Photo via Facebook/ ไทญ้อ Tai Yo Channel

A Thai man murdered his older brother and hid the body in a septic tank at their shared home in the Isaan province of Sakon Nakhon. The suspect claimed his brother had cut ties with him, leading to the violent act.

Officers from Akat Amnuai Police Station received a complaint about the disappearance of 65 year old Pinit Phailasi from one of his colleagues. The colleague explained that Pinit had failed to show up for work for two days, so he visited his home to check on him.

Pinit was not there, and his younger brother, 45 year old Songchai Phailasi, displayed suspicious behaviour. The colleague urged police to investigate the house and search for Pinit, leading to a raid at 10am yesterday.

When questioned about Pinit’s disappearance, Songchai admitted that he had murdered his brother and hidden the body in the septic tank.

Police inspected the septic tank and discovered Pinit’s body. He sustained three cut wounds to the face and one deep cut to the neck.

Thai man murders older brother and hides body in septic tank | News by Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

Songchai claimed that he and Pinit engaged in a heated argument at about 7pm on Sunday, September 7. During the row, Pinit told him he would no longer consider him a brother. So, Songchai attacked Pinit with a hoe before slitting his throat with a knife.

According to Channel 7, Songchai was charged with two offences:

  • Section 289 of the Criminal Law: intentional murder, punishable by the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment of 15 to 20 years.
  • Section 199 of the Criminal Law: secretly burying, concealing, moving, or destroying a corpse or parts of a corpse. The penalty is imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to 2,000 baht, or both.
Thai man murders older brother and hides body in septic tank | News by Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

In a similar case of domestic violence, police arrested a Thai transwoman and her boyfriend in Pathum Thani province in March for the murder of the transwoman’s brother. The couple killed the victim over a motorcycle dispute and hid the body in the forest.

Another shocking murder involving siblings was reported in April in Rayong province, when a 70 year old woman killed her younger brother following an inheritance dispute.

