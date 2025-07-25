Thailand ramps up flights as border unrest worsens

Thailand’s government is scrambling to evacuate its citizens from Cambodia as tensions escalate along the border, triggering fears of potential conflict.

On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit ordered the Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to work urgently with seven Thai airlines to boost seating capacity for Thai nationals wishing to return home from Cambodia.

“The safety and convenience of our people are the top priorities,” said Suriya, adding that all related departments have been instructed to monitor the situation closely and respond swiftly.

Currently, four carriers operate regular flights between Bangkok and Cambodia. Thai Airways operates 16 weekly flights with 180 seats per flight, Thai AirAsia runs 28 weekly flights with the same capacity, Bangkok Airways flies 40 times a week using aircraft with both 180 and 70 seats, and Thai VietJet offers 16 weekly flights with 180 seats each.

In addition to those currently operating the route, Thai Lion Air, Thai AirAsia X, and Nok Air have pledged full cooperation and stand ready to increase service if needed.

The government’s emergency plan kicks off today, July 25, with a focus on rapidly expanding available flight seats to meet rising demand. Thai citizens in Cambodia have been advised to contact the Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh via its emergency line at (+855) 77 888 114 for repatriation assistance.

Suriya stressed that every effort is being made to ensure that stranded citizens can return safely and efficiently.

“All relevant agencies must be prepared to handle a sudden influx in repatriation requests,” he said.

Authorities have not yet released specific details about the unrest, but the situation is being treated with urgency. Security analysts have noted growing tension and increased troop presence along parts of the border, although official confirmation has been limited, reported KhaoSod.

The Ministry of Transport is expected to hold daily briefings with airlines and embassy officials to coordinate the ongoing response and ensure flights run smoothly and without delay.

While the situation remains fluid, Thai officials are determined not to leave anyone behind. Travellers are urged to stay updated through official channels and to act quickly should return options become limited.