Thailand ramps up flights as border unrest worsens

Emergency plan launched to bring citizens home safely as officials monitor volatile situation

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal11 seconds agoLast Updated: Friday, July 25, 2025
50 1 minute read
Thailand ramps up flights as border unrest worsens | Thaiger
Photo of Suriya Jungrungreangkit courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand’s government is scrambling to evacuate its citizens from Cambodia as tensions escalate along the border, triggering fears of potential conflict.

On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit ordered the Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to work urgently with seven Thai airlines to boost seating capacity for Thai nationals wishing to return home from Cambodia.

“The safety and convenience of our people are the top priorities,” said Suriya, adding that all related departments have been instructed to monitor the situation closely and respond swiftly.

Currently, four carriers operate regular flights between Bangkok and Cambodia. Thai Airways operates 16 weekly flights with 180 seats per flight, Thai AirAsia runs 28 weekly flights with the same capacity, Bangkok Airways flies 40 times a week using aircraft with both 180 and 70 seats, and Thai VietJet offers 16 weekly flights with 180 seats each.

Thailand ramps up flights as border unrest worsens | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Travel Daily Media

In addition to those currently operating the route, Thai Lion Air, Thai AirAsia X, and Nok Air have pledged full cooperation and stand ready to increase service if needed.

Thailand ramps up flights as border unrest worsens | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The government’s emergency plan kicks off today, July 25, with a focus on rapidly expanding available flight seats to meet rising demand. Thai citizens in Cambodia have been advised to contact the Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh via its emergency line at (+855) 77 888 114 for repatriation assistance.

Suriya stressed that every effort is being made to ensure that stranded citizens can return safely and efficiently.

Related Articles

“All relevant agencies must be prepared to handle a sudden influx in repatriation requests,” he said.

Authorities have not yet released specific details about the unrest, but the situation is being treated with urgency. Security analysts have noted growing tension and increased troop presence along parts of the border, although official confirmation has been limited, reported KhaoSod.

The Ministry of Transport is expected to hold daily briefings with airlines and embassy officials to coordinate the ongoing response and ensure flights run smoothly and without delay.

While the situation remains fluid, Thai officials are determined not to leave anyone behind. Travellers are urged to stay updated through official channels and to act quickly should return options become limited.

Latest Thailand News
2 month old baby killed in cross-border rocket strike in Surin | Thaiger Thailand News

2 month old baby killed in cross-border rocket strike in Surin

9 seconds ago
Thailand ramps up flights as border unrest worsens | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand ramps up flights as border unrest worsens

11 seconds ago
Flashing zebra crossing turns heads in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Flashing zebra crossing turns heads in Pattaya

19 minutes ago
Bangkok battered as deadly monsoon lashes Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Bangkok battered as deadly monsoon lashes Thailand

33 minutes ago
Thai ex-boxer slammed for slapping Cambodian man amid border clash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai ex-boxer slammed for slapping Cambodian man amid border clash

16 hours ago
Oui snack: French salami hits 7-Eleven shelves in Thailand | Thaiger Business News

Oui snack: French salami hits 7-Eleven shelves in Thailand

16 hours ago
Joint venture: British woman caught with cannabis stash walks free | Thaiger Cannabis News

Joint venture: British woman caught with cannabis stash walks free

16 hours ago
Scamera action: Snap-happy KL hustler fleeces Thai tourists (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Scamera action: Snap-happy KL hustler fleeces Thai tourists (video)

16 hours ago
Vodka vroom: Drunk Russian wrecks Thai woman&#8217;s car in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Vodka vroom: Drunk Russian wrecks Thai woman’s car in Phuket

17 hours ago
Thailand urged to tap booming halal tourism market | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand urged to tap booming halal tourism market

17 hours ago
Deputy health minister inspects Khao San Road to boost tourist confidence | Thaiger Bangkok News

Deputy health minister inspects Khao San Road to boost tourist confidence

17 hours ago
TAT bets on value to reboot Thai tourism | Thaiger Bangkok News

TAT bets on value to reboot Thai tourism

17 hours ago
Still standing: Brave Thai soldier loses leg, not pride | Thaiger Thailand News

Still standing: Brave Thai soldier loses leg, not pride

17 hours ago
Rain pain: Phayao floods spark chaos as rivers overflow | Thaiger Thailand News

Rain pain: Phayao floods spark chaos as rivers overflow

17 hours ago
Together Festival turns up the heat every single year – and 2025 is no exception | Thaiger Events

Together Festival turns up the heat every single year – and 2025 is no exception

17 hours ago
Thai hotels face crisis as Chinese tourists drop by 41.94% | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai hotels face crisis as Chinese tourists drop by 41.94%

17 hours ago
Explore Thailand&#8217;s sci-fi locations through the lens of upcoming series Alien: Earth | Thaiger Entertainment

Explore Thailand’s sci-fi locations through the lens of upcoming series Alien: Earth

18 hours ago
Cambodian army shells Thai border, kills 12 in brutal assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian army shells Thai border, kills 12 in brutal assault

18 hours ago
Tweet deal: Thailand considers delisting bulbul bird to boost green gains | Thaiger Thailand News

Tweet deal: Thailand considers delisting bulbul bird to boost green gains

18 hours ago
AC unit blamed for fire scare at Karon hotel spa | Thaiger Phuket News

AC unit blamed for fire scare at Karon hotel spa

18 hours ago
Bangkok police raid warehouse seizing 7,000 illegal e-cigarettes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police raid warehouse seizing 7,000 illegal e-cigarettes

18 hours ago
King Power closes outlets amid cost-cutting drive | Thaiger Business News

King Power closes outlets amid cost-cutting drive

18 hours ago
Thai national caught smuggling 3 tonnes of clams from Myanmar | Thaiger Crime News

Thai national caught smuggling 3 tonnes of clams from Myanmar

18 hours ago
Thailand blasts Cambodia for deadly border shelling | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand blasts Cambodia for deadly border shelling

18 hours ago
2 Thai men assaulted after asking about lost wallet from attackers | Thaiger Thailand News

2 Thai men assaulted after asking about lost wallet from attackers

18 hours ago
Aviation NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal11 seconds agoLast Updated: Friday, July 25, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x