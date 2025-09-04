Thailand’s aviation authority may lift Nok Air flight suspension

Flight ban could end soon if inspections confirm compliance

Picture courtesy of Thaipost

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) is considering lifting the international flight suspension for Nok Air after the airline submitted a safety improvement plan.

The CAAT had initially halted Nok Air’s international operations due to safety standard concerns. Nok Air’s management has now provided documentation outlining their commitment to meeting CAAT’s safety requirements.

The CAAT will evaluate the submitted documents and, if found compliant with the stipulated standards, will allow Nok Air to resume its international flights. Meanwhile, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) is conducting an extensive review of Thailand’s aviation safety standards, covering the CAAT, airports, airlines, and maintenance centres.

This review is scheduled for completion by September 8, 2025. After the ICAO review, the CAAT plans to expedite its decision on Nok Air to enable the airline to operate normally again.

Wutthiphum Jurangkool, Chief Executive Officer of Nok Air, revealed that the CAAT had informed the airline of required engine modifications following an incident in China on October 8, 2024. In response, Nok Air sold the affected engine and purchased a new one to replace it.

This situation led to the cancellation of Nok Air’s international routes, including the Bangkok-Hyderabad and Bangkok-Mumbai routes, which were set to commence on October 26. Passengers with bookings on these routes have been notified of the cancellations and have received refunds.

As the aviation industry approaches the end of this year, Nok Air is closely monitoring the tourism sector, which is interconnected with aviation. The airline is also observing new government policies, political factors, and investment support, although a precise evaluation is currently challenging, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

Original news: Nok Air ordered to halt international flights over safety

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has directed Nok Air to pause its international flight operations and halt route expansion due to safety concerns.

The airline, however, clarified that an issue with an aircraft engine has already been addressed by replacing it.

Currently, Nok Air is not conducting international flights due to the low travel season. During peak times, the airline serves three destinations in China and two in India.

This suspension order was issued in a letter dated August 25 addressed to the Thai budget airline’s chief executive, highlighting operational shortcomings, including personnel-related incidents and flight performance issues.

The letter detailed incidents from 2023 to 2025, including in-flight engine shutdowns, runway excursions, hard landings, and tail strikes. The cause of the in-flight engine shutdown remains unclear, raising ongoing concerns about operational efficiency.

Chief Executive Wutthiphum Jurangkool stated that the airline is preparing a response to these allegations and is optimistic that the restrictions will be lifted within a month.

He said that the engine shutdown took place on January 8 last year on a flight destined for Nanning, China. The flight landed safely using the remaining engine, and the airline promptly removed the faulty engine, ordering a replacement for the aircraft.

When CAAT requested a root cause analysis of the incident, it was not possible as the airline no longer had the engine.

Regarding concerns over Nok Air’s safety culture following the resignation of several pilots, flight instructors, and appointed flight inspectors, Wutthiphum clarified that these departures were not motivated by safety issues. Instead, they were due to a shift to another low-cost carrier that is aggressively expanding and using the same Boeing 737 aircraft.

“In our 21 years of operation, Nok Air has never had a fatal accident. We’ve experienced incidents, such as the runway excursion during heavy rain at Chiang Rai airport in 2022, but such force majeure events can occur with any airline.”

The airline’s safety standards are certified through an International Air Transport Association operational safety audit and comply with all CAAT regulations. Nok Air collaborates closely with Boeing and software providers to regularly monitor pilot operations, according to Bangkok Post.

Wutthiphum said that the average monthly flight hours per pilot at Nok Air are only 60 to 70 hours, significantly below the maximum of 90 hours. He suggested that the investigation might be linked to CAAT being audited by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, prompting it to enforce stringent safety measures for airlines.

