Thai herbal balm flagged for contamination in FDA safety alert

Officials urge public to stop use and warn of legal consequences

Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoPublished: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Photo courtesy of Thairath Online

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a public health warning about the Herbal Mixed Balm, Hong Thai Brand, Formula 2 (registration number G309/62), after the product failed to meet safety standards during routine testing.

The herbal balm, marketed as a traditional remedy, was found to breach multiple sections of the Herbal Product Control Act 2019. The product, obtained from a shop in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, was sampled and sent to the Department of Medical Sciences for analysis.

Lab tests revealed that the balm exceeded acceptable limits for microbial content, including:

  • Total Aerobic Microbial Count

  • Total Combined Yeasts and Mould Count

  • Presence of Clostridium spp.

As a result, the balm has been officially deemed a substandard herbal product, violating Section 60 (b) and Section 72 (6) of the Act. The FDA warns that continued use of such a contaminated product may pose a serious health risk to consumers.

Pictures courtesy of Drama Addict Facebook post

“The product is not in compliance with manufacturing and safety regulations and should not be consumed under any circumstances,” said Withit Supachaiyagul, Deputy Secretary-General and acting head of the FDA.

Violators responsible for manufacturing or distributing the product could face up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of 300,000 baht, or both under Section 113 of the Act. Additional penalties of up to 100,000 baht apply for selling substandard herbal goods.

The product in question was traced to Lot No. 060823, with a manufacture date of 06/08/2023 and an expiry date of 06/08/2026. It was sold under the label “Thai Medicinal Herbs” located at 143/1 Soi Lat Phrao 2, Chatuchak district.

The FDA has called on the public to immediately stop using the balm and report any adverse effects. Officials confirmed they are taking legal action and will continue monitoring shops and suppliers for further non-compliance, according to the Drama Addict Facebook page.

Consumers are advised to purchase herbal products only from trusted sources and ensure all items are FDA-approved to avoid health risks.

