social media platforms for further disinformation related to international travel.

The swift response from the Cambodian Civil Aviation underscores the growing need for vigilance against online misinformation, particularly concerning cross-border matters such as transport and tourism.