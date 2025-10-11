New RTAF chief to train female pilots and boost drones

Thailand’s new air force commander announced plans to train female fighter pilots and enhance drone capabilities as part of a modernisation strategy.

Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Sakesan Kantha outlined his 2026 strategy at the Navaminda Kasatriyadhiraj Royal Thai Air Force Academy in Muak Lek district, Saraburi. His speech came amid rising border tensions with Cambodia and set the tone for a more inclusive and technologically advanced force.

Sakesan emphasised a forward-thinking but principled vision for the air force, centred on professionalism, transparency, and innovation.

“The air force must not only adapt to new technologies but also uphold the moral and ethical standards that define our service.”

Among the most notable announcements was a plan to open combat pilot roles to qualified women—a significant step toward gender equality in Thailand’s military aviation. The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), under ACM Sakesan’s command, is expected to begin training its first female fighter pilots in the near future.

In tandem, the RTAF is sharpening its focus on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), with updated mission deployment guidelines already issued. The commander acknowledged the increasing relevance of drones in modern warfare but warned against over-reliance on automation.

“Human pilots undergo over a decade of training to develop discernment, responsibility, and ethical judgment—qualities that machines cannot replicate.”

Recent flare-ups on the Thai-Cambodian border have prompted a strategic review of the RTAF’s existing white paper, with Sakesan ordering an immediate reassessment to incorporate lessons learned and recalibrate defence priorities.

He affirmed that the air force must not only modernise its fleet and systems but also cultivate a new generation of personnel capable of operating in both air and space domains, reported Bangkok Post.

His leadership aims to ensure that Thailand’s skies remain secure and responsive to evolving threats.

In similar news, the RTAF confirmed the acquisition of the Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport Plus (MRTT+), significantly enhancing its operational capabilities. Based on the modern A330neo platform, the aircraft is designed to perform aerial refuelling, strategic transport, and medical evacuation missions.