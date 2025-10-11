Closest legal casinos to Thailand: where to go if you want to play offline

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch Connor2 weeks agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
81 4 minutes read
Closest legal casinos to Thailand: where to go if you want to play offline | Thaiger

If you’ve found yourself in the middle of your vacation in Thailand with a bit of extra cash and a lot of free time, you might want to blow off some steam in a local casino. Well, that’s gonna be a bit tricky. Although Thailand is globally considered a free-for-all for many things, gambling, both online and in-person, is just not one of those things.

Still, many Thai people enjoy games of luck and regularly make their way around the region in search of some gambling fun. If you haven’t befriended any locals yet and don’t have anyone advising you on this, we’ll gladly show you how to enrich your Bangkok getaway with some reel-spinning.

What Does Thai Law Say About Gambling?

Since the Gambling Act of 1935, all forms of gambling have been banned – with the exception of horse race betting and government-sponsored Thai lottery. These restrictions are quite strict and, unless you’re a fan of backroom poker sessions, there’s really no way around them. However, many Thai citizens use VPN or even access various offshore online gambling sites without it. In such cases, it’s very difficult for Thai authorities to enforce restrictions.

In essence, they can use some of the same brands and operators available worldwide. For example, players in Canada have a wider range of options, with many trusted sites listing worthy casino matches and helping users compare the most reliable choices. This makes it easier to find licensed casinos that meet high standards for safety, payment flexibility, and fair play. But if you’d rather skip the VPN setup in Thailand and visit an actual venue, we’ve got you covered with a few local alternatives.

Malaysia

For both Thai nationals and tourists, Malaysia tops our list as the best regional destination for a fantastic, and above all, legal gambling experience. The absolute highlight is the Genting Highlands, which is located just outside Kuala Lumpur. It’s a resort city with luxury casino venues and hotels galore. You’ll find the whole spiel: from blackjack, baccarat, roulette, to slot machines, sportsbook betting, and eSports.

Most importantly, travel is super simple. There are plenty of direct and affordable flights from Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur. Thai locals can enter visa-free for up to 30 days, while Westerners can stay even longer – up to 90 days. With all this in mind, Malaysia seems like the optimal choice for gamblers in Thailand.

Closest legal casinos to Thailand: where to go if you want to play offline | News by Thaiger

Cambodia

This is another great choice for tourists and locals alike. Cambodian border towns like Poipet, Koh Kong, and Bavet are lined with casinos catering to cross-border players taking day trips to play some baccarat, roulette, and card games. Visitors can easily get a 30-day e-Visa or visa on arrival, and the border crossing is straightforward for Thai citizens as well.

Beyond the border region, Cambodia has some excellent casino resorts, like the NagaWorld complex in Phnom Penh, and over 40 licensed casinos country-wide. You can take your pick based on what your location and travel arrangements allow.

Closest legal casinos to Thailand: where to go if you want to play offline | News by Thaiger

Myanmar

Myanmar is an option if you’re up for something a bit less mainstream. Just don’t expect anything flashy. While casinos are technically legal under the 2019 Gambling Law, they’re limited to foreigners only, which means tourists and Thai visitors are welcome to play, but locals can’t. Most casinos are small operations near border towns like Myawaddy, set up to attract cross-border tourists rather than high rollers.

That said, Myanmar’s gambling industry hasn’t seen much investment. Regulations remain vague, and the country’s focus isn’t really on developing its casino scene. An upside is that Thais can enter visa-free for 14 days, while other travellers can get a 28-day e-Visa, so visiting isn’t hard.

Closest legal casinos to Thailand: where to go if you want to play offline | News by Thaiger

Laos

Finally, we have Laos, which isn’t exactly famous for gambling, as an option. Still, it does have a few casinos near its borders with Thailand and China for those passing through. The Savan Vegas Hotel & Casino in Savannakhet (across from Mukdahan) is one of the better-known ones. You’ll also find smaller gaming operations in places like Boten and Golden Triangle SEZ.

What’s exciting is that a new rail bridge is in the works between Thailand and Laos. This could make it much easier and faster for gamblers to cross over and cut some travel friction.

For Thai citizens, entry into Laos is visa-free for 30 days. For Europeans and US citizens, Laos offers visa-on-arrival or e-Visa options (typically for 30 days). Because Laos hasn’t heavily invested in flashy casino resorts, you won’t see grand Vegas-style glitz, but that low-key border experience is kind of its appeal.

Closest legal casinos to Thailand: where to go if you want to play offline | News by Thaiger
Laos has seen a huge boost in tourism from it’s newly constructed casinos

 

For Thai locals and tourists alike, your best bet for quality casino action is Malaysia’s Genting Highlands, while the runner-up is Cambodia’s border casinos. They have the necessary infrastructure to get tourists around, as well as a bigger choice of games. While Laos and Myanmar are still there as options, we wouldn’t really recommend them as the most efficient choice.

What’s new is that in early 2025, Thailand actually came pretty close to legalizing casinos, as the government wanted to open them inside big entertainment resorts to boost tourism. The plan got pulled back after some backlash, so Bangkok may not rival Macau in the near future, but it does seem like the Thai tides are changing slowly in regards to gambling.

 

Photo of Mitch Connor

Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.